Requirements For Data Centres’ Use Of Surplus Heat

Data centres in Norway are required to assess the potential for utilising surplus heat under the Energy Act. The Norwegian Parliament has adopted legislative amendments that will extend and strengthen these requirements once they come into force. This article sets out the key requirements and what data centre operators should consider now.

Data centres and other energy-intensive facilities such as large thermal power plants, industrial plants, district heating and cooling facilities, as well as specified energy production facilities, are subject to requirements under the Energy Act concerning surplus heat. The key obligation is currently to perform a cost-benefit analysis of the usage of such surplus heat, and under current rules, the Ministry cannot require data centres to use surplus heat.

The Norwegian Parliament adopted amendments to these requirements on 26 May 2026, which will introduce new and more extensive obligations for the aforementioned energy-intensive facilities, including data centres. By these amendments, the threshold to apply the rules becomes lower, and the main rule for all covered facilities will be to reuse surplus heat if the cost-benefit analysis supports it. Data centres will no longer benefit from an exemption. The date of entry into force of the amendments has not yet been decided.

Further, on 10 August 2026 the Government announced a new public-private partnership, coordinated by the Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom), to make the data centre industry more energy efficient, covering energy efficiency, surplus heat utilisation and a possible energy labelling scheme for data centres.

Which data centres are covered?

Section 7-2 of the Energy Act currently requires a cost-benefit analysis of the potential to utilise surplus heat when a data centre with more than 2 MW of its total supplied electrical power is planned.

This 2 MW threshold will no longer apply once the amendments come into force. The Ministry will instead specify in regulations which operators and thresholds apply, and the exact figure is not yet known. A lower threshold than 2 MW could bring more facilities into scope.

Furthermore, the amended provisions will also apply to extensive upgrades of data centres – an extensive upgrade being where the costs exceed 50 per cent of the investment costs for a new comparable facility.

What the cost-benefit analysis must cover

Section 7-3 requires the cost-benefit analysis to assess whether the benefits of utilising surplus heat outweigh the costs. Location is central to this assessment: without natural heat recipients nearby, such as a district heating network or another business with heating needs, the profitability condition may not be met. Infrastructure such as pipework and heat exchangers can be costly, and cost allocation, which the Act does not regulate, affects the overall profitability assessment. Heat demand is high in winter and low in summer, and it remains unclear whether profitability should be assessed as a full-year average or period by period. This choice may determine whether the obligation is triggered, so operators should be clear on the assumptions on which the profitability test is made.

Requirements to use surplus heat

Section 7-4 second paragraph currently allows the Ministry to demand the use of surplus heat if the cost-benefit analysis shows a positive result, but as mentioned, data centres are expressly exempt from this. Once the amendments come into force, this exemption will be removed, and the obligation will be imposed generally, including on data centres, on the same profitability condition. There will no longer be a requirement that the Ministry demands such use.

Exemptions

The Act and regulations currently provide for one exemption, and a further exemption will apply once the amendments come into force:

Data centres and certain other facilities are exempt from the cost-benefit analysis, where there are specific and documented plans to supply the surplus heat to a district heating network. A comparable exemption applies to new district heating and cooling networks more than 2 km from usable surplus heat, or with projected annual demand below 10 GWh.

Under the new amendments, the Ministry will, upon application, be able to grant an individual exemption from the obligation to utilise surplus heat; this exemption will not be specific to data centres but will apply to all facility types covered by Section 7-2, and the assessment will be largely discretionary.

Operators relying on either exemption should document the basis for doing so early.

Supplying heat externally or using it internally?

Section 7-3 requires the cost-benefit analysis for a data centre to assess whether the surplus heat can be used to meet an economically justified demand. Once the amendments come into force, this will be clarified to expressly include the data centre’s own heat demand, so that using surplus heat internally is treated on the same footing as supplying it externally. Section 7-3 also currently requires the cost-benefit analysis for a new district heating or cooling network, or for certain energy production facilities, to assess the potential to utilise surplus heat from nearby facilities and data centres. A data centre may therefore become a relevant heat source when a neighbouring facility is planned, even without taking the initiative itself. The amendments will extend this to cover industrial facilities and other facilities with a heat demand.

How should operators prepare for the stricter requirements?

Until the amended provisions come into force, operators must comply with existing regulations, including the NVE’s guidance. Operators planning to establish or upgrade facilities should nonetheless prepare on the basis that the new obligations will apply to them. The scope of facilities actually covered depends largely on the forthcoming regulatory work, making ongoing legal assessments essential.

Wikborg Rein is closely monitoring the legislative and regulatory process in this area and regularly advises data centre operators and energy market participants on location, infrastructure agreements, and regulatory compliance across the energy sector.