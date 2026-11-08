Enforcing A Foreign Judgment In The UAE: 8 Key Requirements

A judgment obtained from a foreign court may be recognised and enforced in the United Arab Emirates, provided it meets the legal requirements established under UAE law. However, obtaining a favourable judgment abroad does not automatically make it enforceable within the UAE.

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law, particularly Article 222, establishes the legal framework for enforcing foreign judgments and orders. Individuals and businesses seeking enforcement must satisfy specific conditions before the competent UAE court may authorise execution.

Essential Conditions for Execution Under UAE Law

The following are eight important requirements to consider when seeking to enforce a foreign judgment in the UAE.

1. The Principle of Reciprocity Must Be Satisfied

Article 222(1) of the UAE Civil Procedure Law provides that foreign judgments may be enforced in the UAE under the same conditions prescribed by the country of origin for enforcing UAE judgments.

This principle is commonly referred to as reciprocity. It requires consideration of whether the foreign jurisdiction permits the enforcement of UAE judgments under comparable conditions.

Where an applicable international agreement governs enforcement between the UAE and another country, the relevant treaty provisions must also be considered.

2. The Foreign Court Must Have Proper Jurisdiction

Under Article 222(2)(a), the foreign court issuing the judgment must have jurisdiction over the dispute in accordance with the applicable rules of international judicial jurisdiction in its country.

Additionally, the dispute must not fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of the UAE courts.

Before applying for enforcement, the applicant should verify that the foreign court was legally authorised to hear the dispute and issue the judgment.

3. The Judgment Must Be Properly Authenticated

Article 222(2)(b) requires the foreign judgment or order to have been issued by a court in accordance with the law of the country of origin and to be duly ratified.

The applicant may be required to obtain official certification, attestation or legalisation of the judgment and supporting documents, depending on the applicable procedures.

Documents issued in a foreign language may also require certified Arabic translations for submission before the UAE courts.

Proper documentation is important because incomplete or improperly authenticated records may delay the enforcement process.

4. All Parties Must Have Been Properly Summoned and Represented

Article 222(2)(c) requires that the litigants in the foreign proceedings were duly summoned and duly represented.

This requirement helps ensure that the proceedings complied with the applicable procedural requirements and that the parties were afforded the opportunity to participate in the case.

Where a judgment was issued in the absence of a party, the UAE court may examine whether the necessary summons and representation requirements were satisfied.

Evidence of service, court notices and other relevant procedural documents may therefore be required.

5. The Foreign Judgment Must Have the Force of Res Judicata

Under Article 222(2)(d), the foreign judgment or order must have acquired the force of res judicata in accordance with the law of the court that issued it.

This means that the judgment must have attained a legally binding and conclusive status under the applicable foreign law.

The applicant must be able to establish that the judgment has acquired the force of res judicata, either through appropriate supporting documentation or where that status is expressly established in the judgment itself.

As a result, verifying the legal status of the judgment in its country of origin is an important step before seeking enforcement in the UAE.

6. The Judgment Must Not Conflict With UAE Court Decisions

Article 222(2)(e) provides that a foreign judgment must not conflict with an existing judgment or order issued by a UAE court.

This requirement helps maintain consistency between judicial decisions and prevents the enforcement of conflicting obligations.

Before initiating enforcement proceedings, applicants should consider whether a UAE court has already issued a judgment or order concerning the relevant dispute.

7. The Judgment Must Comply With UAE Public Order and Morals

A foreign judgment must not contain provisions that contradict public order or morals in the UAE, as required under Article 222(2)(e).

Even where a judgment is valid and enforceable in its country of origin, the UAE court may refuse enforcement if its contents or effects violate fundamental principles recognised under UAE law.

The assessment depends on the nature of the judgment and its compatibility with the UAE legal framework.

Accordingly, Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy emphasises the importance of carefully assessing the applicable legal requirements when dealing with cross-border judgment enforcement.

8. An Enforcement Petition Must Be Submitted to the Competent Court

Under Article 222(2), an application for enforcement must be submitted to the competent Execution Judge through a petition containing the particulars specified under Article 44 of the Civil Procedure Law.

The application should be supported by the foreign judgment and relevant documents establishing compliance with the statutory requirements.

The Execution Judge is required to issue an order within five days from the date of submission of the petition. The decision may be appealed in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

Furthermore, Article 222(3) permits the Execution Judge to obtain documents supporting the application before issuing a decision.

Once enforcement is authorised, the successful applicant may pursue the applicable execution procedures to recover amounts or enforce obligations arising from the judgment.

Conclusion

Enforcing a foreign judgment in the UAE requires compliance with specific legal and procedural requirements. The foreign court’s jurisdiction, authentication and legal status of the judgment, proper summons and representation of the parties, reciprocity and compatibility with UAE public order are all important considerations.

Although UAE law provides a framework for recognising foreign judicial decisions, enforcement remains subject to judicial examination and the circumstances of each case.