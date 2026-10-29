NZeTA, Business Visitor Visa, Or Work Visa: What Do Business Travellers To New Zealand Need?

Summary Most business travellers to New Zealand do not need a Business Visitor Visa; travellers from visa waiver countries generally only need an NZeTA, and frequent business travellers may qualify for an APEC Business Travel Card instead.

All business visitor entry options permit the same activities, such as attending meetings and signing contracts, but none permit hands-on work or payment from a New Zealand entity.

Business activity exceeding three months in any one year may require a Specific Purpose Work Visa rather than a visitor entry.

This is a guide for business owners and travellers on New Zealand business travel and work visa requirements.

It is provided by LegalVision’s business lawyers, who specialise in advising clients on immigration and business travel compliance. Tips for Businesses Confirm your nationality’s visa category before booking travel, and keep planned activities within genuine business visitor limits. If your trip may exceed three months in a year, apply for a Specific Purpose Work Visa early and provide clear evidence of your time and activities in New Zealand.

If you are planning a business trip to New Zealand, you need to know which visa, if any, applies to you. Many business travellers assume they need a Business Visitor Visa. In reality, most do not. Your options may include:

an NZeTA;

an APEC Business Travel Card;

a Business Visitor Visa; or

a Specific Purpose Work Visa.

Understanding which option applies and what activities it covers helps you avoid delays, refusals or breaches of your visa conditions. This article explains these entry options, what counts as genuine business activity and when your visit may require a work visa.

Do You Need an NZeTA or a Business Visitor Visa?

Your nationality determines which of these applies to you.

If you hold a passport from a visa waiver country, you do not need a Business Visitor Visa to enter New Zealand. Instead, you need a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), which you must obtain before you travel. Under this arrangement, you:

can stay in New Zealand for up to 3 months (or 6 months if you are a UK citizen), without a visa;

may be asked to provide evidence of onward travel and evidence that you have sufficient funds to support yourself while in New Zealand;

must still meet health and character requirements; and

must be considered a genuine visitor, must not have been deported from any country, and must not be suspected of involvement in criminal or terrorist activity.

If you are not from a visa waiver country, you cannot rely on an NZeTA. You must apply for, and be granted, a Business Visitor Visa before you travel.

The practical trap many business travellers fall into is assuming they automatically need a ‘business visa’. If you are from a visa waiver country and travelling for a short business trip, an NZeTA is very likely all you need.

Can You Use an APEC Business Travel Card Instead?

If you travel regularly for business across the Asia-Pacific region, an APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) may be a faster option than either an NZeTA or a Business Visitor Visa.

To use an ABTC to enter New Zealand, you must:

hold a passport from a participating APEC economy, or be a permanent resident of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region;

hold an ABTC that lists New Zealand as an economy that has pre-cleared you for trade and investment activities;

travel regularly for business throughout the APEC region;

meet New Zealand’s character requirements; and

meet the other requirements for entering New Zealand on an ABTC.

An ABTC is designed for frequent business travellers, and pre-clearance means faster entry at the border. If you qualify, it is worth applying for one rather than repeatedly obtaining an NZeTA or Business Visitor Visa for each trip.

“The question I get asked most is not which visa a client needs, it is whether they need one at all, and for an Australian client the honest answer is usually no. Business travellers get into trouble less often from picking the wrong visa and more often from letting a short visit drift into actual hands-on work without changing their status.” Muhammad Bin KamarudinPractice Leader, LegalVision

What Counts as Genuine Business Activity?

Whether you enter on an NZeTA, an ABTC, or a Business Visitor Visa, the activities you can undertake as a business visitor are the same. You can:

attend meetings, negotiations, and conferences;

investigate potential business opportunities in New Zealand; and

sign contracts or agreements, provided you are not then performing ongoing work under them while in New Zealand.

You cannot use any of these entry options to actually work in New Zealand. This means you cannot take up a hands-on role, manage day-to-day operations, or receive payment from a New Zealand entity for services performed here.

You must also be a genuine visitor. Immigration New Zealand assesses your intentions at the time of your visit, based on the purpose you have stated. If your real intention is to settle in New Zealand long-term rather than to visit for business purposes, this creates a risk to your bona fide status. Keep your stated purpose and your actual activities in New Zealand consistent with a genuine, time-limited visit.

When Do You Need a Specific Purpose Work Visa Instead?

Sometimes, business activity in New Zealand goes beyond what a visitor entry allows, not because you are performing hands-on work, but because of how much time you need to spend here.

If you need to be in New Zealand for business activities for a period, or periods, exceeding 3 months in any one year, you may need a Specific Purpose Work Visa rather than a visitor visa. To qualify, you must satisfy an immigration officer that you have a genuine reason for needing this amount of time in New Zealand, and provide:

evidence of how much time you need to spend in New Zealand; and

evidence of the business activities you will be undertaking here.

If approved, this visa is granted for up to 12 months. If you already hold a Specific Purpose Work Visa on this basis, you cannot apply for a further one under the same category. This makes it important to get your initial application right, including accurately estimating how much time you will actually need.

Key Takeaways

Most business travellers to New Zealand do not need a Business Visitor Visa at all. If you know which category applies to you before you travel, you avoid unnecessary delays and reduce the risk of a refusal at the border.

You should remember that:

if you are from a visa waiver country, you generally only need an NZeTA for visits of up to 3 months (6 months for UK citizens);

if you travel to New Zealand regularly for business, an APEC Business Travel Card may offer faster, pre-cleared entry;

if you are not from a visa waiver country, you need a Business Visitor Visa before you travel;

if your business activity in New Zealand will exceed 3 months in any one year, you may need a Specific Purpose Work Visa instead; and/or

whichever category applies, you must remain a genuine visitor and keep your stated purpose consistent with your actual activities while in New Zealand.

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