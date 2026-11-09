Principle Decisions On The Implementation Of Renewable Energy Projects In Natural Protected Areas Published

Three Principle Decisions, numbered 157, 158 and 159 and dated 26.10.2026, concerning the implementation of wind power plant (“WPP”) and hydroelectric power plant (“HPP”) projects in Qualified Natural Protection Areas, as well as HPP projects in Sustainable Protection and Controlled Use Areas, were published by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change in the Official Gazette dated 03.11.2026 and numbered 33419.

These Decisions establish the principles governing the implementation of renewable energy projects in certain natural protected areas and set out the conditions under which such projects may be permitted, taking into account the assessment of their environmental impacts, reports to be submitted to the relevant authorities and conservation-oriented zoning plans.

Regulation on WPP Projects in Qualified Natural Protection Areas

Principle Decision No. 157 dated 26.10.2026 on the Implementation of WPP Projects in Qualified Natural Protection Areas removed the provision under Principle Decision No. 98 dated 05.01.2017 on WPPs in Natural Protected Areas, which had made the implementation of WPP projects in Qualified Natural Protection Areas conditional upon the number of turbines not exceeding 20 and the installed capacity not exceeding 50 MWm.

Accordingly, the previously applicable limits of 20 turbines and 50 MWm of installed capacity for WPP projects in such areas have been removed.

Under the Decision, without prejudice to the provisions of applicable legislation, WPP projects located within Qualified Natural Protection Areas and comprising no more than 18 turbines may be permitted, subject to consideration of the following:

Preservation of the natural resource values and ecological integrity of the area;

Assessment of the adequacy of measures intended to prevent or minimize environmental impacts;

Consideration of the necessity of the project in terms of public interest;

Compliance with the conservation-oriented zoning plan to be prepared; and

Assessment by the relevant Regional Commission for the Protection of Natural Assets.

In this context, an approach has been adopted whereby the number of turbines and environmental protection requirements take precedence over the installed capacity limit in the assessment of WPP projects. Nevertheless, compliance with the 18-turbine limit does not, in itself, guarantee the granting of a permit, and projects must be assessed in accordance with the applicable legislation and conservation requirements.

Regulation on HPP Projects in Qualified Natural Protection Areas

Principle Decision No. 158 dated 26.10.2026 on the Implementation of HPP Projects in Qualified Natural Protection Areas establishes the principles governing the granting of permits for HPP projects in such areas.

The Decision refers to Türkiye's commitment under the Paris Agreement and emphasizes the importance, in terms of public interest, of the efficient utilization of renewable energy resources, ensuring energy supply security and reducing dependence on foreign energy sources.

Accordingly, the granting of permits for HPP projects in Qualified Natural Protection Areas is subject to the following conditions:

Preparation of an ecosystem assessment report by the relevant departments of universities regarding the adequacy of measures to prevent potential adverse impacts of the project on the natural protected area and to minimize its effects on nature; and

Subject to the ecosystem assessment report being approved by the relevant investing authority and undertakings being obtained from that authority to implement the measures specified in the report, the conservation-oriented zoning plans to be prepared in accordance with the assessment of the Regional Commission for the Protection of Natural Assets shall be taken as the basis.

The Decision allows HPP projects in Qualified Natural Protection Areas to be considered for approval, subject to the complance with certain environmental assessment and conservation requirements.

In particular, the ecosystem assessment report to be prepared by the relevant departments of universities together with the undertaking of the project-implementing authority to implement the measures specified in such report are among the factors to be taken into consideration during the permitting process.

Regulation on HPP Projects in Sustainable Protection and Controlled Use Areas

Principle Decision No. 159 dated 26.10.2026 on the Implementation of HPP Projects in Sustainable Protection and Controlled Use Areas establishes the principles governing the implementation of HPP projects in such areas.

Under the Decision, the following conditions are prescribed for the granting of permits for HPP projects in Sustainable Protection and Controlled Use Areas:

Preparation of an ecosystem assessment report by the relevant departments of universities regarding the adequacy of measures to prevent potential adverse impacts of the project and to minimize its effects on nature; and

Subject to the ecosystem assessment report being approved by the relevant investing authority and undertakings being obtained to implement the measures specified in the report, the conservation-oriented zoning plans to be prepared in accordance with the assessment of the Regional Commission for the Protection of Natural Assets shall be taken as the basis.

This regulation establishes environmental assessments, undertakings by the investing authority and conservation-oriented planning principles as determining factors in the permitting processes for HPP projects in Sustainable Protection and Controlled Use Areas.

Assessment and Conclusion

Principle Decisions No. 157, 158 and 159 revise the conditions governing the development of renewable energy projects in natural protected areas.

While these Principle Decisions create new opportunities for renewable energy investments in natural protected areas, they also require environmental compliance considerations to be addressed at an earlier stage of project development and permitting process.

In particular, the removal of the installed capacity limit for WPP projects allows existing project designs and investment capacity plans to be reassessed. With respect to HPP projects, the process involving ecosystem assessment reports and undertakings by the Project-implementin authority highlights the importance of identifying environmental risks at the early stages of investment.

Accordingly, renewable energy projects to be developed in such areas should be assessed in light of the conditions introduced by the new Principle Decisions, and the relevant investment and permitting processes should be planned taking into account their potential implications for project timelines and costs.