Short answer: “No, not as a single, official document.” The real answer, however, is more interesting.

Why the question keeps coming up

Swedish real estate financings reveal a recurring tension between domestic market practice and international expectations. Parties familiar with Swedish law and established market practice are generally comfortable with short-form documentation, including general terms and conditions that have evolved over decades. By contrast, lenders, sponsors and borrowers new to the region often expect full-form LMA documentation. Yet parties to Swedish transactions increasingly tell us that this approach can be too long, too detailed and, ultimately, too expensive for domestic Swedish real estate financings. What they want instead is documentation that retains the familiarity of the LMA framework while being shorter, adapted to local law and proportionate to the size and complexity of the transaction.

A bit of history

LMA documentation has been the starting point for Swedish lending since the 2000s. It first took hold in acquisition finance, where the market developed a shorter, Swedish law governed version often referred to as “LMA light”. It kept the familiar LMA architecture but removed much of the length and complexity that a domestic deal did not need.

What the Nordic market actually does

Nordic syndicated and bilateral lending is largely built on LMA documentation. What changes is the governing law and how the document is adapted locally.

English law RE LMA documents

Still the standard in larger, cross-border and leveraged deals, especially where international lenders or sponsors are involved.

Local law RE LMA based documents

Widely used in the mid-market and in purely domestic deals. They retain the LMA framework while adapting it to local law and practice.

House precedents

There is no single Nordic standard. Each firm and bank has its own established version, often based on, or influenced by, the LMA light approach.

Where local adaptation really matters

Moving an LMA document onto Nordic law is more than a drafting exercise. The principal areas include:

Drafting technique, Interpretation, Construction: Even where the wording is identical, Nordic courts may read it differently. There are fewer implied terms, more weight on the overall purpose of the agreement, and certain background principles of law apply even if not expressly referred to.

Security and perfection: Pledges, mortgages, floating charges and notice or possession requirements differ from English law concepts.

Corporate benefit and financial assistance: Upstream and cross-stream guarantees and other security require careful consideration and limitation language.

Insolvency and enforcement: Local reorganisation regimes and enforcement procedures shape how remedies work in practice.

Agency and trust concepts: These concepts do not always carry across neatly and can require a different structure for holding security.

Pre-agreed releases of security: These are generally avoided.

So, is there one?

Not officially. But the demand is real, and the LMA light experience shows that a shorter, locally adapted document works well. In practice, the Nordic market already speaks a shared “dialect” of LMA: familiar enough to make deals efficient and local enough to work under Nordic law. The question is whether the market would benefit from formalising that dialect into a true Nordic LMA RE template, or whether today's flexibility serves it better. We would welcome your views.

Would the market benefit from a true Nordic LMA template, or does the current flexibility work better? We’d be glad to hear your experience – get in touch with either of us.