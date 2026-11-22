The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in collaboration with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), co-organised a Symposium on Copyright and Related Rights Management in Kampala.

The symposium is part of the “ARIPO @ 50” programme, which marks ARIPO’s 50th anniversary, and brought together copyright experts, creators, industry groups, national regulators and enforcement agencies from across the ARIPO region.

Key areas of concern were aligning national laws and registries and enforcement and licensing systems across borders.