Introduction

Nigeria’s insurance industry is undergoing significant reform to enhance institutional stability, rebuild public confidence, and align regulations with global standards.1 For many years, the sector has struggled with low penetration, weak enforcement of compulsory insurance, fragmented legislation, and concerns around capital adequacy.2 For instance, despite Nigeria being one of Africa’s largest economies, the country’s insurance penetration remains disappointingly low at approximately 0.5% of GDP, significantly trailing the global average of 7% and even lagging behind other African nations like South Africa at 13.7%.3 These challenges have limited growth and reduced the industry’s effectiveness as a reliable risk management tool within the broader economy.4

Within the health insurance sub-sector, prior to the enactment of the National Health Insurance Authority Act (NHIA Act 2022), regulations operated under a dual framework. State Health Insurance Schemes and Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs) were regulated by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), while insurance companies offering health insurance products were supervised by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) under the Insurance Act. The NHIA Act 2022 repealed the former NHIS Act and expanded regulatory oversight by establishing the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), with broader supervisory powers over health insurance schemes, including those operated at the state level and by private sector participants.

At the broader industry level, further reform followed when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assented to the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 (NIIRA).>5 The Act consolidates and modernises Nigeria’s insurance laws by repealing several existing statutes, including the Insurance Act, the Marine Insurance Act, the Motor Vehicles Insurance Act, the National Insurance Corporation Act, and the Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation Act.6 The Act introduces key reforms, including risk-based capital requirements,7 statutory protection funds, enhanced corporate governance standards, digital adoption, and stricter claims settlement timelines. It also expands mandatory insurance lines and grants the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)8 broader supervisory, enforcement, and regulatory powers to promote investor confidence, consumer protection, and market growth.9

However, this Act creates several provisions that overlap with the already existing NHIA Act 2022. This article examines the key areas of overlap and their implications for operators, particularly health insurance operators. Healthcare operators would have to follow NAICOM closely for releases of guidelines and regulations that may address some of these grey areas. It also offers practical steps to secure regulatory certainty and strengthen Nigeria’s health and insurance ecosystem.

Specific Areas of Overlap

The tension between the two Acts arises primarily from competing assertions of regulatory authority over the health insurance business. The key areas are examined below:

Regulatory Authority: Sections 1 and 2 of the NHIA Act 2022 establish the National Health Insurance Authority (referred to as "the Authority") as the sole body responsible for regulating, promoting, integrating, and supervising health insurance schemes in Nigeria. These health insurance schemes include state, social, and private health insurance. The Act positions the Authority as the primary regulator in the health insurance space, granting it a broad and exclusive mandate over scheme administration and oversight. Interestingly, Sections 3(2)(d) and 231 of the NIIRA 2025 classify "health insurance business" as a category of life assurance business, which requires obtaining a licence from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

A review of the interpretation section of the NIIRA, particularly Section 231, defines "health insurance business" as:

"...health insurance business not covered under the National Health Insurance Act, 2022 or any amendments or replacement to it."

Under the NHIA, health insurance schemes covered are state, social, and private health insurance. It may appear that the NIIRA Act intends to govern insurance companies underwriting health insurance products, firms offering foreign health insurance products to Nigerians among others. However, grey issues may exist particularly as the Act does not explicitly delineate those who are covered and those who are not. An example of this issue can be seen in section 204(7) which relates to foreign or international health insurance companies. The section reads thus:

"Notwithstanding the provisions of any other law, a foreign or international health insurance provider shall obtain the prior approval of the commission before transacting any health insurance related business that emanates from Nigeria..."

The use of "Notwithstanding the provisions of any other law" and "any health insurance related business" could be construed to mean that NHIA-regulated health insurance businesses would be required to seek prior approval from NAICOM before commencing operations, effectively creating a double-approval requirement. As a result, foreign health insurers may need authorisation from both NAICOM and the NHIA, increasing regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

Licensing Powers: Under Sections 16 and 33 of the NHIA Act 2022, the Authority is empowered to accredit, register, and license health insurance schemes, Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), and also insurance companies, banks desirous of participating in health insurance schemes under the Authority. The provision implies that any entity operating within the health insurance ecosystem must obtain authorisation from the NHIA. However, Sections 5 and 6 of the NIIRA 2025 vest exclusive authority for licensing all classes of insurance business in NAICOM, including health insurance classified under life assurance. Although Section 231 of the NIIRA attempts to exclude “health insurance business covered under the NHIA Act,” the carve-out lacks precision. Given that the NHIA Act 2022 establishes a universal and compulsory health insurance regime; it remains unclear whether health insurance operators must obtain approval from one regulator or both. This ambiguity exposes operators to the risk of duplicate licensing requirements and compliance burdens, potentially increasing operational costs. Product Approval and Operational Standards: Sections 2 and 3 of the NHIA Act 2022 empower the Authority to design and approve benefit packages, set minimum standards of care, and regulate the operation of health insurance schemes. This places the Authority at the centre of determining the structure and content of health insurance coverage in Nigeria. In contrast, Section 18 of the NIIRA 2025 provides that no insurance product may be introduced into the market without prior approval from NAICOM. Where health insurance products fall within the statutory definition of insurance business, this requirement potentially applies. The overlap creates uncertainty as to whether health insurance products regulated by the Authority require approval from the Authority, NAICOM, or both. In practice, this may lead to duplication of regulatory processes, delays in product rollout, and operational inefficiency within the market. Complaints and Dispute Resolution: Additionally, Sections 3(h), 24(4)(c), and 47 of the NHIA Act 2022 establish mechanisms for resolving complaints arising from health insurance operations. These include the creation of an Ombudsman system and the use of mediation, conciliation, and arbitration. The intention is to provide a specialised and accessible dispute resolution framework tailored to health insurance beneficiaries and providers. However, Sections 210(8) and 210(9) of the NIIRA 2025 provide for an Insurance Tribunal and/or panel to handle disputes within the insurance sector. This results in parallel processes for resolving health insurance disputes, leading to consumer confusion, forum shopping, and regulatory inefficiency, making it unclear which mechanism to use.

Implications for Health Insurance Operators

The issues identified above show that the two Acts contain overlapping and conflicting provisions.10 This creates immediate and practical consequences for insurance operators, particularly those in the health insurance space, including HMOs, TPAs, commercial insurers, and employer-sponsored schemes. These implications are outlined below:

Regulatory Uncertainty and Compliance Exposure: Operators face uncertainty over which authority has primary supervisory control. Where both the Authority and the NAICOM claim regulatory oversight, entities may have to deal with parallel reporting, inspections and compliance processes.11 This may lead to duplicate licensing requirements, conflicting directives and inconsistent supervisory expectations, making long-term business planning and regulatory strategy more difficult.12 Market Entry and Investment Decisions: Regulatory ambiguity affects investor confidence and market entry. New operators, particularly foreign insurers and health-tech platforms, may adopt a cautious approach until supervisory boundaries are clarified. Uncertainty around licensing routes may delay market expansion, discourage product innovation and reduce competition, which could undermine efforts to deepen insurance penetration.13 Product Development and Approval Timelines: Product development may also slow down where approval is required under both frameworks. Health insurance products depend on speed and flexibility.14 Lengthy approval processes may reduce responsiveness to changing healthcare costs, limit innovative benefit design and weaken competitive differentiation. Dispute Resolution Strategy: The existence of parallel dispute resolution systems introduces further complexity. Operators may be unsure whether disputes should be addressed through the NHIA’s ombudsman framework or NIIRA’s insurance tribunal structure,15 increasing the risk of delayed claims resolution.

The Way Forward

Given the direct practical consequences for insurance operators resulting from the overlapping and conflicting provisions, which create significant regulatory uncertainty for stakeholders, addressing these tensions is essential. This will require a combination of administrative, legislative, and institutional measures. The following steps are recommended to resolve the conflict and provide clarity for the sector:

Inter-Agency Regulatory Guidelines: NAICOM should issue clear guidelines, either alone or jointly with the NHIA. These guidelines should clarify operational expectations, including reporting standards, licensing procedures, product approval processes and supervisory coordination. Clear and publicly accessible direction would reduce uncertainty for insurers, HMOs and employers, and minimise the risk of conflicting compliance obligations. Legislative Amendment: The National Assembly may consider targeted amendments, particularly to the NIIRA, to clarify jurisdictional boundaries. This could involve either expressly removing health insurance from the definition of “Life Assurance Business” under Sections 3 and 231 to eliminate regulatory overlap and align the law with its intended objectives, or specifically listing the health insurance companies and schemes that the Act seeks to cover. Such amendments would provide legal certainty and reduce the risk of dual regulatory oversight. Judicial Interpretation: Where uncertainty remains, stakeholders or the agencies may seek clarification from the courts. The judiciary can interpret how both Acts are to operate together. It is a settled principle of law that where a statute specifically governs a subject, it prevails over a general law on the same matter, as affirmed in Unity Bank Plc. v. Kay Plastic Nig. Limited & Anor.16 However, while judicial clarification may resolve ambiguity, proactive legislative or administrative action would better enable stakeholders to conduct their business without the risk of duplicate licensing, confusion or delay. Legal Advisory Support: Likewise, health insurance operators are encouraged to engage law firms to navigate regulatory complexities and ensure compliance with overlapping provisions. Legal advisors can provide practical guidance on licensing, dispute resolution, and interactions with both NHIA and NAICOM. This support helps mitigate operational and legal risks, ensures adherence to the requirements of both the NHIA Act and NIIRA, and allows operators to develop compliant strategies, ultimately fostering a more stable and predictable regulatory environment.

Conclusion

The two Acts mark pivotal milestones in Nigeria’s health financing and insurance reform agenda. While one seeks to expand universal health coverage, the other aims to modernise the insurance market. However, their overlapping provisions have inadvertently created regulatory uncertainty, particularly for insurance operators in the sector. Conflicts regarding supervisory authority, licensing powers, product approval, and dispute resolution run the risk of hindering sector growth, increasing compliance costs, and undermining consumer confidence. The concerns raised can be addressed through effective harmonisation, which includes inter-agency coordination, clearly defined supervisory roles, and formal institutional arrangements. Aligning these frameworks will provide certainty for operators and strengthen Nigeria’s broader health and insurance systems, ensuring both social protection and market stability are achieved.

Footnotes

1 Deloitte Nigeria. “The Nigerian Insurance Industry.” Deloitte, https://www.deloitte.com/ng/en/services/audit-assurance/perspectives/the-nigerian-insurance-industry-.html. Accessed 16 Feb. 2026

2 Oyetunde, Ayodeji. “Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025: Implications for the Nigerian Insurance Sector.” ALN, 19 Sept. 2025, https://aln.africa/insight/nigerian-insurance-industry-reform-act-2025-implications-for-the-nigerian-insurance-sector/

3 Nigeria’s Insurance Industry in 2025: Challenges and Opportunities, https://afchargetech.com/nigeria-insurance-industry-2025-challenges-opp/

4 Anaesoronye Modestus. “Why Nigeria’s Insurance Penetration Remains Low Despite High Population.” BusinessDay, 17 Nov. 2025, https://businessday.ng/pro/article/why-nigerias-insurance-penetration-remains-low-despite-high-population/. Accessed 17 Feb. 2026.

5 President Tinubu Assents to Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Bill 2025 to Drive Financial Sector Transformation.” The State House, Abuja, 5 Aug. 2025, https://statehouse.gov.ng/president-tinubu-assents-to-nigerian-insurance-industry-reform-bill-2025-to-drive-financial-sector-transformation/, Accessed 18 Feb. 2026.

6 Balogun Yusuf, Assessing the Impact of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 on the Health Sector (November 05, 2025). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=5708102 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.5708102

7 Section 15, Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025

8 Section 231, Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025

9 Section 207, Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025

10 Ibid

11 See Sections 1 and 2 of the NHIA Act 2022 and Sections 3(2)(d) of the NIIRA 2025

12 Ibid

13 Ibid

14 Ibid

15 Ibid

16 (2011) LPELR 8839 (CA). See also Orubu v. INEC (1988) 12 SCN 256 at 349