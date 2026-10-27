FashTech And HealthTech: An Emerging Fashion Trend

Health technology is increasingly being sold as luxury fashion. The Gucci × Oura special-edition ring combines Oura’s health-tracking technology with Gucci branding and jewellery-inspired design. Apple Watch Hermès similarly pairs Apple’s connected watch technology with Hermès’ craftsmanship and visual identity.

These are not simply co-branding exercises. They reflect a wider shift in which technology is becoming part of the fashion proposition.

For fashion and technology brands alike, this opportunity also highlights intellectual property and commercial issues which need to be addressed from the outset.

More than a brand collaboration

The commercial starting point is often the use of each party’s brand: whose name will appear on the product, how it will be marketed and who approves the finished design.

The Gucci × Oura and Apple Watch Hermès examples each depend on more than a licence to use a fashion house’s name. One party supplies the technology; the other makes it desirable. The collaboration agreement should identify each party’s contributions and define their respective rights.

This requires a clear distinction between existing intellectual property and anything created during the collaboration. A fashion brand can be expected to own its trade marks, logos and designs; a technology business will own the relevant hardware, software, patents, algorithms and technical know-how or have relevant licences in place. The agreement should also consider the ownership of new assets created during the collaboration, including product designs, bespoke watch faces or other digital assets, product refinements and software developments.

These matters should be addressed at the outset. The agreement should address who owns those assets and improvements, who can exploit them and where, and whether either party has continuing rights to use them after termination. Where a brand is licensed, it should also confirm that goodwill generated by use of that brand accrues to its owner.

Protecting the underlying IP

Each of the contributions described above will attract different forms of intellectual property protection. Trade marks protect the name and identity of the product, while registered and unregistered designs may protect its appearance. Copyright can apply to software, campaign content and digital graphics. Confidential information and trade-secret protection can be vital for algorithms, testing data, specialist materials and manufacturing processes. It may be possible to obtain patent protection for technical inventions, such as sensor technology and certain functionality.

The fashion brand must establish that it owns, or has suitable licences to use, the technology on which the product depends. Equally, the technology business must ensure that it owns, or is licensed to exploit, the relevant IP in the underlying technology. Any licence between the parties should cover the intended product, any shared goodwill arising by virtue of the collaboration, territories, channels, duration and any rights needed for future updates or successor products.

Managing the relationship—and the exit

A successful collaboration needs clear provisions on brand use, approvals, quality control, territory, exclusivity and distribution. It also needs a workable exit strategy.

The commercial value of a fashion-tech partnership can be damaged quickly if one party is the subject of adverse media attention. A data-security incident, defective product, regulatory investigation, controversial business practice or conduct by a founder or other high-profile individual may make continued association unacceptable for the other party.

The agreement should therefore include tailored rights to suspend or terminate the collaboration promptly where reputational harm creates a genuine commercial risk.

The parties should also agree the practical consequences of an exit: whether campaigns can be paused, co-branded material removed, sales stopped and residual stock sold through. A connected product may also require continuing software support and clear communications with customers.

Data, claims and consumer trust

The final element which needs to be considered by the parties before they enter into their agreement is that of winning and keeping consumer trust. It is not trite to say that consumer trust is often hard won but easily lost.

A connected wearable may collect information about sleep, activity, heart rate or other health-related metrics. Businesses must comply with applicable privacy and data-protection laws, including requirements relating to transparency, security, user controls and data-sharing arrangements. Depending on the nature and use of the data, the processing may also engage the additional rules which apply to sensitive personal information.

Care should also be taken with advertising claims. Statements that a product improves athletic performance, supports wellbeing or produces a health outcome must be properly substantiated. Any claims concerning the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of a medical condition should be handled with care.

Take home point

The commercial opportunity is clear: technology businesses can make their products more desirable, while fashion brands can participate in the growing health and connected-device markets. However, any collaboration agreement needs to be carefully structured with consideration of co-branding rights, appropriate licences and termination rights.