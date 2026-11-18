Ukraine and Europe are scrambling to fill Kyiv’s need for Patriot interceptors, with an ongoing shortage adding pressure amid peace talks. Deliveries of Patriot interceptors to Ukraine have slowed in 2025 and 2026, leaving Ukraine vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure, now reaching up to 350 per month. Ukraine predicts it needs 300 interceptors this winter, a gap that cannot be filled by European alternatives. In terms of downside risks, Russia’s ballistic missile advantage could add pressure on Kyiv to accept an asymmetric peace deal; Ukraine’s anticipated Patriot procurements could become delayed, especially if the US renews its frustration with Kyiv’s strikes on Russian oil refineries or the EU fails to agree on how to finance Kyiv’s fiscal cliff. On the other hand, global demand for Patriots has sent a strong signal to the US defense industrial base to ramp up interceptor production. European primes are investing in a joint venture with Ukraine’s Freya system, potentially reshaping the air defense market after a few years.

Ukraine’s Air Defense Problem

Russia’s ballistic missiles and jet-powered Geran attack drones currently overwhelm Ukraine’s indigenous air defense technology, representing one of Moscow’s most asymmetric battlefield advantages today. Ukraine’s interception rate of jet-powered drones, about two times faster than Russia’s other offensive drones, is about 50%. Russian ballistic missiles are rarely intercepted unless by Western-designed systems like the US-manufactured Patriot battery, which fires PAC-3 and PAC-2 interceptors. Due to dwindling supplies, Ukraine must calculate when to fire an interceptor. In July 2026, one of the deadliest months of the war for Ukrainian civilians, only about 15% of Russian ballistic missiles were intercepted. In September 2026, 328 civilians were killed and 2,105 injured, an 85% increase year over year. As winter approaches, Russia will likely increase its bombardment of Ukrainian heating and water infrastructure, magnifying the exigency of Ukraine’s interceptor shortages.

There are a few reasons for Ukraine’s interceptor shortfall. One is that Russia is ahead in the innovation cycle and is maximizing the impact of its jet-powered Gerans, against which Ukraine will likely develop a counter eventually. Russia’s defense industrial capacity has also increased over the years, enabling the production of 350 ballistic missile strikes per month. Another is that US assistance to Ukraine has slowed under the new methodology of American deliveries through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program. Under PURL, Europeans purchase American equipment for Ukraine, in the spirit of NATO Europe preparing to take operational leadership for the alliance. Nonetheless, Europe’s buying power simply is not as large as America’s; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is only receiving about 12 Patriot interceptors per month, about a quarter of the pace under the Biden administration. Moreover, Ukraine alleges that US deliveries under PURL have not been consistently on schedule, possibly to prioritize deliveries to its Arab Gulf allies or possibly to pressure Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The US is facing a shortfall of missile interceptors itself due to the Iran war, meaning it could push allied orders to the back of the production queue. According to estimates from CSIS, the US’ Patriot interceptor stockpile dwindled from 2,330 missiles before the Iran war to 1,030 by the April 8 MOU. The US’ stockpile of THAADs, a more advanced air defense capability that Ukraine does not possess, decreased from 452 before the war to a maximum of 262 by April 8. The Pentagon’s current FY2027 defense budget request would bump procurements and replenish Patriot stockpiles by Q2 2029 and THAADs by Q4 2029. This assumes that the US does not re-engage in an active contingency against Iran, which could prolong pressure on the stockpile and possibly constrain global interceptor deliveries.

The US is aiming to replenish its stockpiles by sending expanded demand signals to the defense industrial base through framework procurement contracts. Increased production could open supplies for Ukraine, but investments in capacity could take years. CSIS estimates that the framework contracts aim to raise annual production of Patriot interceptors from 620 missiles in 2025 to 2,000 by 2030. The US is also considering licensing Patriot production abroad to incentivize procurement and demand from NATO Europe. In September 2026, the US agreed to license the production of PAC-3 missiles in Germany, along with a new facility producing PAC-2s licensed in 2024 for delivery in 2027. The US also agreed in October to establish a PAC-3 maintenance facility in Poland. US President Donald Trump hinted at a similar license deal for Ukraine at the July 2026 Ankara NATO Summit, but implementation has fizzled.

Europe Scrambles to Plug the Gaps

The US’ surge in interceptor production will not provide relief for Ukraine in the coming winter strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure. On October 16, Zelenskyy requested a winter air defense package of 300 Patriot PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors, suggesting that this could bridge Ukraine’s defenses until expected deliveries of at least 600 German-produced PAC-2 missiles over 2027 and 2028. After that procurement, Ukraine will have to again bridge a gap until the delivery of 500 PAC-3s as part of a $2.1 billion Foreign Military Sale announced in late October, paid for by Germany, Canada, Norway, and part of the EU’s €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan. The delivery time of the American sale is uncertain and possibly into the 2030s, meaning it will not solve Ukraine’s immediate shortage.

European allies will reportedly discuss rapid transfers of Patriot interceptor stocks at the monthly Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on November 17. Fulfilling Ukraine’s request for 300 missiles this winter will be tricky because European stocks are reportedly low, although the exact number is unclear. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called on other countries to increase their contributions, given that Germany has transferred five Patriot batteries already. However, those with ample stocks, like Poland and Greece, have suggested that transferring Patriot batteries would leave gaps in their own air defenses. To get around this problem, the European Commission has circulated a “stock-swap” arrangement where Europeans transfer their stockpiles now and are replenished by the stocks earmarked for delivery to Ukraine.

Another idea is to deliver alternatives to the American-produced Patriot system, like the Franco-Italian SAMP/T battery. However, this option is less preferred than the Patriot. Its interceptors (Aster-30s) are also in short supply; France anticipated in 2024 increasing annual production of Aster-family missiles to at least 300 units by 2028, far lower than the supply of PAC-2 and PAC-3s, albeit Aster-30s are licensed for production in Ukraine, which could bring the number up in subsequent years. Ukraine is also expecting the delivery of advanced radar terminals that enable the full precision of the air defense system by the end of 2027. In terms of capacity, Ukraine only has three total SAMP/T batteries, with four next-generation SAMP-T/NG systems expected in 2027.

Finally, Ukraine is trying to develop its own ballistic missile interceptor based on its indigenous long strike system, dubbed the Freya. This project would utilize Ukrainian defense company Fire Point’s FP-7.x missile and is being developed collaboratively with nine other European nations, which are interested in procuring the system and have specialized expertise in producing the radar, tracking, and command and control elements. Ukraine is aiming to keep the costs of each Freya missile at around $1 million, far cheaper than the PAC-3’s $5 million in unit cost. The project remains in development and is targeting operational use for the first half of 2027.

The Risk Outlook

Ukraine and the Europeans face downside risks from the air defense missile shortage. Russia will aim to maximize pressure on Ukraine—such as renewing strikes on civilian energy infrastructure—while Kyiv lacks the air defenses to counter, likely undermining US-led peace talks. Strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and civilians could increase reconstruction costs and increase pressure on the government to accept an asymmetric deal, even though the pressure is unlikely to materially affect battlefield conditions. Ukraine will likely resist a one-sided ceasefire if it calculates that it can wait out a shortage for new deliveries, just as it did before arrivals of 155mm ammunition from the Czech joint procurement initiative in 2024. Nonetheless, Ukraine faces a downside risk of delayed Patriot deliveries. This could occur if the must-pass NDAA gets stalled by Congressional gridlock or if the US renews its concerns about Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries squeezing energy markets. Ukraine must also anticipate the risk of delayed EU financing. The bloc is currently debating how to meet Ukraine’s €70 billion fiscal cliff next year—which could deter further payments through PURL—amid tightening fiscal pressure across the continent.

Despite the risks, the signals to American and European ballistic manufacturers are strong enough to justify expanded private investments in production capacity. The US’ licensing of PAC-2s and PAC-3s in Germany, as well as maintenance in Poland, leverages an allied network to expand value chain resilience. The licensing move could also lock in a network of likely procurers, insulating some American exports from “Buy European” momentum on defense. Moreover, the sale of 500 PAC-3s to Ukraine is a productive signal amid concerns of a US-Ukraine row over Kyiv’s “kinetic sanctions” on Russian refineries. Meanwhile, the European scramble to expand air defense supply could introduce upside risks for European defense primes, which could export established systems like the SAMP/T and benefit from new joint ventures, like Ukraine’s Freya project. Successfully fielding the Freya could improve Ukraine’s diplomatic hand, offering a new capability to export for desiring European or Gulf capitals, much like with its interceptor drones.