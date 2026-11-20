This guide explains legal consultancy services in dubai and the distinction between advisory work and court representation. Legal consultancy services in Dubai are non-judicial legal services: legal opinions, advice, and the drafting of contracts and documents. Under Article 69 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022, a legal consultant provides these services without appearing for clients before the courts. Dubai regulates the licensing of the firms that provide them through its own local legislation, which Article 3 of the federal law allows.

What a legal consultant may do, and may not

The law separates non-contentious advice from court representation, and it treats three groups differently.

Activity Legal researcher or consultant working at a law firm Licensed legal consultancy firm Lawyer on the Roll Article Legal opinions and advice Yes, through the firm Yes Yes 6, 59, 69 Drafting contracts and documents Yes, through the firm Yes Yes 6, 59, 69 Appearing before courts, the public prosecution and the police No No. The firm's services are those that do not require appearing for litigants Yes 6, 59, 69 Signing statements of claim and court submissions No Not part of its services Yes 61, 69 Signing client retainer agreements No, either in his own name or as the firm's representative Article 61 is not addressed to the firm. The firm engages clients through a person authorised to bind it Yes, in writing before the work starts 46, 61 Where the work is done Through the law firm, on its letterhead, signed by a lawyer on the Roll Through its own licensed firm Through his own firm or an employer 59, 68, 69

Article 61 restricts individual legal researchers and consultants who perform legal services at a law firm. It should not be read as a general rule that a licensed legal consultancy establishment cannot enter into a client engagement. The law regulates such establishments separately (Articles 69 and 75), and the question of who signs for the firm follows its licence and constitutional documents.

A legal researcher or consultant who works at a law firm must be listed on the register kept by the Ministry of Justice (Article 60). A legal consultancy firm's owner or partners cannot also be licensed to establish a law firm (Article 69).

legal consultancy services in dubai and their scope

Legal consultancy covers advice and documents.

Legal opinions on a transaction, a dispute or a regulatory question.

Drafting and reviewing contracts, agreements, policies and corporate documents.

Due diligence and compliance reviews, and advice on company structures.

Representation before arbitration tribunals and conciliation committees, which the Dubai bylaw lists among the services of a legal consultancy firm, but not pleading before the Dubai Courts (Dubai bylaws, Article 2).

Referral to an advocate where a matter needs a court appearance. For more on courtroom roles, see the difference between a litigator and a lawyer.

How legal consultancy firms are licensed

Licensing runs through the Ministry and the local authorities.

Point What the law says Article Who can be licensed UAE nationals who are listed in the register of legal consultants kept by the Ministry 69 Legal forms A sole proprietorship, a professional company or a branch of a foreign firm 75 The licence A professional licence for the firm is issued by the local economic department or the competent authority in the free zones, with the Ministry's approval 72 Foreign firms A branch of a foreign firm needs an outstanding international reputation, at least 15 years of operation and branches in at least three countries, a manager with ten years' experience and at least 25 partners, and must employ and train national lawyers 70 One firm in a city A lawyer or legal consultant cannot have more than one firm in a single city 73 Dubai Dubai's Legal Affairs Department licenses advocacy and legal consultancy firms, keeps a register of licensed firms and investigates complaints, under the bylaws approved by Administrative Resolution No. 52 of 2022 Dubai bylaws, Arts 4, 7

Your protections as a client

A written retainer agreement, made before the work begins, that sets the fees and the duties assigned (Article 46). For a practical selection checklist, read how to choose a contract lawyer in Dubai.

A lawyer cannot disclose a secret entrusted to him, except to prevent an offence affecting life or safety or where the law requires it (Article 45).

A duty to tell you about any conflict of interest (Article 32), and a ban on representing a party against someone who previously consulted the lawyer and gave access to documents (Article 43).

A complaint route. You can file a complaint against a lawyer or legal consultant with the Lawyers and Legal Consultants Affairs Committee, and discipline ranges from a warning and a fine of AED 5,000 to AED 30,000 to suspension for up to two years or removal (Articles 86 and 88).

Before engaging legal consultancy, separate advisory work from work that needs a court appearance, because the law gives each to a different professional. Fix the scope of work and fees in a written retainer before work starts, and check the firm's licence.

If you need legal consultancy, you can send us your questions on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about legal consultancy

What is the difference between a lawyer and a legal consultant in the UAE?

A lawyer is on the Roll of Practicing Lawyers and can appear before the courts. A legal consultant provides non-judicial services and cannot institute or follow up court proceedings (Articles 6, 59 and 69).

Can a legal consultant sign my retainer agreement?

An individual legal researcher or consultant working at a law firm cannot sign retainer agreements with clients, in his own name or for the firm (Article 61). That prohibition does not extend to a separately licensed legal consultancy establishment, which is regulated under Articles 69 and 75. Ask to see the firm's licence and who is authorised to sign for it.

Who licenses a legal consultancy in Dubai?

The firm's licence is issued by the local economic department or the competent free zone authority with the Ministry's approval (Article 72), and Dubai's Legal Affairs Department regulates and registers the firms under its bylaws.

Is a legal opinion confidential?

Yes. A lawyer may not disclose a secret entrusted to him or learned in the course of his work, subject to the narrow exceptions in Article 45.