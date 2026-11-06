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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Technology And IP Quarterly Q3 2026

BAHR
BAHR
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BAHR

BAHR

Established in 1966, BAHR ranks amongst Scandinavia's leading law firms. With offices in Norway,...

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We are excited to share our Technology and IP Quarterly, where we round up every need-to-know from the technology and IP space for Q3 2026.

NorwayIntellectual Property
Eirik Basmo Ellingsen
Eirik Basmo Ellingsen
Jacob Møller
Jacob Møller
Knut Sverre Skurdal Andresen
Knut Sverre Skurdal Andresen
Anna Medbøe Tamuly
Anna Medbøe Tamuly
Morten Smedal Nadheim
Morten Smedal Nadheim
Sindre Dyrhovden
Sindre Dyrhovden
Ingrid Li
Ingrid Li
Sander Bøe Bertelsen
Sander Bøe Bertelsen

We are excited to share our Technology and IP Quarterly, where we round up every need-to-know from the technology and IP space for Q3 2026.

This edition covers the developments we’ve been tracking in technology and IP in Norway and the EU over the past quarter, including:

  • A busy quarter for intellectual property, including the CJEU’s first Grand Chamber ruling on freedom of expression as “due cause” in trade mark disputes, and a decision from the EPO’s Enlarged Board of Appeal on amending patent descriptions that is likely to become a key reference point for patent prosecution and claim construction before national courts and the UPC.
  • A quarter of high enforcement activity in the digital sphere, with the Commission designating ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox as Very Large Platforms under the DSA, bringing them under additional obligations from January 2027, alongside a substantial fine against AliExpress under the DSA and against Google under the DMA, and a further substantial fine against Google from the Irish Data Protection Commission under the GDPR.
  • Key regulatory developments from the Commission, such as the AI Act’s transparency obligations now in force, and the proposed EU KIDS Act on children’s online safety.

Read the Q3 update here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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