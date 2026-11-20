New eligibility requirements and revised domain management procedures take effect from 22 October 2026

Qatar has introduced significant revisions to its domain name registration and management framework, with updated policies reported to have taken effect on 22 October 2026. The changes affect eligibility requirements for new .qa domain registrations, inter-registrar transfers, renewal procedures, domain recovery and certain restrictions on domain ownership and use.

The revised framework has important implications for businesses, trademark owners and international applicants seeking to establish or maintain an online presence in Qatar.

While existing domain registrations are not automatically cancelled under the revised policies, certain modifications may trigger eligibility verification. Domain owners should therefore review the updated requirements to minimise the risk of disruption to their websites, email services and other digital assets.

Stricter Eligibility Requirements for .qa Domain Registrations

Under the revised registration policy, applicants seeking to register new .qa domain names must qualify under an approved eligibility category and provide the necessary supporting documentation.

Depending on the applicant’s circumstances, acceptable documentation may include:

A valid Qatar ID or residency permit.

A Commercial Registration or trade licence.

Qualifying trademark registration or other supporting documentation establishing relevant commercial rights.

Documentation confirming eligibility as an approved educational, charitable, sporting, governmental or other qualifying organisation.

These changes are particularly relevant to international businesses. Applicants located outside Qatar can no longer assume that .qa registrations are available without eligibility restrictions.

However, international applicants may continue to qualify under certain categories, including through qualifying trademark or commercial rights, provided they satisfy the applicable registry requirements.

For foreign businesses operating in or expanding into Qatar, trademark ownership and appropriate supporting documentation may therefore play an increasingly important role in domain name registration strategies.

Impact on Existing .qa Domain Registrations

The revised policies do not automatically invalidate existing .qa domain registrations.

Existing active domains are generally expected to remain registered and continue through the normal renewal process, subject to applicable registry requirements.

However, certain changes to an existing domain may trigger a new eligibility verification process. These include modifications to registrant information, contact details or nameserver settings.

Where a registrant cannot demonstrate compliance with the applicable eligibility requirements, the registrar may be required to delete the domain.

Such deletion could disrupt the operation of associated websites, business email addresses and other services dependent on the domain name.

An affected domain may subsequently enter a 30-day Redemption Period, during which it may cease resolving normally.

Domain owners should therefore verify their eligibility and supporting documentation before requesting changes to existing registrations.

Revised .qa Domain Transfer Requirements

The updated domain name transfer policy introduces several procedural changes affecting transfers between accredited registrars.

Extended Transfer Processing Period

The automatic processing period for inter-registrar transfers has increased from two to five calendar days, unless the transfer is accepted earlier.

Businesses planning registrar changes should account for the revised processing period, particularly where transfers form part of broader website migrations or digital infrastructure changes.

New 60-Day Transfer Restriction

A domain name is now subject to a 60-day transfer restriction following its initial registration or most recent registrar transfer.

This restriction may affect businesses seeking to move recently registered or transferred domains between service providers.

Mandatory One-Year Renewal

Every inter-registrar transfer now requires a mandatory one-year renewal of the domain registration.

Although registrars are not permitted to impose a separate transfer fee, the gaining registrar may charge the applicable domain renewal fee.

Accordingly, domain owners should consider both the timing and financial implications of transferring their .qa domains.

Changes to Domain Renewal, Grace Periods and Recovery

The revised policies also introduce changes to the timeframes governing domain registration, renewal and recovery.

Key changes include:

Registration and renewal grace periods: Extended from three to five days.

Extended from three to five days. Auto-renew grace period: A 45-day period is introduced under the registry framework.

A 45-day period is introduced under the registry framework. Redemption Period: Qualifying deleted domains may enter a 30-day recovery period.

Qualifying deleted domains may enter a 30-day recovery period. Pending Delete: Following redemption, a domain may enter a one-day Pending Delete period before permanent removal.

Importantly, the 45-day auto-renew grace period does not mean that customers receive free domain renewals. Applicable renewal fees and registrar payment terms continue to apply.

Domain names entering redemption may also stop resolving, potentially interrupting access to websites, email accounts and other connected services.

Businesses should therefore maintain accurate renewal records and ensure timely payment to avoid unintended disruption or loss of domain rights.

Restrictions on Domain Transfers and Commercial Use

The revised registration policy expressly prohibits the selling, renting or leasing of second-level .qa domain names to another party.

This restriction is particularly relevant to businesses managing domain portfolios, restructuring their digital assets or considering transactions involving registered domain names.

Domain owners should distinguish between permitted administrative or ownership changes and arrangements that may constitute prohibited commercial dealings in domain names.

Eligibility Requirements for Other Qatar Domain Extensions

The revised framework also addresses eligibility requirements for other Qatar-specific domain extensions.

Domain Extension Eligibility Requirements .qa Approved eligibility categories supported by qualifying documentation .com.qa Trade licence or qualifying trademark documentation .net.qa Commercial Registration, trade licence or qualifying trademark documentation .name.qa Qatar ID or residency permit .قطر Approved eligibility categories equivalent to .qa

The revised registration policy also no longer expressly repeats the previous local-hosting provision applicable to .com.qa domains.

However, the absence of this provision should not automatically be interpreted as confirmation that all hosting-location obligations have been removed. Businesses should assess any applicable regulatory, contractual or sector-specific requirements before changing hosting arrangements.

Implications for Businesses and Trademark Owners

The revised Qatar domain name policies reinforce the importance of coordinating domain portfolio management with broader intellectual property and brand protection strategies.

For businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions, domain names are important digital assets supporting brand identity, customer communications and commercial operations.

The introduction of stricter eligibility requirements and additional verification procedures makes it increasingly important for businesses to ensure that their domain registrations accurately reflect their legal identity, commercial rights and trademark ownership.

Businesses and trademark owners should consider reviewing their existing Qatar domain portfolios, confirming the availability of supporting eligibility documentation, assessing transfer restrictions before changing registrars, and monitoring renewal deadlines.

International applicants should also evaluate whether their trademark registrations or other commercial rights satisfy the applicable requirements before submitting new domain applications.

Conclusion

Qatar’s revised domain registration and management policies introduce important changes to the administration of .qa and related domain extensions.

Although existing registrations are not automatically cancelled, the revised eligibility verification procedures, transfer restrictions and renewal requirements create additional compliance considerations for businesses and international domain owners.

Proactive domain portfolio management, supported by appropriate trademark protection and accurate registration documentation, will be essential to maintaining a secure and uninterrupted digital presence in Qatar.

United Trademark & Patent Services (UTMPS) assists businesses and trademark owners with intellectual property protection and brand management across Qatar and the wider Middle East, South Asia and Africa.

Source: QHost – Qatar .qa Domain Policy Changes, October 2026