Principles For The Public Disclosure Of Tax Debts And Finalised Tax Penalties Determined

The Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué (Serial No: 597) (the “Communiqué”) prepared by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance (Revenue Administration) was published in the Official Gazette dated 10.11.2026 and numbered 33426 and entered into force.

The Communiqué sets out the amount threshold, the reference periods, the disclosure calendar and the receivables excluded from scope for the public disclosure of taxes and penalties finalised in 2026, as well as taxes and penalties that remain unpaid despite being overdue.

Scope of Disclosure and Amount Threshold

Pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 4 of the Tax Procedure Law No. 213 (the “TPL”), the finalised taxes and penalties of taxpayers, as well as the amounts of taxes and penalties that remain unpaid despite being overdue, may be disclosed to the public by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance. The basic procedures and principles for the exercise of this authority are regulated by the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué (Serial No: 293).

Under the new Communiqué, the disclosures to be made in 2026 will cover taxpayers that owe TRY 5,000,000 or more to any single tax office, or that have finalised taxes and penalties of that amount or more.

The amount threshold will be applied separately for each tax office, and a taxpayer’s debts to different tax offices will not be aggregated.

The disclosures will be made in 2 separate groups: (i) taxes and penalties finalised as a result of additional, ex officio or administrative assessments, and (ii) taxes and penalties that remain unpaid despite being overdue.

Reference Periods for the Disclosure

The Communiqué adopts different reference periods for determining the taxes and penalties falling within the scope of disclosure.

Overdue and Unpaid Taxes and Penalties

Taxes and penalties that fell due as of 31.12.2025 but remain unpaid as of 20.11.2026 will be considered within the scope of disclosure.

However, not all public receivables will fall within the scope of disclosure; only those taxes and penalties that may be disclosed by type under the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué Serial No. 293 will be taken into account.

Accordingly, in determining whether a taxpayer falls within the scope of disclosure, the type of the debt, its due date and its payment status as of 20.11.2026 will be assessed together.

Finalised Taxes and Penalties

For additional, ex officio or administrative assessments, assessments finalised between 01.06.2025 and 31.05.2026 will be taken as the basis.

Pursuant to the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué Serial No. 293, the amount to be disclosed will be determined by taking into account the tax, fund share and penalty amounts finalised in the relevant period, together with late payment interest.

Since the disclosure of finalised assessments is a separate practice from the disclosure of overdue and unpaid debts, taxes and penalties in this category are not additionally required to remain unpaid as of 20.11.2026.

Places and Dates of Disclosure

Under the Communiqué, the disclosures for 2026 will be made in accordance with the following calendar:

between 01.12.2026 and 15.12.2026, in the areas designated for notices at tax offices throughout Türkiye;

between 16.12.2026 and 30.12.2026, on the website of the Revenue Administration (the “GİB”).

The first and last days of the stated date ranges are included in the disclosure periods.

The provisions of the Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué Serial No. 293 will apply with respect to the scope of the information to be disclosed, the preparation of the lists and other procedures and principles relating to the disclosure.

Accordingly, the lists relating to finalised assessments will include taxpayers’ identity and business activity information and the amounts of finalised tax, penalty and late payment interest, while the lists relating to overdue and unpaid debts will include taxpayers’ identity and business activity information, the total debt and relevant remarks.

Receivables Excluded from the Scope of Disclosure

Under the Communiqué, receivables whose restructuring is ongoing under the following laws will not be disclosed to the public:

Law No. 6736 on the Restructuring of Certain Receivables;

Law No. 7020 on the Restructuring of Certain Receivables and Amendments to Certain Laws and a Decree Law;

Law No. 7143 on the Restructuring of Tax and Certain Other Receivables and Amendments to Certain Laws;

Law No. 7256 on the Restructuring of Certain Receivables and Amendments to Certain Laws;

Law No. 7326 on the Restructuring of Certain Receivables and Amendments to Certain Laws;

Law No. 7440 on the Restructuring of Certain Receivables and Amendments to Certain Laws.

This exception will apply only to receivables whose restructuring under the relevant laws is ongoing and will not automatically exclude the taxpayer’s other tax and penalty debts from the scope of disclosure.

In addition, receivables belonging to certain municipalities, their affiliated entities, municipal companies and local administration unions under the relevant provisions of the Metropolitan Municipality Law No. 5216, the Municipality Law No. 5393 and Law No. 6111, which fell due on or before 31.12.2004 and satisfy the conditions set out in the Communiqué, will also be excluded from the scope of disclosure.

Disclosure of Uncollectible Receivables

The Communiqué also introduces a special disclosure procedure for receivables that cannot be collected, or are understood to be uncollectible, under the Law No. 6183 on the Procedure for the Collection of Public Receivables.

Accordingly, for receivables determined to be of this nature, the statement “The receivable is uncollectible.” will be included in the remarks column of the lists relating to overdue and unpaid debts.

Rather than removing such receivables from the scope of disclosure, this rule provides for their collectability status to be separately disclosed to the public.

Assessment and Conclusion

The Tax Procedure Law General Communiqué Serial No. 597 establishes the principles for the public disclosure of tax debts and finalised tax penalties, making it important for taxpayers to review their tax obligations and current debt positions.

In this context, it is important that taxpayers review, on a tax office basis, their debt and finalised assessment records, their ongoing restructurings and any receivables that may be excluded from the scope of disclosure, and carry out the necessary checks before the disclosure dates, taking into account the possibility of appearing on the lists to be disclosed.