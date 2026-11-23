The Lawyers’ Admission Committee (“Committee”) has issued several decisions establishing the regulatory controls governing admission examinations, licensing of non-Qatari lawyers to appear on behalf of Qatari law firms and law firms websites and social media (“Decisions”). The Committee, which operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice (“MoJ”), is the competent authority for determining eligibility and admitting lawyers to practice in Qatar. The Decisions form part of a broader package of measures by the MoJ to modernise the regulatory framework governing the legal profession in the State of Qatar.

The new controls set out in the Decisions build upon the foundational framework established by the Advocacy Law (Law No. 23 of 2006 and its amendments), which governs the practice of law in Qatar. The Decisions are also consistent with the MoJ’s broader agenda of professionalising legal services, enhancing transparency in lawyer admissions, and accommodating the evolving needs of Qatar’s legal market, including the increasing role of digitisation and cross-border legal work.

The Decisions address the following matters:

Decision No. 116 of 2026 –Admission Examinations:

Examinations for registration on the roll of practising lawyers will now be held every three months at the MoJ’s Centre for Legal and Judicial Studies. The Committee, working with the Centre, will be responsible for designing the exam system, administering and grading the tests, and announcing results. The minimum pass mark is 50%, and a passing result remains valid for 1 year from the date of announcement. The decision also provides for a retake opportunity for candidates who fail on the first attempt, sets out the consequences of failing a second time, and specifies the waiting period before a new registration application may be submitted.

Decision No. 117 of 2026 – Licensing Non-Qatari Lawyers to Appear for Qatari Firms:

This Decision sets the conditions under which non-Qatari lawyers may be licensed to appear on behalf of Qatari law firms before the bodies specified in the Advocacy Law. Applicants must hold a law degree from a recognised university, have the prescribed professional experience, be of good conduct and reputation, have no final conviction for a felony or for an offence involving dishonour or breach of trust, and pass a personal interview and the Committee’s examinations.

This Decision also governs how applications are filed and decided, how applicants may challenge a refusal, and the oath to be taken before the Committee or its delegate. Notably, it caps the number of non-Qatari lawyers who may be licensed to appear on behalf of a single firm, with the cap tied to the registration grade of the Qatari lawyer who owns the firm. A new “Register of Non-Qatari Lawyers” will be maintained to record licensed lawyers, their licence details, and any decisions concerning them.

Decision No. 118 of 2026 – Law Firm Websites and Social Media:

According to this Decision, lawyers who operate a website or social media account for their practice must ensure that the account name is linked to the lawyer’s or firm’s name and that content is limited to activities relating to the legal profession. The lawyer bears responsibility for the accuracy of any legal information or services presented, and must observe professional ethics and the cybersecurity requirements set by the competent authorities.

Lawyers must also protect client confidentiality and data privacy, must not publish anything that could influence ongoing proceedings or compromise their confidentiality, and must avoid promotional content that is inconsistent with the dignity of the profession or that could mislead the public.

This Decision expressly prohibits the use of websites or online accounts to solicit or encourage the filing of lawsuits and introduces standards governing lawyers’ professional appearances online.

Conclusion:

Taken together, the Decisions create a more structured framework for admission, licensing, and professional conduct, including in the digital space. Qatari firms employing non-Qatari lawyers should review their current headcount against the new caps and prepare for the licensing and registration process. All firms should audit their websites and social media channels ahead of the effective date to ensure compliance with the new content and conduct rules. Firms should also consult the full text of the Decisions in the Official Gazette.