From IAPP To Action: Privacy, Security And AI Governance

At the IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk. + AI Governance Global conference, discussions about privacy, cybersecurity and AI focused on a practical question: How can companies demonstrate that their policies and governance programs work in practice?

This four-part series examines several issues facing in-house legal teams as they prepare for 2027, including California's new cybersecurity audit requirements, compliance deadlines for automated decision-making technology, and the challenges of overseeing AI vendors and agentic AI after an application has been approved.

The articles explore what these developments mean for companies, from determining whether existing security assessments will satisfy new audit requirements to evaluating human oversight of automated decisions and addressing changes in AI functionality, vendor obligations and incident response.

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