MALAYSIA

Budget 2027 opens the labour market to expatriate spouses

Malaysia tabled its Budget 2027 on 9 October 2026, and some measures directly affect international assignments.

From 1 January 2027, spouses of Category I Employment Pass holders will be allowed to work in Malaysia on their Dependant Pass. Until now, a Dependant Pass holder could not work and needed an own Employment Pass.

The new right applies to Category I only, which since 1 June 2026 requires a monthly salary of at least RM20,000 (approx. CHF 4,040, EUR 4,360); spouses of Category II and III holders still need their own permission to work. The Immigration Department's Expatriate Services Division has not yet published the conditions.

Holders of the DE Rantau Nomad Pass who have reached the two-year limit will get an additional two years, with the effective date subject to implementation guidelines. For listed companies with the new MyABE status, preliminary Employment Pass applications are to be processed within five working days.

On the tax side, the 30% top rate is proposed to apply above RM1 million (approx. CHF 202,000, EUR 218,000) of chargeable income instead of RM2 million (approx. CHF 404,000, EUR 436,000) from tax year 2027. This can raise the Malaysian tax cost of highly paid assignees and should be reflected in tax equalisation budgets. New Global Services Hub companies are to pay 5% on qualifying hub income for MIDA applications from 1 January 2027, with incentive periods of up to 30 years. EPF contributions for non-citizen staff remain unchanged at 2%.

All measures remain proposals until the Finance Bill, ministerial orders or implementation guidelines are published. Employers should identify affected Category I families now but wait for the published conditions before committing to spouse work rights in assignment letters.

Der Haushalt 2027 öffnet den Arbeitsmarkt für Ehepartner von Auslandsentsandten

Malaysia hat am 9. Oktober 2026 seinen Haushalt 2027 vorgelegt, und einige Massnahmen wirken sich direkt auf internationale Entsendungen aus.

Ab dem 1. Januar 2027 dürfen Ehepartner von Inhabern einer Arbeitserlaubnis der Kategorie I mit ihrer „Dependant Pass“ in Malaysia arbeiten. Bislang durften Inhaber einer „Dependant Pass“ nicht arbeiten und benötigten eine eigene Arbeitserlaubnis.

Das neue Recht gilt nur für die Kategorie I, für die seit dem 1. Juni 2026 ein Monatsgehalt von mindestens 20.000 RM (ca. 4’040 CHF, 4'360 EUR) erforderlich ist; Ehepartner von Inhabern der Kategorien II und III benötigen weiterhin eine eigene Arbeitserlaubnis. Die Abteilung für Ausländerdienste der Einwanderungsbehörde hat die Bedingungen noch nicht veröffentlicht.

Inhaber des „DE Rantau Nomad Pass“, die die Zweijahresfrist erreicht haben, erhalten eine Verlängerung um weitere zwei Jahre, wobei das Datum des Inkrafttretens von den Umsetzungsrichtlinien abhängt. Für börsennotierte Unternehmen mit dem neuen „MyABE“-Status sollen vorläufige Anträge auf eine Arbeitserlaubnis innerhalb von fünf Werktagen bearbeitet werden.

Auf steuerlicher Seite wird vorgeschlagen, den Spitzensteuersatz von 30 % ab dem Steuerjahr 2027 bereits ab einem steuerpflichtigen Einkommen von 1 Million RM (ca. 202'000 CHF, 218'000 EUR) statt bisher 2 Millionen RM (ca. 404'000 CHF, 436'000 EUR) anzuwenden. Dies kann die Steuerbelastung in Malaysia für hochbezahlte Entsendungskräfte erhöhen und sollte in den Steuerausgleichsbudgets berücksichtigt werden. Neue „Global Services Hub“-Unternehmen sollen ab dem 1. Januar 2027 bei MIDA-Anträgen 5 % auf qualifiziertes Hub-Einkommen zahlen, wobei die Förderzeiträume bis zu 30 Jahre betragen können. Die EPF-Beiträge für nicht-malaysische Mitarbeiter bleiben unverändert bei 2 %.

Alle Massnahmen bleiben Vorschläge, bis der Finanzgesetzentwurf, Ministerialverordnungen oder Umsetzungsrichtlinien veröffentlicht werden. Arbeitgeber sollten betroffene Familien der Kategorie I bereits jetzt identifizieren, jedoch die Veröffentlichung der Bedingungen abwarten, bevor sie sich in Entsendungsvereinbarungen auf Arbeitsrechte für Ehepartner festlegen.

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