On 29 October 2026, the Council of the EU adopted its first-reading positions on the proposed third Payment Services Directive (PSD3) and Payment Services Regulation (PSR).

The package of measures will update the existing payment services framework and includes changes addressing payment fraud, consumer protection, open banking, authorisation, and access to cash.

Snapshot of key measures

Area Measure PSD3 Authorisation PSD3 will integrate electronic money institutions into the updated authorisation and supervisory regime for payment institutions, replacing the separate framework under the second Electronic Money Directive. Safeguarding The package will strengthen protection of customer funds against inclusion in an institution’s liquidation estate and improve payment institutions’ access to central bank settlement systems. Cash access The package includes provisions which will simplify the rules for deploying independent ATMs and facilitate cash withdrawals without an associated purchase. The Council emphasises the importance of these measures for rural, remote, and underserved areas. PSR Payment checks The PSR will extend payee-name and account-identifier verification to credit transfers beyond the existing framework. The check concerns the payee’s name and the relevant unique identifier, which may be an IBAN or another account identifier. Fraud liability The PSR will introduce a reimbursement right for consumers manipulated into making payments by a third party impersonating their payment service provider through communication channels attributed to that provider. The right would depend on prompt reporting to the provider and the police, and would not apply where the consumer acted fraudulently or with gross negligence. The provider would bear the burden of proving fraud or gross negligence. Online platforms Very large online platforms and search engines will face specific fraud-cooperation and financial-advertising verification duties. Separately, hosting providers could be required to compensate payment service providers for specified fraud-related losses where illegal content caused the transactions and the hosting provider did not meet the relevant Digital Services Act liability-exemption conditions. This is conditional recourse, rather than blanket shared liability for online platforms. Information sharing Payment service providers will have to participate in fraud-information-sharing arrangements and exchange specified information where there are objectively justified grounds to suspect fraud. Security, retention, and data protection safeguards would apply; shared information would require assessment before informing customer-relationship decisions. Open banking The PSR will strengthen third-party access to payment account data and enforcement against prohibited obstacles. Device manufacturers and electronic communications providers would have to offer payment service providers and relevant technical service providers fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory access to necessary mobile-device features, subject to justified, strictly necessary, and proportionate integrity protections.

What’s next?

While the texts now await adoption by the European Parliament, payment and e-money firms should assess the Council-adopted texts against their authorisation, safeguarding, fraud prevention, and data-access arrangements as the package moves towards final adoption.