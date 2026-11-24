Authored by: Mark Williamson, Iain Thain, Emma Moran (Sweet), Michael Fitzpatrick-Cockram and Kannu Sachdev

The New Zealand Commerce Commission (Commission) has announced that it is actively seeking out instances of cartel conduct in responding to New Zealand Government procurements. This is commonly referred to as bid rigging, where suppliers collude in order to manipulate the outcome of one or more bids. This can create artificial scarcity, divide markets geographically, or inflate contract prices.

Practical steps

Prevention is always better than the cure, or a regulatory investigation. Regular ethics and integrity training, robust governance processes and regular engagement with both in-house and external counsel are the best ways to avoid non-compliance with the Commerce Act or the New Zealand Government Procurement Rules.

The Commission is actively encouraging whistleblower reports through its Anonymous Reporting Tool and highlighting its cartel leniency programme in order to generate leads on where prohibited conduct is occurring. Organisations should review and update their protected disclosure policies and have clearly allocated responsibilities in the event that the company finds itself in receipt of a protected disclosure.

Government purchasers of services should also be alert to the various red flags that can arise during procurement processes, such as:

Patterns where the same supplier consistently wins bids. One company consistently wins bids in a geographic area, with little competition from suppliers outside that region. Price increases that occur without corresponding changes in market conditions. Similar price increases or decreases across competitors. Rapid decrease in prices when a new supplier enters the market.

The Serious Fraud Office has published helpful guidance in relation to procurement risks.

Penalties for cartel conduct are significant. An individual convicted of a cartel offence may be imprisoned for up to seven years, fined up to NZD500,000, or both. Companies may face pecuniary penalties of up to the greater of NZD10 million, three times the commercial gain or, where the gain cannot readily be ascertained, 10% of annual turnover per breach.

Why the Commission’s is focusing on government procurement

The Commission’s announcement follows a UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) study into bid rigging: “Rigged bids, real costs: A case for urgent action on bid rigging in UK public procurement”. To estimate the prevalence and effect of bid-rigging on the New Zealand economy, the Commission has used the 2-5% prevalence estimate used by the CMA, and the OECD’s previous estimates that eliminating bid-rigging could reduce prices paid by Government by 20% or more. When applied to the NZD51.5 billion that New Zealand Government agencies spend on procurement, that leads to the Commission’s estimate of NZD360 million more being spent than would otherwise be the case.

Meanwhile, Australia has seen a number of high-profile scandals in relation to Commonwealth and State Government contracts. This has increased the focus on integrity and ethics compliance. Many large companies operate across the Tasman with closely linked leadership and organisational functions, making the issue relevant to trans-Tasman businesses.