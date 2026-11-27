Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, a federal hemp legalization bill was introduced. Hemp is a big topic of conversation in Illinois. The DEA will register medical dispensaries, but not if they sell adult-use cannabis. And finally, the New York City Marathon took a dim view of smoking cannabis during the race.

HEMP GUARDRAILS ACT

In an attempt to stave off the demise of the hemp industry, Senators Tim Sheehy (R-MT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) introduced the Hemp Guardrails Act. This bill would regulate the sale of hemp rather than eliminate it. The legal threshold for hemp would be 1 percent total THC on a dry-weight basis, rather than the 0.3 percent that will go into effect next month, absent a legislative change. Per a news release from Sen. Klobuchar’s office, the bill “bans ‘gas station weed’: Prohibits raw floral hemp material, smokable hemp flower, and hemp pre-rolls intended for inhalation.” It’s impossible to predict what will happen with this bill, given the difficulties in passing any legislation in a lame-duck session. Stay tuned…

ILLINOIS HEMP BATTLE

Illinois decided to take hemp matters into its own hands and banned any products containing over 0.4 percent THC. They are no longer considered “hemp” but “cannabis.” That means they can only be sold under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. This law went into effect late last week, and enforcement began immediately. Some hemp businesses filed suit over the new law just before the effective date; the state has agreed to hold off on enforcement against those who are party to the suit. So it’s not just at the federal level that things are up in the air.

DEA REGISTRATION

Meanwhile, back in DC, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has begun registering medical cannabis companies as legal entities. Sounds great for the industry, right? Well, it turns out that in states where both medical and adult-use cannabis is legal, dispensaries that serve both groups of customers will not be eligible for registration. So businesses are put into the very uncomfortable position of forgoing either federal legal status or a large part of their revenue. A decision to reschedule cannabis entirely would fix this problem, but no one should hold their breath on that.

AND FINALLY

In New York, cannabis is legal. At the New York City Marathon, smoking while racing will get you disqualified. A woman racer wearing a T-shirt describing herself as having both “great credit and poor judgment” accepted a puff from a spectator, which was a violation of race rules. She says she has no regrets, as she is now in advertising discussions with a variety of cannabis brands.

Be well everyone – we’ll be off next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, but will be back on December 4.