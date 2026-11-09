Leadership In The Law: Fireside Chat With Stuart Levey, Executive Vice President And Chief Legal Officer Of Oracle (Video)

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We are delighted to share with you our latest “Leadership in the Law” discussion with Stuart Levey, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Oracle.

Stuart reflected on his distinguished public service career—including serving as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence under both Presidents Bush and Obama—and shared a formative Oval Office experience that shaped his approach to leadership. Turning to career development, he highlighted the value of taking roles that force continuous learning and cautioned against over-planning one’s career, observing that the best opportunities often come from unexpected setbacks.