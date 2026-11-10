ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
Panama Tax And Regulatory Updates: August–September 2026
This newsletter examines Panama's latest tax and regulatory developments affecting businesses, financial institutions, and property developers. From aviation customs exemptions and new home transfer tax relief...
This edition brings together tax and regulatory developments affecting businesses, financial institutions, property developers, and international groups with Panamanian entities.
Our five featured updates cover aviation customs exemptions, new home transfer tax relief, mortgage subsidy payments, economic substance regulations, and accounting records compliance. We also review additional DGI measures and two decisions on taxpayer safeguards during audits.
Five Featured Updates at a Glance
|Development
|Main business relevance
|Panama–Saudi Arabia Air Services Agreement
|Customs treatment of specified airline equipment and supplies
|New home transfer tax exemption
|Tax assessment before a qualifying first sale
|Mortgage interest subsidy payments
|Recovery planning for mortgage lenders
|Economic substance regulations
|Preparation for fiscal periods beginning in 2027
|DGI Law 52 non-compliance list
|Review of accounting compliance and corporate status
1. Panama–Saudi Arabia Air Services Agreement: Customs Exemptions
Law 548 of September 9, 2026
Panama approved the Air Services Agreement signed with Saudi Arabia in Paris on June 16, 2025.
Article 6 provides customs and tax exemptions for specified aircraft, equipment, spare parts, fuel, lubricants, and onboard supplies associated with designated airlines, subject to the agreement’s conditions. Article 5 addresses airport charges separately.
Read the full analysis of the Panama–Saudi Arabia agreement and customs exemptions.
Official source: Law 548 of 2026.
2. New Residential Property: Transfer Tax Relief on the First Sale
Law 546 of August 31, 2026
Law 546 amends the Real Estate Transfer Tax rules, known as ITBI, for qualifying first sales of new residential properties.
The benefit exempts the first B/.120,000 of the taxable base. Preferential rates apply to the excess for taxable bases above that threshold and up to B/.200,000. Higher amounts retain the initial exemption, with general rules applying to the excess.
Eligibility also depends on the applicable occupancy permit deadline and deed requirements.
Read the full analysis of Panama’s new home transfer tax exemption.
Official source: Law 546 of 2026.
3. Mortgage Interest Subsidies: Three Settlement Methods for Lenders
Executive Decree 36 of September 17, 2026
The decree regulates Law 468 of 2025, as amended by Law 481 of 2025, and replaces the previous implementing regulations.
Recognized subsidies may be satisfied through tax credits, bank transfers, or public debt securities, subject to the applicable conditions. Bank transfers and securities are not automatic entitlements, and receiving securities does not guarantee immediate conversion into cash.
Read the full analysis of mortgage interest subsidy payments in Panama.
Official source: Executive Decree 36 of 2026.
4. Economic Substance: Implementing Regulations for Law 526
Executive Decree 32 of September 2, 2026
The regulations develop the economic substance requirements for specified foreign-source passive income earned by entities within scope.
They address human resources, premises, strategic decision-making, operating expenses, outsourcing, reporting, and simplified treatment for qualifying holding entities. They apply to fiscal periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027.
Read our full analysis of Executive Decree 32 and Panama’s economic substance requirements.
Official source: Executive Decree 32 of 2026.
5. DGI Publishes a Law 52 Non-Compliance List
Resolution 201-5965 of July 30, 2026 | Published August 12, 2026
The resolution publishes a list of legal entities identified as non-compliant with Law 52 accounting information obligations and orders the Public Registry to record the suspension of their corporate rights.
The resolution also addresses reactivation through correction of the cause and payment of the applicable fine.
Read the full analysis of the DGI Law 52 list and corporate status checks.
Official source: Resolution 201-5965 of 2026 and its annex.
Additional DGI Updates
CRS Participating Jurisdictions
Resolution 201-5324 of July 15, 2026
Adopts the list of participating jurisdictions for Common Reporting Standard information exchange.
Official source: Resolution 201-5324.
CRS Reporting When No Accounts Are Reportable
Resolution 201-5325 of July 15, 2026
Regulates the declaration required from reporting Panamanian financial institutions when no reportable accounts are identified for the relevant calendar year.
Official source: Resolution 201-5325.
Reporting Undocumented Accounts
Resolution 201-5326 of July 15, 2026
Establishes procedures for identifying, managing, and reporting undocumented accounts under the applicable information exchange framework.
Official source: Resolution 201-5326.
Authentication of Documents Before the DGI
Resolution 201-5151 of July 13, 2026
Amends the delegation of authority to specified officials for authenticating documents.
Official source: Resolution 201-5151.
Tax Treaty Negotiation Team
Resolution 201-4841 of July 6, 2026
Establishes and appoints the DGI team responsible for negotiating international tax treaties or agreements.
Official source: Resolution 201-4841.
Selected Tax Tribunal Decisions: Safeguards During DGI Audits
Audit Periods Must Be Properly Communicated
TAT-RF-034 of August 21, 2026 | Case 003-2026
The Administrative Tax Tribunal partially annulled a business operating notice tax assessment for 2010 and 2011 because those periods had not been included in the audit scope communicated for that tax. The assessment for the notified periods remained in place.
The Tribunal also distinguished the suspensive effect of administrative appeals from suspension of the tax limitation period.
Effective Notice and an Opportunity to Respond
TAT-NUL-019 of July 3, 2026 | Case 042-2025
The Tribunal emphasized effective notification of the audit and a meaningful opportunity for the taxpayer to explain, provide evidence, and challenge findings before an assessment is issued.
In the case reviewed, failures affecting those safeguards led to absolute nullity of the challenged administrative acts.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.