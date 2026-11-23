The uae vat executive regulations are Cabinet Decision No. 52 of 2017. They implement Federal Decree-Law No. 8 of 2017 on Value Added Tax. The latest of several amendments is Cabinet Decision No. 149 of 2026. It was issued on 1 September 2026 and took effect on 1 October 2026 (Ministry of Finance announcement). Businesses should apply the consolidated text published by the Federal Tax Authority.

uae vat executive regulations and the amendment timeline

Decision Effective What it changed Cabinet Decision No. 100 of 2024 15 November 2024 More than 30 articles were amended and Article 3 bis was added. Changes covered deregistration, including a new Article 14 bis on the Authority cancelling a registration. They also covered deemed supplies, definitions such as virtual assets and business day, and zero-rating evidence for exports. Tax invoices issued by agents were also covered Cabinet Decision No. 100 of 2025 29 September 2025 A further amendment, issued on 12 August 2025, which the Authority reflects in its consolidated regulation Cabinet Decision No. 149 of 2026 1 October 2026. The apportionment provisions apply from the first tax year commencing after 1 October 2027. These are Article 55, clauses 6 and 7 and new clause 19 Changes cover composite supplies, the Profit Margin Scheme, medical products, exported financial services and employee expenses. They also cover cash payments, input tax apportionment, the Capital Asset Scheme and tax credit notes. Details appear below

What Cabinet Decision No. 149 of 2026 introduces

The Ministry of Finance says the changes aim to simplify procedures and give taxable persons more clarity. Article 3 applies the Decision from 1 October 2026. The apportionment provisions start later.

Topic What changes When Composite supplies (Article 4(6)) Interconnected components that cannot be separated are treated as a single composite supply. It follows the VAT treatment of its principal component. A taxable person may not treat it as several supplies 1 October 2026 Profit Margin Scheme (Article 29(5)) Costs and fees are added to the purchase price only where the input tax on them is not recoverable 1 October 2026 Medical products (Article 41(4)) The separate zero-rating limbs for pharmaceutical products and medical equipment become one limb for medical products. A Cabinet decision will specify those products. It restructures the existing treatment and is not stated to widen the scope 1 October 2026 Exported financial services (Article 52(2)) The test for being outside the State now uses a presence in the State of less than 30 days. This replaces less than a month 1 October 2026 Employee expenses (Article 53(1)(c)) Input tax on employee benefits is recoverable where UAE or free-zone labour legislation requires the benefit. Employee accommodation is excluded unless a Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation decision or directive requires it. A contractual or policy basis is allowed only in the cases and conditions the Authority sets 1 October 2026 Cash payments (new Article 54(3)) Input tax cannot be recovered on supplies above a threshold where the consideration is paid in cash. A decision of the Minister of Finance must set the threshold. It had not been published when the Decision took effect, so no figure applies yet 1 October 2026 Input tax apportionment (Article 55) For taxable persons other than government entities and charities, the default method changes. An output-based ratio replaces an input-based ratio. Capital asset supplies and reverse-charge receipts are excluded from the calculation. Government entities and charities keep an input-based method under new clause 19 First tax year commencing after 1 October 2027 Capital Asset Scheme (Article 57) The scope is clarified, consistently with the VAT Law. The AED 5 million threshold for a qualifying capital asset remains 1 October 2026 Tax credit notes (Article 60(1)(a)) The words Tax Credit Note must be displayed on the credit note, not on the invoice. This corrects a drafting inconsistency 1 October 2026

The apportionment change applies to a tax year commencing after 1 October 2027. A year starting on 1 October 2027 itself does not qualify. For a business with a calendar tax year, the first affected year begins on 1 January 2028.

What businesses should do now

Download the consolidated regulation from the Federal Tax Authority. Check the version date against the amending decisions above. Review customer contracts, invoices and price lists for bundled supplies. Check whether the single composite supply rule changes your VAT. For arranging a review of contractual terms, read how to choose a contract lawyer in Dubai. Review input tax claims on employee accommodation and other staff benefits against the new Article 53(1)(c). Review cash payment processes and keep records. Input tax on cash payments above the Minister's threshold cannot be recovered. No threshold has been published yet, so no figure applies. For the broader review of financial records before a transaction, see company due diligence in the UAE. Check credit note templates for the words Tax Credit Note, and margin scheme records for the new purchase price rule. Plan the apportionment calculation for the first tax year commencing after 1 October 2027.

The executive regulation changes how a business recovers input VAT. Review contracts and payment methods before the new rules apply. The cash-payment restriction depends on a threshold the Ministry has not yet published. Avoid large cash settlements until it is clear.

For a VAT review, send us your contracts or invoices on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about the VAT executive regulations

What are the UAE VAT executive regulations?

Cabinet Decision No. 52 of 2017 implements Federal Decree-Law No. 8 of 2017 on Value Added Tax.

When did the latest amendment take effect?

Cabinet Decision No. 149 of 2026 took effect on 1 October 2026. The input tax apportionment provisions apply from the first tax year commencing after 1 October 2027.

Is there a limit on cash payments?

The regulation restricts input tax recovery on supplies above a threshold paid in cash. A decision of the Minister of Finance must set that threshold. It had not been published when the Decision took effect, so no figure applies yet.

Where is the current text?

The Federal Tax Authority publishes the consolidated regulation on its website. The Ministry of Finance publishes announcements of each amendment.