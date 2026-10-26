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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Strengthening Financial Governance At Your TVET College

SNG Grant Thornton
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TVET Colleges face mounting pressure to meet Treasury deadlines, maintain NSFAS compliance, and achieve clean audit outcomes amid capacity constraints and complex regulatory requirements. Specialized advisory services address critical pain points including asset management audit findings, reconciliation backlogs, and AFS preparation under legislated timelines. Expert support helps institutions navigate PFMA compliance while building sustainable financial management capacity.

South AfricaAccounting and Audit
SNG Grant Thornton
SNG Grant Thornton

Expert advisory services for PFMA compliance and operational excellence

The challenge

TVET Colleges operate in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Meeting Treasury deadlines, maintaining NSFAS compliance, and ensuring clean audit outcomes requires specialised expertise and dedicated capacity that many institutions struggle to sustain internally.

Common pain points:

  • Audit findings related to asset management and financial controls.
  • NSFAS reconciliation backlogs and funding discrepancies.
  • AFS preparation under tight legislated deadlines.
  • Inadequate fixed asset registers leading to qualified audits.
  • Capacity constraints in finance departments.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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