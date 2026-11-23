How to deal with a car accident in the UAE starts with stopping and keeping the road safe. Help anyone who is injured. Report the accident to the police, or to the party the Traffic Control Authority approves, within 3 hours. An excuse for delay must be accepted by the authority. These duties appear in Article 5 of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation. Leaving the scene after an accident that injures someone is a crime. The same law governs your insurance and the traffic authority's arrest powers. It also sets penalties for a death caused by fault.

What the law requires of you at the scene

Duty What the law says Article Show your documents Show your driving licence, vehicle licence data and personal data when the Traffic Control Authority asks 5(1)(a) First aid Provide first aid to an injured person if you have the necessary medical knowledge 5(1)(b) Report the accident Report to the police or the party the authority approves, by any approved means, within 3 hours. An excuse the authority accepts is an exception 5(1)(c) Where to stop Do not stop where stopping is prohibited. If you must stop on the road, keep to the right-hand hard shoulder, away from intersections and bends. Do not leave the vehicle running. Light it between sunset and sunrise 5(1)(g) Do not block traffic Do not stop at random on the road in a way that disrupts traffic or endangers other users 5(1)(j)

How to deal with a car accident in the UAE step by step

Stop at once and do not leave the scene. Deliberately not stopping after an accident that injures someone is a crime (Article 38). Every accident must be reported within 3 hours (Article 5). Make the scene safe, and move the vehicle to the right-hand shoulder if it is safe to do so. Check for injuries and call the emergency services. Give first aid only if you are able to. Report the accident within 3 hours through the police or the approved channel, and keep the report number. Give your name, address and documents when asked. Refusing or giving false details to a uniformed traffic officer catching you in the act is a crime (Article 41). Photograph the vehicles, the road, the signs and the damage, and note the witnesses and the time and place. Tell your insurer. Every licensed vehicle must be insured by a company licensed in the State (Article 19).

When an accident becomes a crime

Situation What the law provides Article Fleeing the scene or not providing information Deliberately not stopping after an accident that injures people is punishable. So is an owner withholding information that would reveal who was responsible. The penalties are imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of AED 50,000 to AED 100,000, or either 38 Fleeing from police or causing a chase The same penalty 38 Causing a death by fault Imprisonment and a fine of at least AED 50,000, or either penalty 40 A death caused in an aggravated case Imprisonment of at least one year and a fine of at least AED 100,000, or either. This applies if the driver passed a red light or was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It also applies to driving with a suspended or cancelled licence, or in a flooded valley 40 Arrest A Traffic Control Authority member can arrest a driver caught causing a death, injury or serious damage to another's property. The power also covers a driver caught driving recklessly or under the influence that makes him lose control 31 Vehicle seizure A vehicle can be seized if it is linked to an accident involving a crime. Seizure must be needed to impound it or present it as evidence 32(5)

The reporting duty and the offence of fleeing are separate. The 3-hour duty in Article 5 applies to every driver in an accident. Article 38 requires a deliberate failure to stop after an accident that injures people, without an acceptable excuse. For the wider legal framework, see UAE law for car accidents.

A court convicting a driver of a driving crime can also suspend his licence for up to 3 years. It can bar renewal for up to 2 years after that (Article 42).

Insurance and compensation

Point What the law says Source Insurance A vehicle must be insured by a licensed insurer to be licensed or renewed. A policy term cannot reduce or remove the insurer's full civil liability for harm caused by the vehicle. This covers death, bodily injury and material damage. Other coverage depends on the policy's terms and the insurance regulations. The insurer is not liable for every loss Traffic Law Art 19 The right to compensation Anyone causing harm to another must compensate it. Compensation covers the loss suffered and the gain lost CTL Arts 246, 255 Shared fault If several people are responsible, each answers for his share. The court can reduce or refuse compensation if the injured person contributed to the harm CTL Art 253 Time limit The claim is not heard after 3 years from learning of both the harm and who caused it. The outer limit is 15 years CTL Art 258

Faris Raian, Partner & Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates, said the first hours after an accident decide the evidence. Secure the report, photographs and witnesses' details before the vehicles are moved. He explained that a driver who leaves the scene turns a civil claim into a criminal case. Stopping and reporting therefore come before any discussion of fault.

If you were in an accident, send us the report and photographs on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about car accidents

Do I have to report a minor accident?

The driver must report an accident that occurs to him within 3 hours, to the police or the approved party. An excuse the authority accepts is an exception to this deadline (Article 5(1)(c)).

What happens if I leave the scene?

Deliberately not stopping after an accident that injures people carries up to two years' imprisonment. The fine is AED 50,000 to AED 100,000. The court can impose both penalties or either (Article 38).

Can I be arrested after an accident?

Yes, if you are caught in the act of causing a death or injury, or serious damage to another's property. This also applies to reckless driving or driving under the influence that makes you lose control (Article 31).

Who pays for the damage?

The person at fault must compensate the harm (Civil Transactions Law, Article 246). A policy term cannot cut the insurer's civil liability for death, bodily injury or material damage caused by the vehicle. This rule appears in the Traffic Law, Article 19. What else is covered depends on the policy. For contested fault or insurance claims, read about handling a car accident dispute in Dubai.