For shipowners, selecting the right flag is an important decision that requires careful consideration of the vessel’s profile, operational requirements and applicable regulatory framework. Equally important are the efficiency of the registration process, the availability of administrative support and the flexibility to accommodate the specific needs of each vessel.

The Sierra Leone Maritime Administration (SLMARAD) offers a practical registration option for shipowners considering an international open registry. Open to international shipowners, the Registry provides a range of registration options for different vessel types and requirements, including vessels transferring from other flags.

An important aspect of the Administration’s approach is its continued development and simplification of registration procedures. By seeking to make the process straightforward and efficient, while maintaining appropriate regulatory standards, SLMARAD aims to provide a practical and accessible registration framework for the international shipping community.

The Administration’s online systems further support vessel registration and monitoring, as well as the verification of certificates, contributing to the development of the Registry’s technological capabilities and administrative infrastructure.

Flexibility is another important consideration. The available options include initial registration, transfers from other registries, parallel and special registration, as well as mortgage registration. This range of options allows registration arrangements to be considered in light of the circumstances and requirements of each vessel.

The Registry’s compliance and safety performance is also an important factor for shipowners to consider. Sierra Leone has been working to improve its performance under the Paris MoU Port State Control regime, with the objective of progressing from the Grey List towards the White List. While a flag’s performance under Port State Control should not be considered in isolation when selecting a registry, the Administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its regulatory and operational framework remain relevant to that assessment.

For shipowners, Sierra Leone may therefore be worth considering alongside other international open registries, particularly where an accessible registration process, responsive administrative support and flexible registration arrangements are priorities. As with any flag selection, suitability should be assessed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the vessel’s characteristics and age, ownership structure, intended operations, and applicable statutory and compliance requirements.

AGPLAW as DIR Designated Inspections Representative and Registration Specialist for Sierra Leone

AGPLAW acts as a DIR (Designated Inspections Representative) and Registration Specialist for Sierra Leone, assisting shipowners, ship managers and other maritime stakeholders with vessel registration and related requirements. Through its practical experience and direct coordination with SLMARAD, AGPLAW provides guidance and support throughout the registration process, from preliminary eligibility assessments and documentation review to provisional and permanent registration.

Our services include guidance on registration requirements, coordination and review of the necessary documentation, and assistance with the various procedures involved in registering a vessel under the Sierra Leone flag.

Our practical experience in ship registration is particularly valuable when a vessel is transferring from another registry. Where appropriate, we may request and review the available transcript of registry and other relevant records before proceeding. This helps identify any existing mortgages, encumbrances, ownership matters, claims or other outstanding issues that may need to be clarified or resolved.

Addressing such matters at an early stage can help reduce avoidable delays and ensure that issues arising from the previous registration are properly considered before the new registration proceeds.

AGPLAW can also assist with related matters, including changes of ownership or vessel name, transfers between registries, deletion from an existing register, and the registration or discharge of mortgages.

For group owners registering more than one vessel, preferential registration terms may also be available through AGPLAW in cooperation with SLMARAD, potentially offering an additional commercial advantage for owners with multiple registration requirements.

We understand that shipowners value clear communication, practical guidance and a reliable point of contact when dealing with flag administration matters. Our role therefore extends beyond the submission of documents: we guide clients through the relevant procedures, coordinate with the Registry and assist in addressing questions or additional requirements that may arise along the way.

At AGPLAW, we combine our experience in ship registration and maritime matters with our role as a DIR Designated Inspections Representative and Registration Specialist for Sierra Leone, together with direct coordination with the Registry, to provide a practical and responsive service tailored to each client’s requirements.

Our objective is to make the registration process clear, efficient and well-coordinated, while identifying at an early stage any matters that may affect the process. This enables shipowners to assess their options, make informed decisions and proceed with greater confidence..