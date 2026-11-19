ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
OAPI Celebrates Local Innovation
Adams & Adams
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The 10th African Exhibition of Invention and Innovative Enterprise in Niamey, Niger, celebrated local inventors whose creations address African community needs, with multiple OAPI region participants earning technology awards. OAPI announced new initiatives including specialized training programs, technical assistance, and a financing mechanism developed with the Africa Guarantee Fund to connect inventors, incubators, and banks for supporting innovative SMEs.
The 10th edition of the African Exhibition of Invention and Innovative Enterprise (SAIIT) was held in Niamey, Niger, in early October. The exhibition recognised local inventors and entrepreneurs whose creations offer solutions to the needs of African communities. Several participants from across the OAPI region received awards for inventions in the field of technology.
As part of SAIIT, a conference was held under the theme “Intellectual Property and Financing of Innovative SMEs”, which focused on facilitating the financing of local inventions. Speaking on behalf of OAPI, Guy Francis Boussafou indicated that OAPI intends to provide specialised training programmes for inventors, targeted technical assistance and support for incubated projects. A financing mechanism, led by OAPI with the Africa Guarantee Fund (AGF), was outlined for connecting inventors, incubators and banks.
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