Digitalizing Corporate Services: Navigating The SEC’s Digital Transformation Landscape

This Bulletin was prepared by Benedicto P. Panigbatan, Partner and Head of the Firm’s Corporate Services Department, with the assistance of Associates Ara Patrice P. Rillera and Francis Gabriel G. Muria.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been engaged in continuing digital transformation efforts. In line with this, a number of online platforms have been introduced and enhanced to facilitate corporate registration, amendments of corporate documents, compliance filings, and access to and searches for corporate information. This Bulletin outlines the SEC’s principal digital systems and explores their impact on the various stages of a corporation’s lifecycle – from its incorporation through ongoing regulatory compliance, and ultimately, its closure.

Let’s start with the Electronic SEC Universal Registration Environment (eSECURE) (https://esecure.sec.gov.ph) which is a user’s gateway to access a majority of the SEC’s digital platforms. Under SEC Memorandum Circular No. 10 series of 2024, individuals must register and have a credentialled eSECURE account to access the SEC’s online portals. The eSECURE is a credentialing service designed to ensure the security and authenticity of the user’s online identity. As part of the SEC’s electronic Know Your Customer (KYC) module, certain personal information and a live photo must be provided by the user. An eSECURE ID is generated once the user’s account is verified or credentialled and the user has paid the required fees. An eSECURE ID is valid for two (2) years. A new eSECURE ID must be obtained if there is any change in the verified information.

An eSECURE account serves as a user’s gateway to the SEC’s digital ecosystem, providing access to platforms such as eSPARC, SEC ZERO, eSAP, HARBOR, eWATCH, eAMEND, SEC iMessage, and eSEARCH, which are discussed further in this Bulletin.

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