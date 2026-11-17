In early September 2026, the Qatar Cabinet approved a draft Law on the Regulation of Competition and referred it to the Shura Council. The draft would replace the existing Competition Law and forms part of Qatar’s broader efforts to modernize its economic regulatory framework. The draft does not represent a complete departure from the existing competition regime. Instead, it maintains several established principles while aligning the framework with international standards. It aims to protect and promote free and fair competition, and also to support investment in Qatar.

While the current law already prohibits key anticompetitive conduct, the proposed law is expected to go further. It strengthens the framework governing anticompetitive agreements, whether explicit or implicit, including practices that restrict competition through market allocation, price-fixing or limits on production. It also targets the abuse of dominance, including conduct that restricts competitors’ ability to compete in the market.

On mergers and acquisitions, the existing Competition Law already requires review where a deal leads to market control or influence. The proposed law is expected to introduce a broader and more effective framework, with turnover-based notification thresholds and specified review periods. It also sets out clearer review procedures and timeframes. These changes matter for businesses involved in M&A transactions, as they provide a more defined basis for assessing notification requirements and the applicable review process.

The draft also introduces tougher financial penalties, enforcement measures and sanctions for violations of the Competition Law.

Key takeaway

Overall, the draft should be seen as a modernization and restructuring of Qatar’s competition regime, rather than a complete replacement of its substantive principles. Businesses should pay particular attention to the more structured merger-control regime. The introduction of turnover-based notification thresholds may bring additional transactions within the scope of notification.