Building Nigeria’s CCS Future: Lessons From Other Jurisdictions

Introduction

An effective legal framework for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) must address the lifecycle of a storage project, from authorisation and site selection to injection, monitoring, closure and long-term responsibility for stored carbon dioxide. Different jurisdictions have adopted various approaches to regulating these activities, and a comparative analysis of their approaches can help in identifying mechanisms that may be adapted to suit Nigeria’s legal and institutional context. This article examines selected aspects of the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) regulatory frameworks in Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, the European Union and Alberta, Canada, before considering the key lessons they offer for developing a fit-for-purpose CCS regime in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Emerging Legal Framework

Nigeria’s existing legal framework already recognises aspects of Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS). The 2023 Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulations requires licensees and permit holders to monitor and report greenhouse gas emissions and submit carbon-capture, decarbonisation and net-zero strategies for approval1. The 2025 Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Operations Regulations also identifies carbon capture, storage and utilisation among activities requiring authorisation from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)2. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s (NUPRC) 2024 Annual Report records applications by Indorama and NLNG for CCUS pilot activities, alongside work on feasibility studies, data access and technical guidance3.

These developments indicate progress in the regulation and planning of CCUS activities. However, recognition of CCUS and authorisation to undertake particular activities do not, on their own, establish how every stage of geological storage is to be regulated. The comparative analysis therefore focuses on how selected jurisdictions address storage authorisation, monitoring, closure and long-term responsibility.

Comparative Regulatory Approaches

Norway

Norway’s Regulations relating to exploitation of subsea reservoirs on the continental shelf for storage of Carbon dioxide (CO₂) and transportation of CO₂ on the continental shelf establish separate stages for surveying, exploration and exploitation of storage sites. Under section 4-5, a planned development requires approval of a plan for development and operation, including an impact assessment4.

Section 5-2 requires consent before CO₂ injection and storage can begin5. This consent must be consistent with the storage permit issued by the pollution authorities under the separate pollution regulations. Section 5-4 requires operators to monitor the storage complex to track CO₂ migration, detect leaks and assess storage safety and integrity6.

Monitoring plans must be updated at least every five years. Sections 5-7 and 5-8 address the closure and post-operation stages, including the conditions under which responsibility for monitoring and corrective measures may be transferred to the State7.

United Kingdom

The UK’s offshore carbon storage regime is established by Chapter 3 of the Energy Act 2008 and the Storage of Carbon Dioxide (Licensing etc.) Regulations 2010. The Energy Act prohibits the use of a controlled place or conversion of a natural feature for the storage of carbon dioxide (with a view to its permanent disposal, or as an interim measure prior to its permanent disposal) without a licence8, while sections 18 and 19 address the grant of licences and related requirements9.

A storage licence does not, by itself, authorise CO₂ injection. Regulations 6–8 of the 2010 Regulations provide for a separate storage-permit process. The application and permit requirements address matters such as site suitability, the composition of the CO₂ stream, injection conditions, monitoring, corrective measures, closure and financial security10. The permit process also requires the relevant authority to consider whether the site has been adequately assessed and whether the operator meets the applicable technical and financial requirements11.

Australia

Australia’s Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 establishes licensing stages for offshore greenhouse gas storage. These include greenhouse gas assessment permits, holding leases for potential storage sites and injection licences for storage operations12.

Sections 358 and 457 address requirements relating to injection licences, including approved plans and conditions governing storage operations13. Sections 464 and 465 provide for government monitoring of stored greenhouse gas substances within geological formations and address the availability of monitoring information14.

The Act also provides for site closure and the handling of long-term liabilities. Sections 386–398 deal with the site-closing certificate process, including securities and cost recovery15. Sections 399–401 address the closure assurance period and circumstances in which the Commonwealth may indemnify certain liabilities or assume long-term liability16.

Alberta, Canada

Alberta’s carbon sequestration framework is established under Part 9 of the Mines and Minerals Act and the Carbon Sequestration Tenure Regulation. It provides a process for granting rights to assess geological formations and obtain tenure for carbon sequestration, subject to operational oversight and scheme approvals by the Alberta Energy Regulator.

The framework also addresses monitoring, measurement and verification (MMV), closure planning and decommissioning17. Section 15 of the Regulation addresses the MMV plan, while sections 17–19 address compliance, monitoring reports and closure-related requirements18. Section 20 provides for contributions to the Post-Closure Stewardship Fund. The fund is intended to support long-term monitoring and remediation after responsibility for a storage site is transferred to the Crown upon the issuance of a closure certificate, subject to the applicable requirements19.

European Union

The EU’s framework for storing CO₂ underground relies on Directive 2009/31/EC (commonly known as the EU CCS Directive), which works alongside the European Climate Law to support the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Under the Directive, operators must first demonstrate that a proposed storage site meets the requirements for a safe geological storage under Articles 4–10 before obtaining a permit. Once operations begin, Article 13 requires continuous monitoring, and Article 16 forces operators to take immediate corrective action if any leak occurs. When injection ends, closing the site does not mean walking away; Articles 17 and 18 make it clear that handing long-term responsibility over to the government is not automatic and only happens after solid proof that the CO₂ is permanently contained. To cover potential costs, Article 19 requires operators to post financial security before starting injection, while Article 20 requires a final payment to cover at least 30 years of post-transfer monitoring. Finally, under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), companies using CCS must transparently report their climate strategies, spending, and transition plans to the public.

Comparative Legal Analysis

This analysis will focus on three legal questions: who gets the right to store Carbon dioxide CO₂? How is the stored CO₂ kept safe? And who is responsible after injection stops?

Granting the Right to Store CO₂

A review of the legal frameworks in Norway, the UK and Alberta reveal different ways of moving from investigating a geological formation to obtaining authority for permanent storage. While these jurisdictions require licences or permits, they differ in how they separate the right to explore a storage site from the right to store CO₂ permanently. For instance, the UK distinguishes between a carbon storage licence and a storage permit, while Alberta uses evaluation agreements to assess potential storage sites and carbon sequestration agreements to grant rights to inject CO₂.

This raises an important question for Nigeria: would existing petroleum licences and leases under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 be sufficient to accommodate permanent CO₂ storage, or would a separate authorisation be required? The PIA provides a framework for petroleum operations, but the existence of petroleum licensing arrangements does not, by itself, settle the question of who has the right to store captured CO₂ permanently. Nigeria would therefore need to clarify whether existing licences can be adapted for this purpose or whether a specific storage authorisation would provide a clearer legal basis for site exploration and permanent storage. Nigeria would also need to clarify how existing land and petroleum laws govern access to and use of subsurface pore space for permanent CO₂ storage.

Keeping Stored CO₂ Safe

Another crucial consideration is how CO₂ can be kept safe from leakage that may lead to environmental damage and liability. The UK, EU and Norway provide useful examples because their legal frameworks address site suitability, monitoring of storage sites, leakage and corrective measures. These requirements are important because obtaining permission to store CO₂ is only one part of the process; the operator must also demonstrate that the storage site can be managed safely throughout its operation.

In Nigeria, relevant laws include the Environmental Impact Assessment Act, the PIA 2021 and the applicable petroleum environmental regulations. Section 102 of the PIA provides for environmental management plans, while section 103 provides for contributions to an environmental remediation fund in respect of petroleum operations.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Environmental Regulations 2022 are also relevant to environmental management in upstream petroleum operations. These provisions offer an existing basis for environmental protection and remediation. However, the question is whether they adequately address the specific risks of permanent CO₂ storage, including monitoring CO₂ migration, reporting leakage and taking corrective action over an extended period. A more specific framework, or additional requirements under existing legislation, could clarify these obligations.

Responsibility After Injection Stops

Who will be responsible for leakage or long-term liability after the operator stops injecting CO₂? Since the purpose of geological storage is to retain CO₂ underground over a long period, responsibility cannot end simply because injection has stopped. Australia, the EU and Alberta offer useful approaches to closure, the transfer of responsibility and funding for post-closure obligations.

These approaches show the importance of identifying when an operator has completed its closure obligations, the conditions that must be met before responsibility can be transferred, and the financial arrangements for monitoring or remediation after closure.

In Nigeria, the PIA and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations 2026 already provide for decommissioning and abandonment obligations and related funding arrangements. However, decommissioning petroleum wells and infrastructure is not necessarily the same as managing CO₂ that remains underground after injection ends. Nigeria would therefore need to clarify how existing arrangements would apply to geological CO₂ storage and whether additional provisions are needed to address long-term monitoring, leakage and the transfer of responsibility.

Overall, these jurisdictions demonstrate that an effective legal framework for carbon storage must address not only the initial grant of storage rights but also operational safety, closure and long-term responsibility. For Nigeria, the key question is how far existing petroleum and environmental laws can address these issues and where more specific rules may be required.

Lessons for Nigeria in Building a Fit-for-Purpose CCS Framework

The comparative analysis shows that developing a fit-for-purpose CCS framework in Nigeria requires more than recognising carbon storage as an authorised activity. The law must clarify who has the right to store CO₂, the responsibilities of operators and regulators, and how long-term storage obligations will be managed.

First, Nigeria should consider whether a dedicated CCS law or amendments to existing petroleum and environmental laws would provide a clearer legal basis for permanent geological storage. The framework should specify the authorisation required, the rights granted to storage operators and the conditions that must be met before injection begins.

Second, the responsible regulatory authority must be clearly identified. Given the existing roles of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the law should clarify their respective responsibilities for geological storage and how these relate to those of the relevant environmental authorities. Whether these responsibilities should be assigned to an existing regulator or a designated authority should also be considered, to avoid overlapping approvals and gaps in regulation.

Third, the framework should set clear requirements for the entire storage lifecycle, including site assessment, monitoring, leakage reporting, corrective measures and closure. Existing Nigerian petroleum and environmental laws provide a starting point, but it is necessary to assess whether they adequately address the specific needs of permanent geological storage and provide additional rules where gaps exist.

Finally, the law should clarify who remains responsible after injection ends, the conditions for any transfer of responsibility, and how post-closure monitoring and remediation will be funded. Financial security and an appropriate funding mechanism could help prevent long-term storage liabilities from remaining unmanaged, posing risks to the environment and placing a financial burden on the government.

These measures would provide a clearer basis for regulating geological CO₂ storage in Nigeria while taking into account the country’s existing institutions, regulatory capacity and developing CCS activities.

Conclusion

The experience of these jurisdictions shows that an effective CCS framework must go beyond recognising carbon storage activities. It must provide clear rules for storage rights, safety, closure and long-term responsibility. Nigeria’s existing petroleum and environmental laws provide a starting point, but their adequacy for permanent geological storage requires careful assessment. As Nigeria advances its CCS activities, the priority should be to develop a fit-for-purpose framework that builds on existing laws and institutions while addressing gaps in the regulation of permanent geological storage.

Footnotes

1 Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulations 2023, Part VI.

2 Section 8 (1) (a) (w) of the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Operations Regulations 2025.

3 Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), “Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Development”, 2024 Annual Report, pp. 60–62.

4 Regulations relating to exploitation of subsea reservoirs on the continental shelf for storage of CO₂ and relating to transportation of CO₂ on the continental shelf at https://www.sodir.no/en/regulations/regulations/exploitation-of-subsea-reservoirs-on-the-continental-shelf-for-storage-of-and-transportation-of-co/ Accessed (26/10/2026).

5 Ibid.

6 Ibid.

7 Ibid.

8 The Energy Act UK 2008, S. 17(1) and (2).

9 Ibid, S. 18 and 19.

10 The Storage of Carbon Dioxide (Licensing etc.) Regulations 2010, Reg. 8.

11 Ibid, Reg. 7.

12 The Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006, Vol. 2, pt. 3.2, 3.3 & 3.4.

13 Ibid, S. 358 & 457.

14 Ibid, S. 464 & 465.

15 Ibid, S. 386-398.

16 Ibid, S. 399-401.

17 Alta Reg 68/2011, CARBON SEQUESTRATION TENURE REGULATION, S. 15.

18 Ibid, S. 17-19,

19 Ibid, s. 20