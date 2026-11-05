ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
Automated Driving Survey
Swiss companies in passenger and freight transport are evaluating automated driving's transformative potential, with 78% viewing it as an opportunity despite significant cyber risks and workforce concerns. The study reveals stark differences in engagement levels between sectors, with passenger transport leading in pilot projects while freight transport lags behind. Business leaders identify substantial cost-saving potential, with 25% expecting to reduce operating costs by over 20%, though implementation rem
Exploring the impacts on business models in passenger and freight transport
How do Swiss companies in passenger and freight transport view automated driving? What impact will this development have on industry players? These and other questions were answered by 73 surveyed business leaders from the passenger and freight transport sectors. We have summarised their assessments, along with those of other industry experts: giving you an overview of opinions within the industry regarding automated driving and examining the topic from a business perspective.
Our findings In a nutshell
Notable differences emerge, however, between passenger and freight transport, as well as within subsectors such as public transport and less-than-truckload (LTL) transport. However, there is consensus on one point: consistent customer centricity remains the key to the success of new business models.
Automated driving also offers significant cost-saving potential. Of those who provided an estimate, 25 % expect to save over 20 % in operating costs. To realise this potential, companies must make targeted adjustments to various components such as data management, physical infrastructure and operational processes.
Companies must ensure that the upcoming transformation is socially responsible with respect to their workforce. Of those who responded, 66 % believe that the role of driving personnel will change thanks to automated systems. Measures to further develop employee competencies across various business areas are therefore essential.
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