Family Lawyers In Dubai Explain The UAE Social Media Age Rules

The UAE social media age rules require families to consider more than the age printed in an app's terms. Cabinet Resolution No 106 of 2026 sets a minimum age of 15 for personal accounts on covered social media platforms. It also requires additional protection for children aged 15 but under 16. Parental permission does not override either restriction. Family lawyers in Dubai can help parents understand these duties when online safety concerns overlap with disagreements about a child's care.

The implementation timetable needs careful explanation. The resolution took effect on 30 June 2026, while Article 8 gives platforms a transition period of 12 months from that date to bring their operations into compliance. As at 8 November 2026, that transition period is still running. An article that describes the rules without mentioning this period gives an incomplete picture of platform implementation.

Which services and accounts the rules cover

The resolution applies to social media platforms whose services are available within the UAE or directed to users there. A provider's overseas headquarters does not place it outside that stated scope. The definition covers services offering public or partly public profiles, social interaction or content sharing, and services using algorithms or automated technologies to present, arrange or recommend content. The legal definition matters more than an app's marketing label.

Children under 15 must not create, use or operate a personal account on a covered platform. Platforms must prevent those children from accessing full social features, including posting, commenting, sharing and joining public groups or open channels. This should not be described as a prohibition on every educational website or every use of the internet. The nature of the service and the features concerned require separate assessment.

Additional protection for children aged 15

Reaching 15 does not produce unrestricted access. Until the child reaches 16, the account must operate with measures appropriate to that age group. These include content restrictions, limits on public sharing and interaction with unknown users, and accessible parental controls. The resolution also addresses tools for controlling access times and daily or night use under approved standards.

Platforms must restrict or disable features presenting high risks, such as unrestricted private messaging or open live broadcasting, or provide approved protective tools and safe design measures to reduce those risks. Parents may adjust permitted settings through parental controls, but cannot use their consent to remove the statutory safeguards. Nor should turning 16 be presented as ending all child protection duties: the wider Child Digital Safety Law defines a child as anyone under 18.

Age verification must also protect privacy

The resolution requires effective and reliable verification. A user simply entering a date of birth is not sufficient under its rules. Permitted mechanisms include qualifying digital identity or official document checks, approved age estimation technologies, and authorised verification providers, subject to the resolution's standards. It does not require every platform to use one identical method.

Accuracy must be balanced with data protection. Platforms must collect only what is necessary, explain the process clearly and restrict retention of identity documents and biometric information to the necessary extent and duration. A compliance review should therefore examine what happens to identification data after the age check, as well as whether the check can be bypassed.

The separate rule for children under 13

Federal Decree Law No 26 of 2025 establishes a broader digital safety framework. Article 7 restricts collecting, processing, publishing or sharing personal data of children under 13 unless its conditions are satisfied. These include explicit, documented and verifiable caregiver consent, an accessible withdrawal process, clear explanations, restricted access and limits on commercial exploitation and targeted advertising.

This data rule does not authorise a child under 15 to hold a prohibited social media account. The two age thresholds address different issues. The law also provides for educational and health platform exemptions through a Cabinet resolution with safety and privacy safeguards; being an educational service should not be treated as an automatic exemption from every obligation.

The wider law took effect on 1 January 2026 and contains its own regularisation period of up to one year for persons subject to it when issued, extendable by Cabinet resolution. That provision and the platform transition under Resolution 106 should be considered separately.

What parents and caregivers should do

Article 6 of the resolution requires caregivers to avoid enabling prohibited accounts or circumventing age checks through false or misleading information. It also requires actual supervision and age appropriate education about digital risks. Article 13 of the wider law adds duties concerning parental controls, privacy, inappropriate shared accounts or screens, and reporting harmful content.

Visa’s Stay Secure study, published on 9 June 2026, reported that 80% of UAE consumer respondents said children in their lives struggle to recognise scams. The research surveyed 5,800 adults across 17 markets in January and February 2026; that is the combined sample, not the UAE sample alone. The finding records adult observations rather than a measured rate of harm among UAE children.

A practical review starts with the child's accounts, actual age, privacy settings and contacts. Parents can agree on account supervision, permitted features and how concerns will be reported. Where parents live separately, recording consistent arrangements can reduce arguments and help each household respond promptly. Family lawyers in Dubai can advise how proposed arrangements fit existing court orders and parental responsibilities.

Caregivers should also examine their own posts. The wider law prohibits showcasing or exploiting children in ways that threaten their privacy, dignity or psychological or social wellbeing, or expose them to bullying. A parent should consider the child's interests before publishing school details, sensitive family information or material about an ongoing dispute.

Responding to online harm

An age restriction does not replace the response needed when a child receives threats, sexual approaches, blackmail or harmful material. The wider law requires caregivers to report harmful content immediately to the competent authorities. Article 42 of the Child Rights Law also makes reporting mandatory for custodians and others entrusted with a child's protection, care or education when the statutory threat conditions arise.

Keep account identifiers, dates, report numbers and lawful records of relevant communications. Avoid forwarding or downloading sexual images involving children; report the account and location of the material to the appropriate authority. Public accusations or retaliatory posts can create additional legal problems. The Cybercrime Law separately addresses threats, insults and privacy violations, with different elements for each offence.

Screenshots can help explain an incident, but they are not a guaranteed finding of wrongdoing. In civil and commercial proceedings, the Evidence Law recognises electronic records and communications and provides rules for originals, verification and matching extracts. Preserve the original context where lawfully accessible and obtain advice on the evidence rules applicable to the particular proceeding. Do not access another person's account without authority to collect material.

How to assess legal support

When consulting family lawyers in Dubai, bring the child's age, relevant orders, a short chronology and existing platform or authority reports. Explain whether the immediate need concerns protection, a parental disagreement, removal of content or a suspected criminal offence. These issues may require coordination between family and criminal law specialists. Ask for a clear scope of work and an explanation of the available routes rather than a promise that one complaint will resolve everything.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I consent to a social media account for my child under 15?

Article 3 expressly states that caregiver consent is not an exception to the prohibition or restrictions. Parents should not supply a false age or their own identity to bypass the rules. The resolution separately gives platforms a 12 month transition from 30 June 2026.

2. Does every online service have a minimum age of 15?

No. The minimum age concerns personal accounts and specified features on covered social media platforms. Other digital services require assessment under the wider child safety framework, applicable classifications and their own lawful conditions. The under 13 data rule is a separate requirement.

3. Does a parental disagreement about an account decide custody?

An account dispute does not itself determine a custody outcome. Family lawyers in Dubai should assess the evidence, the applicable family law and any existing orders. The immediate focus should be protecting the child, complying with reporting duties and obtaining a proportionate response to the actual concern.

4. What should separated parents include in an online safety plan?

Record the child’s actual age, accounts, permitted features and supervision arrangements in each household. Agree how concerns and platform reports will be shared. Review the plan against existing orders and current rules, and identify any disagreement requiring advice rather than changing access secretly.

5. What should a record of online safety concerns include?

Note the account identifiers, dates, nature of the concern and platform or authority report references. Keep lawful records without redistributing harmful material. Avoid downloading or forwarding sexual images involving children, and provide the relevant account or location information to the appropriate authority.

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