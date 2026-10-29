ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026
Arbitration In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia: Key Insights From The SCCA Country Report 2026
BLK Partners
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The SCCA Country Report 2026 analyzes Saudi Arabia's arbitration framework through examination of over 960 court decisions, revealing how the Kingdom's approach aligns with the Saudi Arbitration Law, UNCITRAL Model Law, and international arbitration standards. This comprehensive analysis explores the evolution of Saudi courts' treatment of arbitration matters and the development of the Kingdom's arbitration regime.
How closely does Saudi Arabia’s arbitration framework align with international arbitration standards?
Our latest article examines the key findings of the SCCA Country Report 2026, which provides an analysis of the Kingdom’s arbitration framework based on more than 960 Saudi court decisions.
The article explores the Saudi courts’ approach to arbitration, the development of the Kingdom’s arbitration regime, and its alignment with the Saudi Arbitration Law, the UNCITRAL Model Law, and international arbitration standards.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.