Vietnam’s 2025 Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) and its guiding Decree No. 356/2025/ND-CP, both of which took effect on January 1, 2026, establish a comprehensive legal framework governing the collection, use, disclosure, storage, and cross-border transfer of personal data in Vietnam. The legislation significantly increases compliance obligations for organizations processing the personal data of Vietnamese citizens, particularly in relation to cross-border data processing.

These developments are particularly relevant to international franchising in Vietnam. Both franchisors and franchisees are responsible for complying with Vietnam’s data protection laws and may face significant legal exposure if their respective obligations are not properly allocated and managed. While many of the obligations discussed below apply to both parties, this article focuses primarily on issues that foreign franchisors should consider when establishing and managing franchise networks in Vietnam.

Applicability to Franchising

The PDPL has explicit extraterritorial effects. Accordingly, foreign organizations that process the personal data of Vietnamese citizens may be subject to Vietnamese data protection requirements even if they do not have a physical presence in Vietnam.

The essence of franchising lies in maintaining systemwide uniformity, quality control, and shared operational infrastructure. These features frequently necessitate the transfer of personal data from franchisees in Vietnam to overseas franchisors for purposes such as operational management, performance monitoring, and compliance with franchise standards. Customer information may be uploaded into centralized loyalty platforms, employee information may be shared for training, supplier information may be exchanged for procurement purposes, while other operational data may be analyzed through regional reporting systems. Consequently, the way franchising operates puts both the franchisor and the franchisee under the scope of the PDPL.

Under a typical franchise arrangement, the allocation of data protection roles depends on the specific processing activity rather than the franchise relationship itself. In practice, franchisees usually collect and process personal data in the course of operating their local businesses, while franchisors establish systemwide standards, operating procedures, and technology platforms that govern how such data is processed across the franchise network.

Where a franchisor determines the purposes and essential means of processing—for example, by operating a centralized customer relationship management (CRM) system, administering a group-wide loyalty program, or conducting customer analytics across the franchise network—it is likely to act as a data controller. By contrast, where either party processes personal data solely on the documented instructions of the other without exercising decision-making authority over the processing, it may act as a data processor. Data controllers and data processors are subject to different requirements under the PDPL.

Accordingly, the respective roles of the franchisor and the franchisee should be assessed on a processing-by-processing basis. Contractual descriptions alone are not determinative; the actual allocation of decision-making authority over the purposes and means of processing will ultimately determine each party’s role under Vietnamese data protection law.

Key Obligations and Considerations for Franchising Parties

Lawful Basis for Processing Personal Data

Consent remains the primary legal basis for most commercial processing activities under the PDPL. Although certain statutory exceptions exist, customer-facing activities commonly undertaken within franchise systems, including promotional campaigns and marketing communications, will generally require valid consent.

While the party acting as the data controller for a particular processing activity is responsible for ensuring that valid consent is obtained, in practice, the collection of consent is typically carried out by the franchisee, as the entity that interacts directly with customers at the point of data collection. In any case, to ensure consistent compliance across the franchise network, franchisors should establish standardized consent mechanisms and wording, require franchisees to implement them uniformly through contract provisions, and maintain appropriate governance measures to verify that consent is collected and documented in accordance with the PDPL. Where franchisors directly provide customer-facing materials—for example, privacy notices and cookie banners via websites and applications—they should also ensure that these materials comply with Vietnam’s transparency and consent requirements.

Data Transfer and Processing Agreement

Whenever personal data is transferred between the franchisee and the franchisor, Vietnamese law requires the parties to enter into an appropriate written agreement governing such transfer and processing. Specifically, Vietnam provides specific content to be agreed to in the data transfer agreement/addendum, which may require the franchisor to review its template again to ensure that the template incorporates all mandatory clauses.

Cross-Border Personal Data Transfers

Many international franchise systems rely on centralized CRM platforms, regional cloud servers, global reservation systems, or marketing databases located outside Vietnam. Whenever personal data collected by a Vietnamese franchisee is transferred to such systems, Vietnamese cross-border transfer requirements will be triggered.

The transferor is generally required to conduct a cross-border transfer impact assessment (TIA) and submit the required documentation to the Department of Cybersecurity (A05) under the Ministry of Public Security.

Accordingly, where the Vietnamese franchisee acts as the transferor, it will bear the primary responsibility for fulfilling these obligations. However, in practice, the franchisee may require substantial support from the franchisor in preparing the TIA dossier, as the franchisor is the overseas recipient of the transferred personal data. Such support may include providing information regarding the franchisor’s personal data protection personnel and department, the measures adopted by the franchisor to ensure personal data security, the technical and organizational safeguards implemented for personal data protection, and other information required under the TIA requirements. Conducting a comprehensive data-mapping exercise of the franchise network is often an essential first step, particularly where multiple regional service providers, cloud vendors, payment processors, or marketing platforms are involved.

Responding to Data Subject Requests

The PDPL grants data subjects various rights in relation to their personal data, including the rights to access, correct, and erase the data, restrict processing, object to processing, and withdraw consent. The law also establishes specific statutory timelines within which data controllers must respond to and fulfill such requests.

For franchise networks, a key practical challenge is determining which entity should be responsible for handling a data subject request. For example, a customer may submit a deletion request to a local franchisee even where the relevant personal data is stored in the franchisor’s centralized systems, or the request may be directed to the franchisor because the franchisor is the data controller even though the franchisee is the entity that directly collected and manages the data.

Accordingly, in addition to clearly allocating responsibilities between franchisors and franchisees for facilitating the exercise of data subject rights, the parties should establish internal procedures for the prompt escalation, coordination, and handling of data subject requests. Clear operational guidelines and standardized forms should also be implemented across the franchise network to ensure that such requests are processed consistently and within the statutory timelines under the PDPL.

Personal Data Breach Management

Vietnamese law requires data controllers to notify the competent personal data protection authority within 72 hours after becoming aware of certain personal data breaches. Depending on the circumstances, affected individuals may also need to be informed.

From a data controller’s perspective, timely regulatory reporting may, in certain circumstances, depend on the data controller receiving prompt and sufficient information from its data processors. Accordingly, franchisors should take these regulatory timelines into account when drafting contractual provisions on the parties’ obligations in the event of a personal data protection breach. Such provisions should ensure that, depending on the specific circumstances, the data controller has sufficient time, information, and cooperation from relevant parties to fulfill its notification obligations, effectively coordinate with competent authorities, and implement appropriate remedial measures where necessary.

Franchisors should also establish incident response plans covering communication protocols, forensic investigations, regulatory notifications, and public communications across the franchise network.

Technical and Organizational Data Protection Measures

Compliance under the PDPL extends beyond documentation and contractual arrangements. Organizations are expected to implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect personal data throughout their lifecycles.

For franchisors operating standardized franchise systems, this may include implementing centralized cybersecurity standards, encryption requirements, access control policies, employee training programs, vendor management processes, and regular security assessments. Franchisors should also ensure that qualified personnel are appointed to oversee personal data protection compliance and coordinate with franchisees on ongoing compliance activities.

Penalties for Violations

On August 19, 2026, Vietnam issued Decree No. 330/2026/ND-CP on administrative penalties for violations in the fields of cybersecurity and personal data protection (Decree 330). Decree 330 took immediate effect upon issuance, signaling the regulator’s intention to commence prompt and active enforcement.

The key sanctions for personal data protection violations under Decree 330 are as follows:

Consent violations: Fines of up to VND 70 million (approx. USD 2,642), plus potential additional sanctions and remedial measures including irreversible deletion of personal data collected without consent and confiscation of illegal profits.

Data breach notification violations: Fines of up to VND 80 million (approx. USD 3,019), with potential remedial measures including mandatory breach notification and implementation of prevention and remedial measures as directed by the regulator.

Data processing impact assessment (DPIA) violations: Fines of up to VND 100 million (approx. USD 3,774), with potential remedial measures including mandatory DPIA submission and suspension of personal data processing until the filing obligation is successfully completed.

Cross-border data transfer and TIA violations: Fines of up to 5% of preceding-year revenues or up to VND 3 billion (approx. USD 113,208), with potential additional sanctions and remedial measures including mandatory TIA submission and suspension of cross-border personal data transfers until the filing obligation is successfully completed.

Data protection officer and department appointment violations: Fines of up to VND 30 million (approx. USD 1,132), with potential remedial measures including mandatory appointment of a qualified person and mandatory issuance of policies and documents relating to personal data protection responsibilities.

Sanctions under Decree 330 may be applicable to both franchisors and franchisees, depending on the specific violations and roles of the parties (e.g., in the event that the franchisor fails to submit the impact assessments, the franchisor, as an offshore entity, still can be subject to sanctions under Decree 330).

In addition, a National Portal of Personal Data Protection will be launched by the Ministry of Public Security to receive the impact assessment filings and reports on violation of the PDPL, though no official timeline for the launch has been publicly announced. With this portal, companies are expected to be more vulnerable to inspection actions in this area, as the portal aims to enable data subjects like employees or clients to easily report on companies’ acts of non-compliance with the PDPL and breach of their personal data.

Outlook

As Vietnam continues strengthening the enforcement of its personal data protection regime, compliance should become an integral component of franchise governance.

Foreign franchisors should review their franchise documentation, data governance framework, and operational practices before expanding into Vietnam. In particular, they should incorporate comprehensive data protection clauses into franchise agreements, prepare and execute appropriate data transfer and processing agreements, assess cross-border data flows, implement standardized privacy policies and operating procedures across the network, and establish coordinated mechanisms for responding to data subject requests and personal data breaches. Regular compliance audits, employee training, and continuous monitoring of implementing regulations and enforcement trends will also be essential to managing legal and operational risks in Vietnam’s evolving privacy landscape.