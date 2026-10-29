Arbitration In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia: Key Insights From The SCCA Country Report 2026

How closely does Saudi Arabia’s arbitration framework align with international arbitration standards?

Our latest article examines the key findings of the SCCA Country Report 2026, which provides an analysis of the Kingdom’s arbitration framework based on more than 960 Saudi court decisions.

The article explores the Saudi courts’ approach to arbitration, the development of the Kingdom’s arbitration regime, and its alignment with the Saudi Arbitration Law, the UNCITRAL Model Law, and international arbitration standards.

To view the full article please click here.