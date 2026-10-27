ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026
Technology Law Report: Autumn 2026
Explore more from Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Contributor
Lewis Silkin
Joint managing partners: Jo Farmer, Richard Miskella International offices: Dublin, Hong Kong...View firm profile
Lewis Silkin's Technology Law Report for Autumn 2026 examines current market trends and their implications for technology businesses. The report features insights on the EU Data Act's requirements and practical impacts, alongside analysis of how new UK political leadership under Andy Burnham may reshape technology policy and the business landscape.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
This edition includes:
- Five things that you should know, based on our experience of market trends.
- A spotlight on the EU Data Act, which has received remarkably little public attention, where we explain what the law requires, dispel some myths, and look at its key implications.
- Our views on what Andy Burnham’s arrival in 10 Downing Street means for UK technology policy and business.
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.