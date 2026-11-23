For Filipinos whose marriages ended through divorce abroad, clarifying their marital status in the Philippines can be difficult. On October 7, 2026, the Supreme Court approved A.M. No. 25-03-14-SC, which revises Rule 39, Rule 131, and Rule 132 of the Rules of Court in relation to foreign divorce between a Filipino and their foreigner-spouse.

The changes address practical barriers faced by overseas Filipinos, such as obtaining authenticated copies of foreign laws and official translations which can be costly and time-consuming. The new Supreme Court rules are intended to simplify that process.

A petition in a Philippine court is still required, and the substantive requirements of Article 26(2) of the Family Code remain in place. Recognition may still be challenged on grounds such as lack of jurisdiction, fraud, lack of notice, or mistake of fact.

However, under the new evidence rules, a petitioner no longer needs to prove the relevant foreign divorce law, but must only prove that the divorce was validly obtained. The rules also presume that a foreign divorce between a Filipino and a foreign spouse allows the foreign spouse to remarry, unless the divorce decree states that it is limited. A person who disputes this presumption must present evidence to the contrary.

The rules also simplify the treatment of English translations. A translation is presumed accurate when the translator certifies its accuracy under oath. Like the presumption on the foreign spouse’s capacity to remarry, this presumption may be rebutted contrary evidence.

The amendments take effect 15 days after their posting on the Supreme Court website. The website lists October 15, 2026 as the upload date. Hence, the amendments take effect on October 30, 2026.