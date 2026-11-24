Artificial intelligence (AI) is already reshaping the way businesses operate, make decisions and engage with customers. While much of the conversation has focused on the pace of technological change, an equally important question is how organisations can embrace its opportunities while managing the legal, regulatory and governance risks that come with it.

The Northern Ireland Executive’s recent consultation on its draft Artificial Intelligence Strategy is a welcome step towards addressing that challenge. Although primarily concerned with public sector adoption, its themes offer a useful indication of the direction of travel for Northern Ireland’s private sector.

At its heart, the draft strategy recognises that successful AI adoption must be built on more than technological capability. It identifies eight principles to guide responsible use: human oversight, accountability and redress, data governance, technical safety and security, fairness and transparency, sustainability, societal benefit, and training and literacy.

These principles reflect some of the most important considerations facing any organisation seeking to integrate AI into its operations. They recognise that while AI has considerable potential to improve productivity, streamline processes and support better decision-making, its adoption must be underpinned by appropriate safeguards, clear accountability and public confidence.

For businesses, the effective use of AI requires analysis of how it fits within their wider strategy and how it will affect their people and customers. There are several practical areas businesses should consider.

Firstly, governance and accountability must be established from the outset. Organisations should develop and adopt clear AI governance frameworks, including policies governing the use of AI tools, approval processes for higher-risk use cases, and defined responsibilities for oversight and monitoring. As AI becomes more embedded within business operations, boards should be able to demonstrate that appropriate controls and decision-making structures are in place.

Secondly, businesses need to take a closer look at their data. The quality, accuracy and security of the information used by AI systems will have a direct bearing on the reliability of their outputs. Appropriate data protection measures, cybersecurity controls and oversight of third-party providers are therefore essential.

People and skills are equally important. AI will inevitably change the nature of many roles, and investment in training and AI literacy will be critical, not only to improve productivity but also to help staff recognise the limitations and potential risks of AI-generated content.

Legal contractual considerations should also not be overlooked. Organisations should consider who bears responsibility when AI-assisted processes produce inaccurate outputs, infringe third-party rights or cause loss. Careful contractual drafting and clear allocation of risk will be a key part of effective AI governance.

The Executive’s consultation has now closed, and attention will turn to how the responses inform the final strategy. Its eventual direction will be important in establishing Northern Ireland’s approach to AI and supporting the development of the skills, infrastructure and governance needed to realise its potential.

However, businesses should not wait for the final strategy before considering their own approach. Whilst much of the focus has understandably been on the opportunities presented by AI, organisations should view AI adoption as both a technology and governance challenge. Businesses that establish appropriate legal, contractual and governance frameworks at an early stage will be best placed to capitalise on AI’s potential whilst managing the associated risks.

Reproduced with permission, originally published in Irish News (17 November 2026).