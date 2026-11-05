Automated Driving Survey

Exploring the impacts on business models in passenger and freight transport

How do Swiss companies in passenger and freight transport view automated driving? What impact will this development have on industry players? These and other questions were answered by 73 surveyed business leaders from the passenger and freight transport sectors. We have summarised their assessments, along with those of other industry experts: giving you an overview of opinions within the industry regarding automated driving and examining the topic from a business perspective.

Our findings In a nutshell

58% of respondents expect a significant impact on their business models and operating models

Notable differences emerge, however, between passenger and freight transport, as well as within subsectors such as public transport and less-than-truckload (LTL) transport. However, there is consensus on one point: consistent customer centricity remains the key to the success of new business models.

Automated driving also offers significant cost-saving potential. Of those who provided an estimate, 25 % expect to save over 20 % in operating costs. To realise this potential, companies must make targeted adjustments to various components such as data management, physical infrastructure and operational processes.

Companies must ensure that the upcoming transformation is socially responsible with respect to their workforce. Of those who responded, 66 % believe that the role of driving personnel will change thanks to automated systems. Measures to further develop employee competencies across various business areas are therefore essential.

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