ARTICLE · 22 NOVEMBER 2026
ARIPO @ 50’s Symposium On Copyright And Related Rights
Adams & Adams
Who we are: Established in 1908, Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African...View firm profile
The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) recently convened a major symposium in Kampala to address critical challenges in copyright and related rights management across the ARIPO region. Bringing together copyright experts, creators, industry groups, national regulators and enforcement agencies, the event focused on harmonizing national laws, registries, enforcement mechanisms and licensing systems across borders as part of ARIPO
The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in collaboration with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), co-organised a Symposium on Copyright and Related Rights Management in Kampala.
The symposium is part of the “ARIPO @ 50” programme, which marks ARIPO’s 50th anniversary, and brought together copyright experts, creators, industry groups, national regulators and enforcement agencies from across the ARIPO region.
Key areas of concern were aligning national laws and registries and enforcement and licensing systems across borders.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.