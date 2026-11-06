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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Skadden Discusses Major Changes To Federal Proxy Rules

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom
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On September 16, 2026, the SEC proposed amendments to the federal proxy rules, including rescinding Rule 14a-8 governing shareholder proposals in company proxy materials, expanding company discretionary voting authority over floor proposals and modernizing various other proxy rules.

United StatesAccounting and Audit
Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom
Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom

On September 16, 2026, the SEC proposed amendments to the federal proxy rules, including rescinding Rule 14a-8 governing shareholder proposals in company proxy materials, expanding company discretionary voting authority over floor proposals and modernizing various other proxy rules. Companies should be prepared for these topics to be raised by investors in the course of company-investor engagement over the coming months and into 2027.

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