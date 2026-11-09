Estate Administration In Nigeria: Challenges, Reforms And Alternatives

Introduction

Most Nigerians die without a will. For their families, the first discovery is often that the bank accounts are frozen, the rent on the family property cannot be collected, and no one has the legal authority to deal with any of it.

Estate administration is the legal process that resolves this. It involves identifying the deceased’s assets and liabilities, paying debts and taxes, and distributing what remains to those entitled. Where there is a will, the executors named in it carry out this work under a grant of probate. Where there is none, as in most cases, no one has that authority until the court grants letters of administration to one or more persons, usually close family members.

Letters of administration are meant to provide a bridge to orderly administration. In practice, uncertainty about which law applies, gaps in documentation, costs, slow registries, and family disputes often create bottlenecks. This article examines those difficulties, proposes reforms to the process, and outlines the planning tools families can use to reduce or avoid the need for letters of administration altogether.

Which Law Governs the Estate?

Before any application is filed, the family must determine which body of law governs inheritance. Nigeria operates three systems side by side, and the answer depends largely on the deceased’s personal law and the form of any marriage.

Statutory law. Where the deceased contracted a marriage under the Marriage Act, distribution generally follows the statutory regime, including the Administration of Estates Law of the relevant state. In Lagos, this is the Administration of Estates Law 2015.

Where the deceased contracted a marriage under the Marriage Act, distribution generally follows the statutory regime, including the Administration of Estates Law of the relevant state. In Lagos, this is the Administration of Estates Law 2015. Customary law. Where the deceased married under customary law and had no statutory marriage, the customary rules of the deceased’s community usually govern. These rules vary widely between communities.

Where the deceased married under customary law and had no statutory marriage, the customary rules of the deceased’s community usually govern. These rules vary widely between communities. Islamic law. For a Muslim, distribution is generally governed by Islamic law, which fixes the shares of specified heirs.

The distinction matters because most estate disputes begin with the question of who is entitled. A surviving spouse, children of different marriages and members of the extended family may each rely on a different system. Customary rules are also subject to the Constitution. In Ukeje v Ukeje (2014), the Supreme Court held that a customary rule excluding a daughter from her father’s estate was discriminatory and unconstitutional.

The applicable law also affects the probate process itself. Lagos applies the Wills Law 2015 alongside its Administration of Estates Law. Some south-western states still apply the Wills Law 1958 of the former Western Region, while others rely on the Wills Act 1837 as a statute of general application. Practitioners should therefore confirm the governing law in the relevant state before advising a family.

The Procedure for Obtaining Letters of Administration

Letters of administration are obtained from the Probate Registry of the High Court of the state where the deceased was domiciled or owned property. The steps below describe the process in Lagos, which is broadly representative, though forms and timelines vary by state.

Application. The applicants file with the Probate Registrar, in person or, in Lagos, through the Lagos Judiciary Probate Portal. Supporting documents. The applicants submit the Oath of Administration and the Administration Bond, the death certificate, passport photographs and identification of the proposed administrators and their sureties, and a full inventory of the deceased’s assets and liabilities. Bank certificates. The registry issues bank certificate forms, which the applicants deliver to each bank where the deceased held an account. Each bank confirms the balance and any debt at the date of death and replies directly to the registry. This allows the registry to check the inventory. Assessment and fees. The registry values the estate and calculates the probate fees, which the applicants must pay before the application proceeds. Publication. Notice of the application is published so that any person with an interest may object by entering a caveat within the prescribed period. Grant. If no caveat is entered, or any caveat is resolved, the grant is approved, and the sealed letters of administration are issued. Collection of assets. The administrators present the certified grant to banks and other institutions to release the funds and transfer the assets, then distribute the estate according to the applicable law.

Key Challenges in Obtaining the Grant

Documentation gaps. Many applications stall at the first stage because the paperwork is incomplete. Death certificates may be missing or obtained late, and a marriage that was never formally documented is difficult to prove, which clouds the status of the next of kin. Families also often lack a clear picture of what the deceased owned or owed, so inventories are incomplete. Each gap sends the applicant back a step, and the delays accumulate.

Family disputes and caveats. Where relatives disagree about who should administer the estate, or who is entitled to share in it, a caveat can halt the application entirely. Competing applications, disputes over the validity of a marriage and claims by children of different unions frequently turn an administrative process into contentious litigation that can last for years.

Cost and the temptation to undervalue. Probate fees are calculated based on the estate’s declared value, which creates pressure to understate assets. Undervaluation may reduce the immediate cost, but it exposes administrators to serious risk, because bank certificates and registry checks are designed to expose inaccurate declarations. Families who cannot afford the fees may be unable to proceed at all, leaving the estate frozen.

Registry delays. Probate registries often face backlogs because many steps still depend on manual processing. Digitisation is uneven across states. Some offer online filing, while others rely entirely on physical submission. Applicants must follow up repeatedly, and the time taken to obtain a grant becomes unpredictable.

Estates spanning several jurisdictions. A person may own land in one state, hold bank accounts in another, and keep investments abroad. A grant issued in one state may need to be resealed before it can be used in another, and foreign assets bring further requirements under foreign law. Each additional jurisdiction adds another round of applications, fees and waiting.

Recommendations for Reform

Probate should never become the place where a family’s hope of recovering a loved one’s property is buried. Four reforms would go a long way towards preventing this.

1. A centralised verification portal. This is the most important reform. Verification is the slowest part of the process because each check runs through separate paper correspondence. Under a centralised portal, banks, insurers, pension fund administrators, land registries and other institutions would each hold a secure login. The registry would upload an application’s details once, and each institution would confirm the relevant information directly on the portal, much as companies and professionals already interact with the Corporate Affairs Commission’s online registration platform.

The benefits would be considerable:

Bank certificates would no longer be carried from institution to institution, and replies would no longer sit unattended in a back office. Every verification would be time-stamped, so the registry and the applicant could see at once which institution had responded and which had not. Service timelines could be attached to the portal, requiring each institution to respond within a set number of days. Because institutions would confirm their position on the portal itself, rather than through a paper certificate that could be altered, the opportunity for forgery would shrink. A single secure record would give the registry a firmer basis for assessing fees.

Because the portal would hold personal and financial data, it would need to be designed in compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, with access limited to what each institution needs to confirm.

2. Harmonised probate procedure across states. A more uniform procedure, with common forms and similar requirements, would reduce confusion for families and practitioners alike. It would also make resealing grants across states simpler, since each registry would be working from familiar standards.

3. A simplified procedure for small estates. For estates below a set value, banks and pension fund administrators could be permitted to release balances to the next of kin against a statutory declaration and an indemnity, without a full grant. This would relieve modest estates of costs that are often disproportionate to their value, and would free registries to concentrate on larger and contested estates.

4. Public awareness and an accessible public administrator. Many families do not know where to begin and cannot afford private advisers. Public education on will-making and the grant process would help. So would a more accessible Administrator-General and Public Trustee in each state, able to assist families with modest estates that would otherwise be left unadministered.

Alternatives to Letters of Administration

Prevention is the surest way to spare a family the delays described above. An intestate grant is slow and costly, and it also makes the deceased’s affairs public, including the nature and value of the assets, the debts owed and the identity of the beneficiaries. The following tools can reduce or remove the need for a grant, although each carries its own costs and limits.

A valid will

Making a valid will is the simplest and most effective step. A will does not remove the need for a grant of probate, since the executors must still obtain a grant of probate, but the testator will already have named the executors, identified the beneficiaries, and fixed their shares. This removes the most common sources of dispute and usually makes the process quicker and cheaper than an application for letters of administration. A will should be properly executed, kept safely (for example, deposited at the Probate Registry) and reviewed after major life events such as marriage, the birth of a child or the acquisition of significant property.

Family trusts

A person may transfer property, shares and cash to a trustee, who holds them for named beneficiaries. Because the trust owns the assets, they do not form part of the personal estate at death, and the transition takes place without court involvement. The trust only works if it is properly funded. Land must be formally transferred to the trustee, which attracts registration costs and requires the Governor’s consent.

Deeds of gift

A person may give property to loved ones during their lifetime. The gift takes effect immediately and removes the asset from the future estate. The trade-off is that a completed gift cannot be taken back, so the giver loses control of the property. Gifts of land still require the Governor’s consent and registration before they are fully effective.

Joint ownership and beneficiary designations

Property held jointly with a right of survivorship passes to the surviving owner outside the estate, which suits matrimonial homes and joint accounts. It requires trust between the owners, because a co-owner can access funds at once, and the asset may be exposed to that person’s creditors. Insurance policies allow a beneficiary to be named directly, but the designation must be kept up to date. Retirement savings accounts allow a beneficiary to be nominated. However, pension fund administrators may still ask for a grant where there is no will, so a nomination should be combined with a will rather than relied on alone.

Special purpose vehicles

A special purpose vehicle is a company set up to hold assets, such as commercial property, investments or a family business. The owner transfers the assets to the company and holds shares in it. The company continues to exist upon its owner’s death, so the underlying assets are not individually included in the estate. This is especially useful when assets are spread across several states or countries, because a single structure holds them all and the family avoids repeating the process in each place.

There are limits. The shares themselves form part of the personal estate, so the family may still need a grant to deal with them unless they are held through a trust or the arrangement is otherwise structured. Moving land into the company requires formal conveyancing, the Governor’s consent, and related fees; the company must also file annual returns and meet its tax obligations. A special purpose vehicle is therefore best suited to larger or more complex estates.

When children are intended to benefit, their interests are usually held by a parent, guardian, or trustee until they reach 18, since minors generally cannot act on their own. The Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 restricts minors from acting as company subscribers or directors. Alternatively, the shares can be placed in a family trust with the children as named beneficiaries, so that the trustee exercises the voting and dividend rights until the children reach the age set in the trust deed.

Conclusion

Letters of administration should be a bridge to orderly estate administration. Still, uncertainty about the governing law, documentation gaps, costs, slow registries, and family disputes too often turn them into barriers. Most of these delays are avoidable. On the system’s side, a centralised verification portal, a harmonised procedure, and a simplified route for small estates would make the process faster, cheaper, and more transparent.

On the family’s side, the most effective protection is planning. A valid will, supported, where appropriate, by a trust, lifetime gifts, joint ownership, or a special-purpose vehicle, can spare loved ones years of uncertainty at the hardest moment of their lives. If you are dealing with an estate, or want to ensure your family never has to, speak to a qualified legal adviser at the earliest opportunity.