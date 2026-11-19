The 10th edition of the African Exhibition of Invention and Innovative Enterprise (SAIIT) was held in Niamey, Niger, in early October. The exhibition recognised local inventors and entrepreneurs whose creations offer solutions to the needs of African communities. Several participants from across the OAPI region received awards for inventions in the field of technology.

As part of SAIIT, a conference was held under the theme “Intellectual Property and Financing of Innovative SMEs”, which focused on facilitating the financing of local inventions. Speaking on behalf of OAPI, Guy Francis Boussafou indicated that OAPI intends to provide specialised training programmes for inventors, targeted technical assistance and support for incubated projects. A financing mechanism, led by OAPI with the Africa Guarantee Fund (AGF), was outlined for connecting inventors, incubators and banks.