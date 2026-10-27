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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

From IAPP To Action: Privacy, Security And AI Governance

Barnes & Thornburg LLP
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As companies navigate evolving privacy regulations and AI governance requirements, in-house legal teams face critical questions about demonstrating compliance in practice. This four-part series examines the practical challenges of meeting California's new cybersecurity audit requirements, managing automated decision-making technology compliance deadlines, and overseeing AI vendors and agentic AI systems after deployment.

United StatesPrivacy
Brian McGinnis
Brian McGinnis
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At the IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk. + AI Governance Global conference, discussions about privacy, cybersecurity and AI focused on a practical question: How can companies demonstrate that their policies and governance programs work in practice?

This four-part series examines several issues facing in-house legal teams as they prepare for 2027, including California's new cybersecurity audit requirements, compliance deadlines for automated decision-making technology, and the challenges of overseeing AI vendors and agentic AI after an application has been approved.

The articles explore what these developments mean for companies, from determining whether existing security assessments will satisfy new audit requirements to evaluating human oversight of automated decisions and addressing changes in AI functionality, vendor obligations and incident response.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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