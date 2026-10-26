Strengthening Financial Governance At Your TVET College

Expert advisory services for PFMA compliance and operational excellence

The challenge

TVET Colleges operate in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Meeting Treasury deadlines, maintaining NSFAS compliance, and ensuring clean audit outcomes requires specialised expertise and dedicated capacity that many institutions struggle to sustain internally.

Common pain points:

Audit findings related to asset management and financial controls.

NSFAS reconciliation backlogs and funding discrepancies.

AFS preparation under tight legislated deadlines.

Inadequate fixed asset registers leading to qualified audits.

Capacity constraints in finance departments.

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