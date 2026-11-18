In the latest installment of our interview series, Leah Glover of Lewis Silkin speaks to Hertej Rattan, a Director in Clearwater's Debt Advisory team, about combining asset-based and cash-flow lending and when these hybrid structures can be most effective.

Q: Why should borrowers consider Asset Based Lending (ABL) alongside cash-flow lending rather than viewing them as alternatives?

Historically, ABL and cash-flow lending have often been viewed as separate markets, but increasingly we think they should be considered together.

A business may have good underlying cash generation but also significant value sitting in receivables, inventory, plant or property. If you structure purely against EBITDA (earnings), you can leave a meaningful source of liquidity untapped. We therefore look at what the cash flows can support, what the balance sheet can support, and how the two can be combined efficiently.

Q: When can that approach be particularly effective?

It can be particularly relevant where EBITDA doesn't tell the whole story. That may be a business with volatile earnings, thin margins, an EBITDA recovery story or customer concentration that makes traditional cashflow leverage more challenging.

It can also work well for businesses with significant working capital or valuable assets on the balance sheet. In those situations, ABL can provide a different lens on credit capacity and potentially create greater liquidity than looking at EBITDA alone.

Q: How can you actually combine ABL and cashflow debt?

There are several approaches. Some lenders can provide both the ABL and additional cashflow lending within a single structure. If you use different lenders to finance your assets and cashflow, your cashflow lender can either sit as 'pari passu' (equally ranking) to your asset lender, or may be 'subordinated' to (rank behind) the asset lender.

We've worked across these different structures recently, and each has different implications for pricing, flexibility, security and execution. One lender can undoubtedly simplify matters, but it isn't necessarily always the best economic or structural outcome.

Q: Can combining the two improve the overall cost of capital?

Yes, and that's an important part of the structuring exercise. Rather than asking simply how much cashflow leverage a business can raise, we look at how much of the requirement can efficiently be supported by the balance sheet and where cashflow debt is best deployed.

Done properly, that can reduce the blended cost of capital and preserve cashflow debt capacity. But the economics have to be assessed against actual availability and flexibility. Headline pricing is only relevant if the capital is genuinely accessible when the business needs it.

Q: And does the headline size of an ABL facility tell you how much liquidity is really available?

No, and this is probably one of the most important points. A £30 million committed facility isn't necessarily £30 million of usable liquidity.

You need to properly analyse the borrowing base: eligibility criteria, advance rates, ageing, customer concentrations, dilution, inventory reserves and other potential adjustments. We model availability against the company's actual asset base, including seasonality and downside scenarios.

Ultimately, the important number isn't just the headline commitment. It's how much liquidity the business can actually access when it needs it.

Q: What additional complexity comes with combining ABL and cashflow lending?

If different lenders are involved, the intercreditor position becomes very important – the lenders will want to agree at the outset of the deal how each of them rank in an insolvency or downside scenario. You need to consider security priority, enforcement control, payment waterfalls and how each lender can exercise its rights. Those principles are best agreed early.

The covenant package also needs to reflect the structure. An ABL lender is primarily focused on collateral quality and availability, while a cash-flow lender may focus more heavily on leverage and debt service. You therefore need a package that works coherently rather than simply layering conventional cash-flow covenants onto ABL controls.

Q: What's the biggest misconception about ABL?

That it's a fallback product for businesses that can't raise conventional cash-flow debt. I think that's increasingly outdated.

We see ABL as another tool in the capital-structure toolkit. For the right business, combining balance-sheet and cash-flow lending can create more liquidity, improve the blended cost of capital and ultimately produce a financing structure that is better aligned with the underlying business.