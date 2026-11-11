Withholding Tax On Offshore Software And SaaS Payments: Inland Revenue Releases Draft Guidance (PUB00266)

New Zealand’s Inland Revenue has released draft guidance, PUB00266, on its view as to how payments made by New Zealand residents to non-residents for software supplies should be categorised for tax purposes. This is a timely update, particularly given the uncertainty in this area and the attention being given to these types of payments by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). New Zealand businesses making these types of payments and offshore technology companies providing their software supplies to New Zealand customers should review their withholding positions following Inland Revenue’s release.

The draft largely confirms the existing principles given in the earlier interpretation guideline, IG0007, which was issued in 2003. Inland Revenue has stated that “no change to the Commissioner [of Inland Revenue]’s existing interpretative position is intended” and the update is to “reflect a more modern format”. Despite this, the update is particularly relevant due to the technological change over the last 20+ years, and the rise of ‘software as a service’ (SaaS) solutions and commercial cloud computing.

Also, the draft guidance (PUB00266) is currently open for comment, with Inland Revenue closing the submission process on 31 October 2026. It is possible that the guidance will change before it is finalised. Please get in touch if you would like to discuss the guidance or make a submission.

Key takeaways

Cloud is generally a service – payments made by customers and basic resellers in New Zealand are generally considered as being for a “supply of services”, with no royalty amount (embedded or otherwise). However, New Zealand resellers providing additional services may give rise to royalties, depending on what the software provider allows the reseller to do.

Contractual interpretation – Inland Revenue will look at the legal rights an agreement creates, rather than just the label given to the agreement. Where there are multiple agreements, these will be read together in line with existing tax concepts.

Apportionment – where a single software agreement contains multiple classifications or types of transactions (e.g., sales, licence, lease or services), these transactions can be split with the relevant withholding rate applied to different types of transactions. Such an approach will need to be documented in relevant contracts with apportionment “made on a reasonable and proper basis”.

Support fees may be royalties – care is required where assistance is supplied in connection with software rights, as the fee for that assistance could itself be a royalty under domestic tax legislation. By contrast, helpdesk support relating to software supplies as a copyrighted article is not a royalty. Offshore software service providers will have to consider what services are being supplied to end customers, and consider whether certain rights granted to New Zealand-based value-added resellers could make payments received from resellers akin to royalties.

Double tax agreement (DTA) overlay – DTAs can provide relief from double taxation as well as reduce the rate of applicable withholding tax. Determining which DTA article applies requires thorough analysis of the rights acquired by the New Zealand payer, and whether the recipient of the cross-border software payment may actually have a permanent establishment (PE) in New Zealand, in which case the reduced royalty rate may fall away with the payment taxed under the business profits article.

Detailed analysis

Classification of software transactions

PUB00266 works through a number of transaction types, each characterised as a payment for:

the provision of services;

the sale of a capital asset;

the use or right to use IP or know-how;

the sale of goods (copyrighted articles); or

the lease of goods.

That characterisation then determines whether a payment has a New Zealand source, which DTA article applies and whether there is a withholding obligation.

At a high level, the sale of a copy of software from an offshore provider to a New Zealand customer or reseller, in the absence of any additional services or support, should be treated as a sale of goods. However, few arrangements are that simple. An agreement will often bundle platform access, a right to do more with the software than simply use it, implementation work and ongoing support, each of which can be characterised differently.

New Zealand’s Income Tax Act 2007 contains a specific definition for "royalty" in section CC 9(2). In this definition there is a specific provision for certain items relevant for software transactions, including the right to use copyright, the supply of commercial knowledge and the supply of assistance that enables the use of copyright and supply of commercial knowledge.

The guidance on the appropriate income tax treatment (and by extension withholding tax) turns largely on two questions:

The first is whether the customer can commercially exploit the copyright in the software, rather than simply use it. Broadly, that means being able to do the things only the copyright owner can do, such as copy the software, issue copies to the public, adapt it, communicate it to the public, or authorise someone else to do any of those. A right to operate the software in the New Zealand business, or to on-sell access to it, is not commercial exploitation of the copyright, even though the customer makes money from doing so. If the customer is granted rights to do those restricted acts, the payment will likely involve a royalty; if not, it is a payment for goods or services.

the copyright in the software, rather than simply use it. Broadly, that means being able to do the things only the copyright owner can do, such as copy the software, issue copies to the public, adapt it, communicate it to the public, or authorise someone else to do any of those. A right to operate the software in the New Zealand business, or to on-sell access to it, is not commercial exploitation of the copyright, even though the customer makes money from doing so. If the customer is granted rights to do those restricted acts, the payment will likely involve a royalty; if not, it is a payment for goods or services. The second is whether the customer receives a copy of the software or merely access to software which the provider continues to host and control. Where a copy is supplied and kept permanently, the transaction is a sale of a copyrighted article and treated as a sale of goods rather than a royalty. In this case, New Zealand tax should only arise if the provider has a permanent establishment in New Zealand. Where the copy is supplied for a finite period, such as a lease, and as the payment relates to the use of property in New Zealand, this can attract non-resident contractors’ tax (NRCT) withholding obligations. If, under a lease, the software is integral to the provision of equipment in New Zealand and the relevant DTA treats the payment as an equipment royalty, non-resident withholding tax (NRWT) may be applicable. Where there is no copy of software provided at all and only access, the arrangement is a cloud service, which is treated as a supply of services, attracting no royalty, with no NRCT applicable unless the provider has staff working in New Zealand.

We have summarised Inland Revenue’s guidance in relation to the income tax and withholding tax treatment of various software transactions:

What is provided? Royalty Income tax and withholding implications Cloud services:

SaaS, PaaS, IaaS Generally, no royalty depending on add-ons provided No New Zealand tax or withholding, unless personnel are present in New Zealand, in which case NRCT can apply. If the offshore provider does not have a PE in New Zealand, New Zealand income tax should not be payable. To the extent an offshore provider has a PE in New Zealand, an applicable DTA may provide relief from double taxation. If there is a royalty, then NRWT may apply to those payments. Development, modification or other services Generally, no royalty provided that the services do not help the payer to apply or use a right to use the copyright in software. As above, NRCT may be applicable if services are performed in New Zealand, with the ability of a DTA to provide relief if a provider has a PE in New Zealand. If there is a royalty, then NRWT may apply to those payments. Buying software copies:

Sale of copyrighted articles No Provided that the provider does not have a PE in New Zealand, income tax or withholding tax will not be applicable, as the transaction is treated as a sale of goods. Buying the copyright outright:

Sale of copyright rights No, royalties do not arise from an outright purchase of copyright. Not generally subject to income tax as this would be a capital transaction. New Zealand does not have a comprehensive capital gains tax, and an outright sale of copyrights does not typically result in withholding. Licensing copyright:

Rights to copy, adapt or distribute Yes NRWT 15%, or 5–10% under an applicable DTA Know-how:

Confidential technical information Yes NRWT 15%, or 5–10% under an applicable DTA Renting software:

Leasing copyrighted articles Only where the software is integral to the provision of industrial, commercial or scientific equipment under the relevant DTA. NRCT generally applies, as the payments are consideration for supplying the use of personal property in New Zealand. However, this can be subject to DTA relief and the NZD15,000 threshold (which may be increased to NZD75,000 to be measured under a “single-payer” view), with NRWT applying instead at the DTA rate where the payments are treated as an equipment royalty. Where the finance lease rules apply, only the interest article is available and NRCT does not apply.

Legal substance over form

The draft guidance in PUB00266 reiterates well-established case law which requires the tax outcome of a transaction to be determined based on the legal rights parties create in their agreements. Specifically, Inland Revenue referenced the Court of Appeal’s decision in Buckley & Young, which held that the starting point to examine a transaction was the agreement expressing the transaction. However, that documentation alone is not determinative, with “surrounding circumstances” also relevant to the analysis.

Practically, the provision of software across jurisdictions often involves large multinational software providers, with multiple interdependent agreements including a master services agreement, order forms, product-specific terms, support schedules, and policies. Where documents sit across different teams and are not easily collatable, this can make the tax analysis more difficult.

Apportionment

The draft guidance in PUB00266 also acknowledges that software transactions often bundle several components together. A single agreement might cover platform access, a licence to use or adapt the software, implementation work, training materials and ongoing support. Each can be taxed differently.

Further, a question arises as to whether a component is “ancillary”, meaning minor or serving no purpose of its own. If it is, the whole payment takes the character of the main component. If not, it may be treated as a separate transaction, and the payment must be apportioned.

Inland Revenue’s guidance follows the OECD Model Tax Convention Commentary on article 12 (Royalties), which discusses apportionment in the context of software. At a high level, apportionment must be “made on a reasonable and proper basis”, with Inland Revenue noting that the courts could have authority to “go behind” the agreement and reallocate consideration on a different basis, particularly where contractual arrangements are silent on such matters.

Therefore, businesses should consider the appropriate apportionment allocated to different components of cross-border software services during the negotiation and documentation phase.

Payments from New Zealand value-added resellers

Where the New Zealand entity is an intermediary rather than the end customer, PUB00266 distinguishes between basic resellers and value-added resellers, such as cloud solution providers, managed service providers and systems integrators.

The guidance notes that a basic reseller may market the software and on-sell access, and the non-resident supplier will typically grant some rights, such as the use of its name and logos in marketing. Inland Revenue considers those rights may be ancillary to the distribution function and disregarded, in which case no royalty income may arise.

However, Inland Revenue considers the position changes where the supplier grants rights going beyond what on-selling requires. Rights to adapt or modify the software, or access to confidential know-how, may be taxable within section CC 9 and/or under the relevant DTA, making the arrangement a mixed transaction requiring apportionment.

Importantly, Inland Revenue considers providing additional customer services is not itself sufficient to give rise to a royalty. PUB00266 accepts that a value-added reseller may simply be drawing on its own expertise, skills and knowledge. In relation to the provision of additional services, Inland Revenue considers that where underlying reseller agreements are amended to grant adaptation and know-how rights, this can amount to a royalty, with that royalty component becoming subject to NRWT.

Development, implementation and support

Most relevant for non-resident software providers who provide a combination of software services and products, rather than relying on New Zealand-based value-added resellers, PUB00266 provides specific guidance in relation to the supply of development, modification or other services related to software. This guidance broadly captures the development or modification of software during its commercial life, additional customer services supplied by a non-resident rather than a third-party New Zealand value-added reseller, as well as other services such as helpdesk technical support, maintenance support and training.

Inland Revenue emphasises that the distinction between services and a supply of know-how turns on whether the supplier applies its knowledge on the customer’s behalf, or hands that knowledge over for the customer to use itself. This distinction matters because “know-how” is a royalty under section CC 9(2)(f) of the Income Tax Act 2007 attracting NRWT, whereas services generally are not.

Helpfully, Inland Revenue has provided an example (Example 20), which illustrates that contractual labels will not determine the outcome. Where a non-resident develops a program to the customer’s specifications under an agreement described as a ‘licence’, with the payments referred to as ‘royalties’, the transaction may still be a supply of services, with the payments not taxed as royalties. In this example that is because the customer bears the development risk and owns all copyright in the resulting program, so no payment is being made for the use of the developer’s copyright.

Comparison to Australian Taxation Office ruling

PUB00266 differs from TR 2026/2, issued by the ATO. Notably, the ATO focuses on distributors and intermediaries, rather than end users, and considers that IP rights in those arrangements are commonly neither separate nor severable, meaning the entire payment may be a royalty. That appears to be the opposite of the apportionment outcome that PUB00266 contemplates for mixed value-added reseller arrangements. TR 2026/2 also applies retrospectively, and notably, Australia does not have a statutory limitation period in relation to royalty withholding tax, meaning historical Australian exposure can be significant.

This means the same distribution model may produce different answers in each jurisdiction. DLA Piper in Australia has published a detailed analysis of TR 2026/2 and the accompanying draft compliance guidance.

Final thoughts

The draft guidance is a welcome confirmation of Inland Revenue’s approach to cross-border software payments and broadly aligns with the OECD Model Tax Convention.

A few areas would benefit from further thought. The most important is how a payment should be divided where a transaction covers more than one component. Inland Revenue says the split must be “reasonable” and that the contract is the starting point, but industry input could be helpful to understand what that looks like in practice, particularly between unrelated parties, where transfer pricing documentation is not readily available or the relative value of the different components is not clear. The line drawn for value-added resellers is similarly fine, as is the boundary between support that accompanies a licence and ordinary helpdesk support.

Submissions on the draft guidance close on 31 October 2026. Please get in touch if you would like to discuss how the draft guidance applies to your software arrangements, or if you would like to make a submission.