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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Website Blocking In Criminal Proceedings: The Federal Supreme Court Calls For Legislative Change

Borel & Barbey
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The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has ruled on a case involving an internet service provider that challenged an order to block access to an alleged fraudulent investment website during criminal proceedings. While recognizing the potential effectiveness of website blocking as a tool to combat online crime, the Court found that current Swiss law lacks the necessary legal framework to authorize such measures in criminal proceedings, prompting a call for legislative reform.

SwitzerlandCriminal Law
Loris Bertoliatti
Loris Bertoliatti
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In its judgment of 12 October 2026 (7B_52/2026), the Federal Supreme Court ruled in favour of an internet service provider that had challenged an order requiring it to block access to a website in connection with ongoing criminal proceedings. The website purported to be a stock investment platform but was allegedly designed to defraud inexperienced investors by misleading them into believing that their money was being invested.

The Federal Supreme Court recalled that Swiss law currently allows the blocking of websites in certain specific circumstances, notably to prevent access to unauthorised online gambling platforms, protect the public against illegal pornography and combat unfair commercial practices.

However, neither the Swiss Criminal Code nor the Swiss Criminal Procedure Code currently provides a legal basis for ordering the blocking of a website in criminal proceedings.

The Federal Supreme Court nevertheless noted that such a measure could be an effective tool in combating various forms of online crime, including phishing, the dissemination of violent content or intimate images without consent, defamation, discrimination and hate speech.

The Federal Supreme Court therefore invites the legislator to consider amending the current legal framework to allow website blocking in criminal proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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