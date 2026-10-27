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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Technology Law Report: Autumn 2026

Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
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Lewis Silkin

Lewis Silkin

Joint managing partners: Jo Farmer, Richard Miskella International offices: Dublin, Hong Kong...

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Lewis Silkin's Technology Law Report for Autumn 2026 examines current market trends and their implications for technology businesses. The report features insights on the EU Data Act's requirements and practical impacts, alongside analysis of how new UK political leadership under Andy Burnham may reshape technology policy and the business landscape.

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
James Gill
James Gill
Rupam Davé
Rupam Davé
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We are pleased to share our Technology Law Report: Autumn 2026. The report includes the key things that we are seeing right now in the market, together with our perspectives on what that means for your business.

This edition includes:

  • Five things that you should know, based on our experience of market trends.
  • A spotlight on the EU Data Act, which has received remarkably little public attention, where we explain what the law requires, dispel some myths, and look at its key implications.
  • Our views on what Andy Burnham’s arrival in 10 Downing Street means for UK technology policy and business.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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