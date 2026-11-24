EU Council Proposes National Cyber Incident Reporting Points

On 21 October 2026, the Council of the European Union agreed its negotiating position on the Digital Omnibus. It would replace the proposed EU-wide reporting portal with a national entry point in each Member State for cybersecurity and data incident reports under several EU laws. It also proposes an EU-level information point, to be maintained by the EU Agency for Cybersecurity, and measures to coordinate cross-border notifications. Negotiations can begin once the European Parliament adopts its position.

US Agencies Publish Incident Response Practices for Advanced AI

On 16 October 2026, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Security Agency and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency published ten voluntary practices for responding to incidents during the training and evaluation of advanced AI, which the US administration now refers to as “super intelligence”. The practices address incidents in which an AI agent takes significant actions it was not instructed to take, and cover preparation, detection, response, recovery and reporting. In a separate statement reported by Axios on 9 October, the White House Super Intelligence Force called on AI companies to disclose incidents involving their models immediately and remedy any resulting harm.

US States Pursue Consumer Protection Claims Against OpenAI and Meta

On 14 October 2026, eight US state attorneys general filed separate lawsuits alleging that OpenAI misled consumers about ChatGPT’s safety. Separately, on 23 October, the Texas Attorney General sued OpenAI, its chief executive Sam Altman and affiliated entities, alleging that they misrepresented ChatGPT’s safety and reliability and failed to disclose risks to users, including children. In an unrelated case, on 21 October 2026, a New Mexico state court ordered Meta to pay $25 billion in civil penalties under the state’s Unfair Practices Act, following a jury verdict that Facebook had made deceptive statements about user privacy and other practices. Meta has said it will appeal. The claims against OpenAI have not yet been decided.

Law Commission Proposes Extending Product Liability to Software and AI

On 8 October 2026, the Law Commission of England and Wales opened a consultation on reforming product liability under the Consumer Protection Act 1987. It proposes treating software, AI systems and certain online platform features as products regardless of how they are supplied. The proposals would clarify liability for defects arising after supply, including through software updates, and introduce a rebuttable presumption of defect, with a risk-sharing mechanism, in cases involving exceptional evidential difficulties. The consultation closes on 14 January 2027.

EU Cites First Harmonised Standard Under the AI Act

On 14 October 2026, the reference of EN 18286:2026, the first harmonised standard under the AI Act, was published in the Official Journal through Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/2274. The standard sets out how providers of high-risk AI systems can establish and maintain a quality management system, including processes for post-market monitoring. Its use is voluntary. Providers that apply it benefit from a presumption of conformity with the AI Act’s quality management system requirements covered by the standard.

Italy Designates National AI Act Authorities

On 23 October 2026, Italy’s Legislative Decree No. 179/2026 entered into force. It designates the Agency for Digital Italy as the notifying authority under the AI Act and the National Cybersecurity Agency as the market surveillance authority and single point of contact. The agencies will jointly manage regulatory sandboxes, and existing sectoral supervisors retain their roles. The decree follows Italy’s September measure on criminal liability for certain AI safety failures.

German Bundestag Passes Cyber Resilience Act Implementation Bill

On 15 October 2026, the German Bundestag passed a bill implementing the EU Cyber Resilience Act. The bill designates the Federal Office for Information Security (“BSI”) as the national market surveillance and notifying authority. The BSI would also serve as the computer security incident response team responsible for receiving and assessing manufacturers’ reports of actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe security incidents under the Act. The bill now passes to the Bundesrat.

ISO and IEC Publish Cybersecurity Standard for AI Systems

On 14 October 2026, the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission published ISO/IEC 27090:2026. The standard gives organisations that develop or use AI systems guidance on identifying, detecting and mitigating security threats throughout the systems’ life cycle. It covers risks such as manipulation of training data and theft of models and explains how organisations can address AI-specific threats alongside their existing cybersecurity measures.

South Korea Strengthens Cyber Incident Reporting and Response

On 1 October 2026, amendments to South Korea’s Network Act and its implementing decree took effect. In-scope providers must report cybersecurity incidents to the authorities within 24 hours and notify users without delay of specified incidents, including service disruptions lasting at least two hours or incidents affecting user information. The amendments also strengthen qualification and governance requirements for chief information security officers.

China Requires Advance Registration for Certain AI Exports

On 16 October 2026, China’s Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology introduced an interim requirement for exporters to register transfers of certain technologies before export, including transfers already under way. In the same announcement, the ministries opened a consultation, with comments due by 15 November 2026, on adding 40 technologies to the export control catalogue, 23 of them in AI. The proposal would prohibit exports of AI technologies for generating or mutating malicious code and restrict exports of AI-assisted vulnerability discovery tools.

India Consults on AI Use in Telecommunications

On 30 October 2026, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (“TRAI”) published draft guidelines on the use of AI in telecommunications networks and services. The draft would require covered operators to keep an inventory of AI systems, classify them by risk and assess them before deployment. It also calls for due diligence on third-party AI systems, contractual audit rights and reporting of critical and high-severity incidents to TRAI. Comments are due by 27 November 2026.

US Orders Removal of DeepSeek Products from Federal Civilian Systems

On 20 October 2026, the US Department of Homeland Security published an order, dated 24 July 2026, excluding DeepSeek and its affiliates’ IT products and services from federal civilian agency procurement. The order also requires civilian agencies to remove DeepSeek products and services from their IT systems, including third-party products and services developed using DeepSeek implementations.

South Korea Fines Google and Apple Over App Store Practices

On 28 October 2026, South Korea’s Broadcasting, Media and Communications Commission voted to impose fines of KRW 42.9 billion on Google and KRW 20.81 billion on Apple under the Telecommunications Business Act. The regulator found that both companies had required developers to use specified payment methods and had unfairly delayed app reviews. It also found that Apple had discriminated between domestic and foreign developers in setting fees. Both companies were ordered to allow in-app links to external payment websites and to revise their commission structures within three months.

Australia Warns of AI-Enabled Supply Chain Attacks

On 26 October 2026, the Australian Signals Directorate (“ASD”) published its 2025-26 Annual Cyber Threat Report, which identifies AI as the defining force in the cyber threat landscape over the past year. The ASD also issued advice following a supply chain attack in which, according to Microsoft, a threat actor used an agentic AI framework and accessed customer cloud environments through compromised ConnectWise application identities. The ASD advised organisations to review supplier access, remove unnecessary third-party integrations and limit permissions.

Brazil Introduces Transparency Rules for Online Advertising

On 23 October 2026, most provisions of Brazil’s Joint Ordinance No. 3/2026 on paid online advertising and promoted content took effect. Covered providers must retain specified information for at least one year after the ads or promotions stop running. Providers with more than one million monthly active users in Brazil must also maintain a searchable public advertising repository. The requirement to give creators tools to disclose commercial relationships takes effect 90 days after publication.