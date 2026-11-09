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VIDEO · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Leadership In The Law: Fireside Chat With Stuart Levey, Executive Vice President And Chief Legal Officer Of Oracle (Video)

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Stuart Levey, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Oracle, reflects on his distinguished public service career and shares insights on leadership development. He discusses a formative Oval Office experience, emphasizes the importance of roles that challenge continuous learning, and offers perspective on why the best career opportunities often emerge from unexpected setbacks.

United StatesLaw Practice Management
Rajesh De
Rajesh De
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We are delighted to share with you our latest “Leadership in the Law” discussion with Stuart Levey, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Oracle.

Stuart reflected on his distinguished public service career—including serving as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence under both Presidents Bush and Obama—and shared a formative Oval Office experience that shaped his approach to leadership. Turning to career development, he highlighted the value of taking roles that force continuous learning and cautioned against over-planning one’s career, observing that the best opportunities often come from unexpected setbacks.

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

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