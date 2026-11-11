Pabian Law Client Alert: TPS For Ukrainians Extended Beyond Today

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope all is well. We have some good news for those that employ Ukrainian nationals in the United States on Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Based on credible reporting, the status will be extended beyond today.

As background, Ukraine’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation was scheduled to expire today, October 19, 2026. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) moments ago published notice on its website that Ukrainian TPS holders will retain their protections for now while the government postpones its final decision. As of the date of this alert, DHS has not publicly specified how long these protections will remain in place; however, the website notice does say that Ukrainians keep their valid employment authorization for the time being.

What Does This Mean for Ukrainian TPS Holders?

The latest statement from DHS indicates that Ukrainian TPS holders will retain their protections for the time being. However, important questions remain regarding the duration and scope of the continued protections.

The TPS statute also provides a basis for an automatic six-month extension in certain circumstances when the government does not make the required determination that a country no longer meets the conditions for designation. However, the application of this provision to Ukraine’s current circumstances has not been formally clarified by USCIS.

Ukrainian TPS holders should continue monitoring official government announcements and consult with immigration counsel regarding their individual circumstances and any other available immigration options.

What Should Employers Do?

Employers with Ukrainian TPS employees should carefully monitor developments before making decisions regarding continued employment authorization. In particular:

Review employees’ current Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) and any applicable extension notices.

Monitor USCIS guidance for updated instructions regarding employment authorization and Form I-9 reverification.

Consult immigration counsel before terminating any Ukraine TPS holders based solely on the October 19 expiration date, given DHS’s reported statement that protections will remain in place for now.

At this time, DHS has not publicly clarified how the interim protections affect existing EAD expiration dates or provided updated Form I-9 instructions. Employers should therefore avoid assuming that every Ukraine TPS-based EAD has automatically been extended without confirming the applicable guidance.

What’s Next?

Pabian Law will continue monitoring developments and will provide updates if DHS or USCIS issues a formal extension or additional guidance regarding TPS and employment authorization. You can access our Client Alerts at www.pabianlaw.com/news and we are always here for our clients’ questions.

Thank you,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team