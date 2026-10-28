Option Agreements In Data Centre Development

The development of data centre projects often involves land the developer has not yet acquired. An option agreement gives the developer the exclusive right, but not the obligation, to purchase or lease a defined site within an agreed period, on terms fixed at signing. In return, the developer often pays a non-refundable option premium. If the option is exercised, the landowner is bound to transfer the property at the agreed price. If the option lapses, the landowner retains the premium and is free to dispose of the property as it sees fit. The structure lets the developer secure a site and lock in price and terms early, while deferring the purchase decision until central uncertainties – such as zoning, grid capacity and financing – are resolved. At the same time, the option premium compensates the landowner for keeping the property off the market in the interim.

Early site control and deferred commitment

Access to a suitable site is a fundamental prerequisite for any data centre project. An option agreement lets the developer secure land at an early stage and advance planning, grid capacity and zoning applications and other workstreams that depend on demonstrable site control, while keeping its financial commitment proportionate to how far the project has progressed.

Early site control also matters because land access is one of the criteria assessed when grid companies evaluate whether a project is mature enough to be granted grid capacity or a place in the capacity queue. Under the revised maturity frameworks published by Statnett and Renewables Norway in June 2026, an applicant must demonstrate binding and exclusive access to the land the project needs. There are three ways to satisfy this requirement: (i) outright ownership of the land, (ii) a concluded purchase or lease agreement, or (iii) an option agreement for the purchase or lease of the land. Where an option agreement is relied upon, the frameworks impose specific requirements as to its content, as further detailed in the discussion of key terms below. These requirements have become progressively more stringent as the regulatory landscape around grid capacity allocation has tightened, making it essential that option agreements are drafted so as to satisfy the requirements of the maturity frameworks. Where options are structured in multiple tiers or the required area comprises several plots or owners, the requirements must be met at each level and for each plot.

Several of the conditions a data centre project depends on, notably zoning, grid capacity and financing, are typically unresolved by the time the developer needs to secure a site. Rezoning to a purpose that permits data centre operations can take years and does not always succeed. Because an option agreement separates site control from the purchase commitment, the developer can lock in the site and initiate the rezoning and grid application processes while deferring the purchase decision until these uncertainties are resolved.

Key terms to regulate in the option agreement

Because the revised maturity frameworks require that an option agreement relied upon for grid capacity purposes must be binding and exclusive, and impose specific requirements as to its content, a well-drafted option agreement should, at a minimum, address the following key terms:

Property identification and ownership : The agreement must identify the land with sufficient precision and confirm that the option grantor is the registered owner of the property.

: The agreement must identify the land with sufficient precision and confirm that the option grantor is the registered owner of the property. Price and terms : The purchase price or lease terms must be set out in full, so that the option can be exercised without further negotiation, in accordance with the requirements for the grid application process. CPI adjustment of the purchase price or lease should be considered.

: The purchase price or lease terms must be set out in full, so that the option can be exercised without further negotiation, in accordance with the requirements for the grid application process. CPI adjustment of the purchase price or lease should be considered. Option period : The agreement must specify the duration of the option period and, ideally, a mechanism for extension.

: The agreement must specify the duration of the option period and, ideally, a mechanism for extension. Exclusivity : The landowner must be obliged not to sell, lease or negotiate with third parties for the duration of the option period.

: The landowner must be obliged not to sell, lease or negotiate with third parties for the duration of the option period. Negative covenants : The landowner should undertake not to encumber the property with additional mortgages, easements or other dispositions that could diminish its value or impede the intended development.

: The landowner should undertake not to encumber the property with additional mortgages, easements or other dispositions that could diminish its value or impede the intended development. Due diligence access : The developer should be entitled to carry out a due diligence on the property during the option period, including ground assessments and technical and regulatory investigations.

: The developer should be entitled to carry out a due diligence on the property during the option period, including ground assessments and technical and regulatory investigations. Rezoning and grid application rights : The developer should be granted the right to initiate and drive the rezoning process for data centre purposes and to pursue grid capacity applications during the option period, with the landowner obliged to cooperate.

: The developer should be granted the right to initiate and drive the rezoning process for data centre purposes and to pursue grid capacity applications during the option period, with the landowner obliged to cooperate. Registration: The developer should have the right to register the option agreement, or an extract thereof, on the property’s land register in order to protect the option right against third parties.

Balancing flexibility and commitment

Beyond these essentials, a number of commercial terms warrant careful consideration. The option premium is the price the developer pays for the right to acquire or lease the property at a later stage. It is typically non-refundable and may be structured as a fixed sum, a percentage of the purchase price or by reference to the area of the land. The option period should reflect the realistic timeline for the approvals the project depends on, while remaining proportionate for the landowner. Because regulatory and grid capacity processes frequently take longer than anticipated, the agreement should include a mechanism for extending the option period, in some cases against payment of an additional premium. The parties should also consider whether exercise of the option is to be unconditional or subject to conditions precedent, such as an approved zoning plan, a grid capacity allocation or committed financing.

Where the developer intends to drive the rezoning process, the agreement should clarify the allocation of cost and responsibility between the parties and the ownership of planning work product if the option lapses. The pricing mechanism also requires attention: in data centre projects the purchase price is often linked to variables not known at signing, such as the permitted building area under the final zoning plan, or the amount of MW obtained for the project, and the agreement should set out how the price is calculated and adjusted as these variables crystallise.

Drafting these terms is ultimately an exercise in balancing competing interests. The developer will seek maximum flexibility and protection, while the landowner will expect a reasonable and clearly defined option period, fair compensation and proportionate obligations. A well-structured option agreement acknowledges these tensions and allocates risk around the uncertainties specific to data centre development, including the timeline for rezoning and the availability of grid capacity, rather than leaving them unresolved.