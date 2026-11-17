The Catalan Data Protection Authority recently adopted a circular with guidance for using surveillance cameras. The rules went into effect November 8, 2026, and cover cameras on drones, vehicles, and clothing, replacing an earlier 2009 circular. The rules apply primarily to public entities but also cover private entities with cameras that relate to providing public services or carrying out public functions.

Covered organizations must explain why cameras are needed and whether there is a less intrusive option. They create an internal accountability report of the planned use before the system starts. If there will be systematic large-scale monitoring or would pose a high risk to rights and freedoms, such that a data protection impact assessment is required, that assessment replaces the internal report.

Covered entities must give people prior notice before cameras capture their images, including during testing. That notice must, among other things, tell people about their rights, and who is responsible for the use of their images. If recordings are made, they generally must be deleted when no longer needed, and generally within a month of having been captured. There are exceptions that allow for longer storage, for example if needed to preserve evidence or to handle certain requests from people filmed.

The Catalan circular also reminds covered entities that camera systems using AI must comply with the EU AI Act, as well as GDPR. The Circular specifically points to restrictions on prohibited AI uses and remote biometric identification.

Putting it Into Practice. For covered entities operating cameras in Catalonia, this updated circular provides information on how to deploy newer camera technologies. For those not covered, it gives guidance on what regulators likely expect in this space including when AI features are incorporated, like clear notices and data deletion.