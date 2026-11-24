Hi everyone! It’s been a long time since I’ve made a post, but now that I’ve joined on with the legal juggernaut that is Troutman Amin, you’ll be hearing from me a lot more often. Now, let’s get down to business.

I know you’ve all heard of the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”) before, but have you heard of the Delete Act? This statute from 2023 created an obligation for CalPrivacy to create a centralized deletion request mechanism aka “DROP.” DROP is a platform that primarily serves three functions:

It allows California residents to create a DROP account and add themselves to a data deletion list. All data brokers must scrub against this list and delete the covered data they have on those consumers. Think of it as the national DNC registry, but for data deletion (oh and none of the consent exemptions exist).

It serves as the new portal for data broker registration in California.

It is the portal through which ALL registered data brokers MUST download the DROP list(s) and then reupload their processing results to DROP at least every 45 days (changing to 30 days starting Jan 1, 2027)

Data brokers were required to integrate with DROP and begin processing in August of 2026. That deadline has of course already passed, but I would caution against putting this off any longer. CalPrivacy has made clear that they are prioritizing hunting down unregistered data brokers, and the potential fines are no joke. We’re talking $200 per record per day for failure to process the DROP list. I can tell you from personal experience that there are around 500k records in DROP and the number keeps climbing.

You need to take this seriously and contact competent counsel to figure out 1) do you need to register and 2) what does integration with DROP look like. If you need help with this, feel free to reach out. Troutman Amin, LLP is here for you.