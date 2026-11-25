ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
Publication: Court-Supervised Composition Proceedings As A Restructuring And Enforcement Tool
Dr. Daniel Hunkeler and Georg J. Wohl explore court-supervised composition proceedings as innovative restructuring and enforcement mechanisms in their latest scholarly contribution. Published in a commemorative volume honoring Professor Lukas Glanzmann's 60th birthday, this legal analysis examines the procedural and practical dimensions of composition proceedings in the Swiss legal framework.
In their latest publication, our partners Dr. Daniel Hunkeler and Georg J. Wohl examine court-supervised composition proceedings as a restructuring and enforcement tool. Their contribution has just been published by EIZ Publishing in the commemorative volume “Zwischen Denken und Handeln”, marking Professor Lukas Glanzmann’s 60th birthday. See Zwischen Denken und Handeln – Contribution by Wohl & Hunkeler (PDF).
The complete commemorative volume, including all contributions, is available here.
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