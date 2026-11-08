Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026

Enforcing A Foreign Judgment In The UAE: 8 Key Requirements

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Contributor
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is a premier full-service law firm in the UAE,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Foreign judgments can be enforced in the United Arab Emirates, but only if they satisfy eight specific legal requirements established under Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022. Understanding these conditions—from reciprocity and proper jurisdiction to authentication and compliance with UAE public order—is essential for individuals and businesses seeking to execute foreign court decisions within the UAE's legal framework.

United Arab EmiratesInternational Law
Awatif Al Khouri
Awatif Al Khouri
Author LinkedIn connections

A judgment obtained from a foreign court may be recognised and enforced in the United Arab Emirates, provided it meets the legal requirements established under UAE law. However, obtaining a favourable judgment abroad does not automatically make it enforceable within the UAE.

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law, particularly Article 222, establishes the legal framework for enforcing foreign judgments and orders. Individuals and businesses seeking enforcement must satisfy specific conditions before the competent UAE court may authorise execution.

Essential Conditions for Execution Under UAE Law

The following are eight important requirements to consider when seeking to enforce a foreign judgment in the UAE.

1. The Principle of Reciprocity Must Be Satisfied

Article 222(1) of the UAE Civil Procedure Law provides that foreign judgments may be enforced in the UAE under the same conditions prescribed by the country of origin for enforcing UAE judgments.

This principle is commonly referred to as reciprocity. It requires consideration of whether the foreign jurisdiction permits the enforcement of UAE judgments under comparable conditions.

Where an applicable international agreement governs enforcement between the UAE and another country, the relevant treaty provisions must also be considered.

2. The Foreign Court Must Have Proper Jurisdiction

Under Article 222(2)(a), the foreign court issuing the judgment must have jurisdiction over the dispute in accordance with the applicable rules of international judicial jurisdiction in its country.

Additionally, the dispute must not fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of the UAE courts.

Before applying for enforcement, the applicant should verify that the foreign court was legally authorised to hear the dispute and issue the judgment.

3. The Judgment Must Be Properly Authenticated

Article 222(2)(b) requires the foreign judgment or order to have been issued by a court in accordance with the law of the country of origin and to be duly ratified.

The applicant may be required to obtain official certification, attestation or legalisation of the judgment and supporting documents, depending on the applicable procedures.

Documents issued in a foreign language may also require certified Arabic translations for submission before the UAE courts.

Proper documentation is important because incomplete or improperly authenticated records may delay the enforcement process.

4. All Parties Must Have Been Properly Summoned and Represented

Article 222(2)(c) requires that the litigants in the foreign proceedings were duly summoned and duly represented.

This requirement helps ensure that the proceedings complied with the applicable procedural requirements and that the parties were afforded the opportunity to participate in the case.

Where a judgment was issued in the absence of a party, the UAE court may examine whether the necessary summons and representation requirements were satisfied.

Evidence of service, court notices and other relevant procedural documents may therefore be required.

5. The Foreign Judgment Must Have the Force of Res Judicata

Under Article 222(2)(d), the foreign judgment or order must have acquired the force of res judicata in accordance with the law of the court that issued it.

This means that the judgment must have attained a legally binding and conclusive status under the applicable foreign law.

The applicant must be able to establish that the judgment has acquired the force of res judicata, either through appropriate supporting documentation or where that status is expressly established in the judgment itself.

As a result, verifying the legal status of the judgment in its country of origin is an important step before seeking enforcement in the UAE.

6. The Judgment Must Not Conflict With UAE Court Decisions

Article 222(2)(e) provides that a foreign judgment must not conflict with an existing judgment or order issued by a UAE court.

This requirement helps maintain consistency between judicial decisions and prevents the enforcement of conflicting obligations.

Before initiating enforcement proceedings, applicants should consider whether a UAE court has already issued a judgment or order concerning the relevant dispute.

7. The Judgment Must Comply With UAE Public Order and Morals

A foreign judgment must not contain provisions that contradict public order or morals in the UAE, as required under Article 222(2)(e).

Even where a judgment is valid and enforceable in its country of origin, the UAE court may refuse enforcement if its contents or effects violate fundamental principles recognised under UAE law.

The assessment depends on the nature of the judgment and its compatibility with the UAE legal framework.

Accordingly, Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy emphasises the importance of carefully assessing the applicable legal requirements when dealing with cross-border judgment enforcement.

8. An Enforcement Petition Must Be Submitted to the Competent Court

Under Article 222(2), an application for enforcement must be submitted to the competent Execution Judge through a petition containing the particulars specified under Article 44 of the Civil Procedure Law.

The application should be supported by the foreign judgment and relevant documents establishing compliance with the statutory requirements.

The Execution Judge is required to issue an order within five days from the date of submission of the petition. The decision may be appealed in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

Furthermore, Article 222(3) permits the Execution Judge to obtain documents supporting the application before issuing a decision.

Once enforcement is authorised, the successful applicant may pursue the applicable execution procedures to recover amounts or enforce obligations arising from the judgment.

Conclusion

Enforcing a foreign judgment in the UAE requires compliance with specific legal and procedural requirements. The foreign court’s jurisdiction, authentication and legal status of the judgment, proper summons and representation of the parties, reciprocity and compatibility with UAE public order are all important considerations.

Although UAE law provides a framework for recognising foreign judicial decisions, enforcement remains subject to judicial examination and the circumstances of each case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

A Guide To Red Notices And International Warrants

INTERPOL Red Notices can severely restrict international travel, freeze banking accounts, and damage professional reputation across 196 member countries. Understanding constitutional violations under Articles 2 and 3 provides crucial defense grounds for challenging these international alerts through the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL's Files, with specialized legal representation essential for navigating this complex process.
United Arab EmiratesInternational Law
Dr Hassan Elhais
Dr Hassan Elhais
Article

Department Of Commerce Upgrades The UAE To Favorable Export Control Status Under The EAR

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security has issued a final rule significantly upgrading the export control status of the United Arab Emirates under the Export Administration Regulations. This regulatory change recognizes the UAE as a U.S. Major Defense Partner and facilitates its secure access to certain sensitive items, including advanced computing technology and missile systems, through enhanced favorable treatment and new license exceptions.
United Arab EmiratesInternational Law
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Dubai Customs Instalment Facilitation Deadline

Dubai Customs has introduced a temporary instalment facilitation for customs duties on import declarations, with a critical deadline of 30 September 2026 for eligible companies to submit applications. This measure reflects the government's commitment to supporting businesses in managing their financial obligations while maintaining compliance with customs regulations. Companies are strongly advised to act promptly, verify their eligibility, and ensure strict adherence to approved payment schedules to avoid
United Arab EmiratesInternational Law
ADG Legal
ADG Legal
Video

International Extradition Explained: UAE & Ireland (Video)

Dr. Hassan Elhais examines the legal framework governing international extradition between the UAE and Ireland, exploring how cross-border extradition requests are processed and the procedural complexities that arise when two jurisdictions seek to transfer individuals for prosecution or sentencing. The discussion addresses the bilateral considerations and legal standards that shape extradition outcomes.
United Arab EmiratesInternational Law
Dr Hassan Elhais
Dr Hassan Elhais
Article

UAE Civil Transactions Law: Key Changes Under Federal Decree-Law No. 25 Of 2025

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 introduces a comprehensive recodification of UAE civil law, effective June 2026. How will the new framework reshape pre-contractual conduct, governing law selection, and remedies for contractual hardship? What practical steps must businesses take to align their contracting practices with the modernized provisions on disclosure, force majeure, and compensation?
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Drug Possession And Personal Use In The UAE: Key Legal Consequences

The United Arab Emirates maintains one of the world's strictest anti-narcotics regimes, with severe penalties for drug possession, use, and trafficking under Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021. Understanding the legal framework is critical for residents and visitors alike, as even small quantities of controlled substances can result in imprisonment, substantial fines, deportation, and permanent entry bans. Recent amendments have introduced limited administrative pathways for certain cases, but the consequenc
United Arab EmiratesCriminal Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Rental Dispute Centre Dubai: How To File A Case

Landlords and tenants in Dubai often face disputes over security deposits, unpaid rent, eviction notices, and lease renewals. When negotiation fails, understanding how to properly file a case with Dubai's Rental Disputes Center becomes essential. This guide explains the RDC's jurisdiction, required documentation, filing procedures, and when professional legal assistance can protect your interests in tenancy disputes.
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

A Comprehensive Analysis Of Travel Ban Disputes And Resolution Under United Arab Emirates Law

Travel bans in the UAE serve as legal mechanisms to protect creditors, claimants, and authorities across civil, criminal, and family proceedings. With a significant expatriate population, understanding how these restrictions work—from civil debt enforcement to criminal investigations and child custody disputes—has become essential for residents and businesses operating in the Emirates. The legal framework balances enforcement rights with procedural fairness, offering specific remedies for those
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Compensation Claims In The UAE: How To Claim Damages And Financial Losses

A financial loss, damaged property, personal injury, or serious breach of contract can leave a person dealing with more than the immediate problem. There may also be medical expenses, lost income, repair costs, business losses, or emotional distress. UAE law allows an injured party to seek compensation in appropriate cases, but compensation is not automatic.
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Urgent Measures And Interim Relief In Onshore UAE Commercial Disputes Under Federal Decree-Law No. 42 Of 2022

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law introduced an updated procedural framework for civil and commercial disputes before the onshore courts of the United Arab Emirates. It replaced the former Civil Procedure Code and supports a more streamlined and digitally enabled approach to litigation and enforcement.
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy