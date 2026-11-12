New Zealand Life Sciences Outlook 2027: Regulatory Reform, Enforcement And Election Priorities

New Zealand’s health and life sciences sector has seen significant legislative, regulatory and policy developments in 2026. We examine changes affecting medicines, natural health products and product labelling, recent privacy and enforcement matters, and the major parties’ health policies ahead of the general election.

Overview of key developments in New Zealand's health and life sciences sector in 2026

New Zealand’s health and life sciences sector has undergone significant change over the past year, driven by health system reform, increased public investment, medicines regulation updates, and renewed focus on science and innovation.

A key development was the enactment of the Healthy Futures (Pae Ora) Amendment Act 2026, which made changes to governance, accountability and planning across the public health system. Complementing these reforms, Te Whatu Ora has continued its transition to a more devolved operating model, delegating greater decision-making and budget responsibility to local districts.

The Government reinforced these changes through Budget 2026, which included additional funding for frontline health services (a $5.5 billion increase), Pharmac (a USD54 million increase), hospital infrastructure (USD682 million), three day postnatal care ($34 million) and the National Bowel Screening Programme (USD33 million). Despite this investment, the sector continues to face significant challenges, including workforce shortages, ageing infrastructure, increasing demand, and ongoing pressure on hospitals and emergency departments.

The medicines regulatory environment has also continued to evolve. While New Zealand remains regulated under the Medicines Act 1981, targeted reforms have sought to improve access to medicines and support workforce flexibility. Notable developments include expanded prescribing rights for healthcare professionals, including paramedics and pharmacist prescribers.

Beyond healthcare delivery, the Government has undertaken significant reform of New Zealand’s science and innovation system through the Science Investment Plan 2026-36, new national research priorities, and the establishment of Research Funding New Zealand and the Prime Minister's Science, Innovation and Technology Advisory Council. Together, these initiatives aim to strengthen research coordination, encourage commercialisation, and support growth across the life sciences sector.

New Zealand Food Safety seeks feedback on proposed changes to template Food Control Plan and Food Notices

New Zealand Food Safety is consulting on a proposed new template Food Control Plan and specific Food Notices with the intention of making the Plan simpler while managing food safety risks. Specific food sectors are subject to Food Control Plans under the Food Act 2014, and Food Control Plans impose the most stringent controls on these sectors compared to others whose businesses involve food. Sectors such as manufacturers of food for vulnerable populations (e.g. baby foods, infant formula products) and the food service sector (including those that prepare or manufacture meals for immediate consumption) are subject to a Food Control Plan.

The proposed changes include:

Reducing duplication of information

Simplifying content

Reducing record-keeping requirements where appropriate

Moving to a modular format

Highlighting food safety risks

The consultation period closes on 15 November 2026. Get in touch with us if you would like assistance with your submission. For more information about the consultation, see New Zealand Food Safety’s website here.

Ministry of Health consults on a future regulatory regime for natural health products

The Ministry of Health is seeking feedback on how to regulate natural health products. This includes supplements, herbal remedies, creams, salves, ointments or patches that make health claims.

The Government’s direction is that a future regulatory regime will balance safety and quality with consumers’ ability to make decisions about their own health and wellbeing. It should support growth and exports, while ensuring confidence in New Zealand’s reputation for producing high-quality products. The guiding principles for the regulation have been proposed as:

regulation should be proportionate to the risks associated with NHPs, support informed consumer choice and timely access, and maintain confidence in the safety and quality of products; compliance costs should be fair and enable efficient regulation; regulation should be consistent, where appropriate, with international standards and practices.

If you are considering a submission and would like guidance on how best to represent your business’ views, please get in touch. The last day to submit is on Monday, 2 November 2026.

Further information, including how to make a submission, is available on the Ministry of Health's consultation page here.

New product labelling regulations for digital labelling and over-the-counter medicines on the horizon

New Zealand product labelling regulations for digital labelling and over-the-counter medicines are set for a major update to align more closely with international approaches. The Ministry of Regulation’s product labelling regulatory review report followed desktop research and engagement with industry, consumers, and regulators.

Following the report, the Government has accepted some recommendations, while decisions on the food and beverage, supermarkets, and dietary supplement aspects of the report are yet to be made. The Ministry’s recommendations include that New Zealand develop and publish principles for digital product labelling, that safety container and batch number requirements be more flexible for over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, and that the Medicines Act 1981 and Medicines Regulations 1984 should be replaced to allow for more modern labelling requirements.

The report records the Government’s intention to replace the existing legislation. Any Bill would now need to be introduced in the next Parliament, and its timing and content may depend on the election outcome.

Government proposes new export rules for dietary supplements

The New Zealand Government is proposing to amend regulations for exporters of dietary supplements. At the end of 2025, the Ministry for Primary Industries undertook targeted consultation with Natural Health Products New Zealand who represent approximately 80% of the dietary supplements sector. Natural Health Products New Zealand supported enabling export exemptions and amending regulations.

These changes would allow New Zealand exporters to make therapeutic claims that align with the importing requirements of the relevant country. If adopted, dietary supplement exporters will also be exempted from the New Zealand requirements for composition of food additives and maximum daily dose of vitamin and mineral supplements.

However, such exempt products would not be able to be sold in New Zealand and must comply with the importing country's regulatory requirements. We will be watching closely to see whether these changes are implemented by the next government.

Ministry of Health breaches Health Information Privacy Code by sharing patient information with ACC and Minister

In August 2026, the Human Rights Review Tribunal found that the Director-General of Health breached the Health Information Privacy Code 1994 and the Privacy Act 1993 when the Ministry of Health disclosed an individual's health and personal information to ACC without authorisation and failed to respond to the individual's privacy requests.

The Ministry sent an extract of an ACC reviewer’s decision about funding the individual's specific treatment, which had been provided by the individual to the Ministry, back to the ACC Clinical Manager. The decision included the individual’s name and identified her as the subject of emails between the Ministry and ACC about the individual's treatment. The Tribunal awarded damages of NZD10,000 against the Ministry for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings. This claim was brought under the Privacy Act 1993 because it related to events before the new Act was passed in 2020.

The decision is a reminder that agencies must have lawful authority to disclose health information, including when sharing information with another government agency.

Investigations launched into NZ Muscle’s regulatory compliance

The Commerce Commission has launched an investigation into the health supplement brand NZ Muscle for alleged breaches of the Fair Trading Act 1986. The Ministry for Primary Industries has also initiated an investigation in relation to alleged breaches of the Food Act 2014, following a recall of some of its creatine products.

The investigations follow multiple customer and whistleblower complaints regarding NZ Muscle’s conduct, some of which were publicised in a documentary posted on YouTube. Allegations in the documentary include that NZ Muscle sold stock past its use-by date and relabelled products, including to inaccurately state they were New Zealand made.

This development shows that, where regulatory breaches appear severe, multiple regulators may launch investigations into a business at the same time. Businesses operating in the medicines and dietary supplements sectors should be alive to the multiple regimes that could be relevant to their conduct.

Therapeutic products reform remains on hold

Following the repeal of the Therapeutic Products Act 2023 in December 2024, New Zealand’s therapeutic products sector continues to be regulated under the Medicines Act 1981 and Dietary Supplements Regulations 1985.

While the Government has indicated that it intends to introduce replacement legislation for medicines and medical devices, and separate legislation for natural health products, no such legislation is currently before Parliament.

However, work on replacement legislation is underway. The Ministry of Health has released policy material relating to a proposed Medical Products Bill, which is intended to establish a modern, risk-based regulatory regime for medicines and medical devices. Cabinet decisions released during 2025 and 2026 have addressed issues including clinical trials, innovative medical products, software as a medical device, pharmacy regulation, medicines advertising, and the regulation of sunscreens.

Natural health products are not proposed to be regulated under the Medical Products Bill, and the Government has not yet introduced separate legislation to regulate natural health products.

With Parliament having risen on 24 September 2026 ahead of the general election, further reform of New Zealand’s products regime is likely to be progressed by the next Government.

Election preview: Health and life sciences policies for the 2026 general election