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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

What is the Next Frontier in International Taxation

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
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Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Caplin & Drysdale was formed in 1964 by Mortimer M Caplin, who served as Commissioner of the...

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H. David Rosenbloom explores emerging challenges and developments shaping the future landscape of international taxation in this analysis for the IFA Chapter in Saudi Arabia. The article examines critical questions facing tax professionals and policymakers as global tax frameworks continue to evolve.

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H. David Rosenbloom
H. David Rosenbloom
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H. David Rosenbloom wrote the article "What is the Next Frontier in International Taxation" for the IFA Chapter in Saudi Arabia, Issue 1. To view the article in its entirety, please click on here.

This article is designed to give general information on the developments covered, not to serve as legal advice related to specific situations or as a legal opinion. Counsel should be consulted for legal advice.

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