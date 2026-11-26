Key Takeaways:

The 2026 midterm election results have reshaped the tax policy outlook, making bipartisan tax legislation and the year-end lame-duck session important areas to watch.

Several tax proposals could advance before the end of the year, including IRS reform, digital asset tax changes, expiring tax provisions, a new federal film credit, and tax-treaty-like benefits for Taiwan.

Taxpayers should monitor legislative developments, proposed effective dates, and potential impacts on their tax planning as Congress approaches a period of divided government.

Democratic gains in the midterm elections change the tax policy outlook, elevating bipartisan tax proposals and increasing attention on the lame-duck session before the new Congress convenes.

The first possibility for tax legislation will come in a lame-duck session. There is bipartisan interest in addressing several issues, including extender tax provisions, digital assets, IRS reform, film credits, the semiconductor credit, and tax-treaty-like benefits for Taiwan.

But the election results could hurt the chances for a near-term tax package if Democrats think they can negotiate better deals once they take the majority. The prospects will also depend on whether lawmakers from both parties care enough about the provisions to build the necessary momentum and whether there is a viable legislative vehicle.

Government funding is set to expire on December 11, and any agreement to extend it could carry tax provisions. Republicans have also discussed moving another reconciliation bill in their last two months of single-party control. Such an effort would face major challenges and appears increasingly unlikely given the limited legislative calendar and shifting political dynamics following the election.

Once the new Congress convenes, legislation will generally require bipartisan support to advance. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed interest in several common tax issues, but the most immediate opportunity for action remains the lame-duck session.

Lame-Duck Session

The most urgent priority will likely be the December 11 expiration of government funding. Neither party appears to be gearing up for a potential shutdown fight, but competing priorities and contentious issues could complicate efforts to reach an agreement. Any shutdown would be very disruptive for the IRS.

Assuming a funding deal is reached, the legislation could provide a vehicle for bipartisan tax priorities, including:

Reforming the tax treatment of digital assets

Addressing a range of tax administration issues on an IRS reform bill

Extending the semiconductor manufacturing credit under Section 48D

Extending the work opportunity tax credit

Extending the seven-year recovery period for motorsports entertainment complexes

Extending Section 181 expensing for film, television, and theatrical productions

Creating a new transferable film credit

Providing tax-treaty-like benefits for Taiwan

Extenders

The work opportunity tax credit, film expensing, and seven-year recovery period for motorsports all expired at the end of 2025. The provisions are fairly noncontroversial and share bipartisan support. Extending expiring tax provisions was often a routine process in prior years, but the shrinking list of provisions blunts some of the momentum. There is less urgency for an extenders package this year than in prior years when more provisions were affected.

The advanced manufacturing investment credit for semiconductor manufacturing under Section 48D expires for construction beginning after December 31, 2026. There is bipartisan support for this provision, and in August, Crapo and Wyden reaffirmed their commitment to extending it. But a similar lack of urgency could hurt its chances. Congress often waits until provisions have expired to extend them retroactively. Lawmakers have also proposed enhancing the credit, and making substantive changes is more difficult than passing a “clean” extension.

Tax Administration

The Senate approved an IRS reform bill (H.R. 5349) in September 2026 that would address a long list of tax administration issues, including provisions that would:

Require the IRS to respond to refund claims within 12 months

Allow taxpayers to appeal denied refund claims to Appeals and the Tax Court

Accelerate the deadline for filing many Form 1099 series information returns with the IRS from March 31 to January 31

Create a new rule for the timeliness of electronic returns and payments

Clarify the supervisory approval requirements for examiners asserting penalties

Lower the threshold for requiring partnerships to e-file from 100 partners to 50 partners or $1 million in assets (partnerships filing at least 10 returns of any type would continue to have to e-file)

Require the IRS to create taxpayer accounts allowing access to significant account information and capabilities

Impose new education and certification requirements on uncredentialed preparers

The Taxpayer Assistance and Service (TAS) Act (H.R. 5349) passed by unanimous consent, and the overwhelming bipartisan support gives it a chance to pass the House in the lame-duck session. But the House has taken an alternative approach to tax administration issues, passing more than a dozen stand-alone bills this year. House leadership has not yet committed to holding a vote on the Senate bill, and there has been a recent effort to remove the provision that would impose new requirements on uncredentialed preparers.

Digital Assets

The House Ways and Means Committee voted 38 to 5 in September to approve a bipartisan bill (H.R. 10357) that would reform the tax treatment of digital assets. The bill represents the culmination of months of progress toward a potential compromise.

If enacted, the legislation would provide new clarity on cryptocurrency tax issues, defining key terms such as digital assets, widely traded digital assets, stablecoin, validation activity, staking, and mining. The bill would also change or clarify the tax treatment of many digital asset transactions, with provisions that would:

Provide a mark-to-market election for traders and dealers of widely traded digital assets

Create an elective simplified accounting method for other taxpayers

Create an exception for gain and loss from qualifying stablecoin transactions

Treat mining and staking rewards as ordinary income with new sourcing rules

Extend wash sale, constructive sale, and securities lending rules to digital assets

Apply subpart F and passive foreign investment company (PFIC) rules to digital assets

Amend the broker reporting rules

Provide an exception for charitable deduction valuation rules for certain digital assets

Create a voluntary disclosure program

The bill could have an immediate impact on taxpayers, with several effective dates applying retroactively.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., floated a draft bill in response to the House package that is directionally similar but less fully developed. Crapo recently said the Senate Finance Committee plans to give the House bill a “thorough review” and that Senate taxwriters “may want to tune it up.”

Supporters are pushing to complete the bill in the lame-duck session, but major challenges remain. Democrats now appear more likely to wait until 2027, when they control both chambers, to negotiate a final version. In addition, the Senate in September rejected broader legislation on digital assets, which supporters hoped would pave the way for the follow-up tax bill.

For the bill to move forward in the lame-duck session or next year, several technical issues may need to be resolved. The bill omits any rule on the timing for recognizing income from mining and staking rewards because lawmakers were unable to reach an agreement on the issue.

Film Credit

Momentum has been building for the creation of a film credit, with an aggressive lobbying campaign boosting its chances. The idea enjoys bipartisan support, and the president has been a vocal proponent.

In September, Republicans and Democrats introduced companion legislation in the House and Senate (H.R. 10582 and S. 5552) that would establish a 20% federal credit on production labor costs. Bonus credits would add five percentage points to the 20% baseline (up to a maximum of 30%) across four uplift categories:

Productions in rural opportunity zones or disaster areas

Independent productions

Multistate producers filming in at least 10 states

Taxpayers showing a measurable increase in domestic production

The credit would be transferable under Section 6418, like many of the energy credits.

Taiwan

The House voted 423 to 1 in January to pass legislation (H.R. 33) that would confer tax-treaty-like benefits to Taiwan. Taiwan’s unique political status prevents a tax treaty, so the bill would provide similar treatment through changes to the Internal Revenue Code that would become effective when Treasury certifies that Taiwan has enacted reciprocal provisions.

The treaty-like benefits generally align with the U.S. Model Income Tax Convention and include:

Reducing the 30% withholding rate on U.S.-source interest and royalties to 10% for nonresident Taiwanese aliens and Taiwanese corporations

Reducing the dividend withholding rate to 15%, with a 10% rate for specific conditions

Applying permanent establishment rules to determine effectively connected income

Exempting certain U.S. wages of Taiwanese residents from U.S. tax

The bill enjoys overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate but has been stymied for several years by objections from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who generally opposes all tax treaty instruments. If a tax package moves in the lame-duck session, this provision is a candidate to be included.

Looking Ahead

Once the new Congress convenes in January, divided government will likely increase the importance of bipartisan tax legislation. Democrats will control Congress while President Trump retains veto authority, meaning significant tax legislation will generally require support from both parties.

Several issues that are currently part of the lame-duck discussion could remain active in 2027 if they do not advance before year-end. Areas that have attracted bipartisan interest include digital asset taxation, IRS reform, semiconductor manufacturing incentives, housing-related tax proposals, and other targeted business tax incentives.

As a result, while major tax legislation may face significant hurdles over the next two years, narrower bipartisan measures could continue to make progress where lawmakers share common policy objectives.

Next Steps

Split government does not necessarily mean two years of legislative gridlock. Although major tax legislation may be more difficult to enact, meaningful tax developments remain possible both during the lame-duck session and after the new Congress convenes.

Taxpayers should identify issues that could affect their planning and monitor the legislative process closely, focusing particularly on the prospects for year-end tax legislation, the status of government funding negotiations, and the proposed effective dates of any enacted provisions.